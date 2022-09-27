Read full article on original website
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
All-clear given following Tuesday morning gas leak in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — A gas leak prompted the evacuation of around a dozen homes and businesses on Stoughton’s west side Tuesday morning, officials said. The Stoughton Police Department had asked residents who live south of U.S. Highway 51 at Hoel Avenue to evacuate Tuesday and avoid the area. At 11:45 a.m., police said the area was all clear and that...
Two Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County, No Injuries
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in South Wayne for a two vehicle accident Monday around 3:30pm. 17 year old Haydyn Hull of Browntown was traveling on Highway 11 and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 43 year old Ryan Fitzgerald of Salem. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. The South Wayne Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Public meetings planned amid effort to reshape Lake Monona waterfront
MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is hosting several public meetings for people to learn more about an effort aimed at reshaping the future of the Lake Monona waterfront. The Lake Monona Design Challenge, which began earlier this year, pits a number of firms against each other to see who can create the best master plan for 1.7 miles of shoreline from Law Park to Olin Park.
West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary
Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a Kwik Trip convenience store in the 1400 block of Northport Drive just...
Janesville police chief to double as chief and city manager
Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a month on the job. MMSD leaders would not confirm a reason behind Dr. Copeland’s departure, but they say the search for new leadership begins immediately. A Janesville man...
Truck Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Semi Rollover Crash
A truck driver suffered minor injuries in a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash Sunday afternoon outside of Dubuque. 23 year old Jay Bieker of Kansas suffered minor injuries but was not taken a hospital. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Bieker was operating a semi north on U.S. Highway 151 and approaching the U.S. Highway 61/151 interchange ramp when he lost control of the semi. The semi struck a cable barrier and rolled over into the south ditch. Authorities estimated the semi’s damage at $20,000.
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
Why gas prices in Madison are soaring past the national average
MADISON, Wis. — After a historic 14-week streak of national weekly price dips in gasoline, prices at the pump rose across the country this week — but in Madison, the increase was much more dramatic. According to AAA, the national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded...
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
In the 608: ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ tonight in Rock County
JANESVILLE, Wis. – Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is a unique walk that invites participants to walk a mile in women’s shoes to raise awareness and funds for domestic violence victims. The money raised benefits the domestic violence programs at the YWCA Rock County. Join YWCA Rock...
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
Pollution stinks. Dane County says manure processing can help
MADISON, Wis. — Pollution stinks. So does cow manure. And Dane County officials say that unprocessed manure leads to pollution in local lakes. Between January and March, over half of the phosphorus runoff that goes into local waterways comes from manure sitting on frozen ground. Those chemicals lead to algae blooms and slime.
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
Dane Co. officials identify person’s body recovered from Lake Monona
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County officials have identified the person whose body was recovered from Lake Monona last week as a Milwaukee resident. The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office said that Brian Noll, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner’s office completed its autopsy on...
