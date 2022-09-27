Craig Morgan served active duty military for nine and a half years. The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer then spent six years in the reserves. After that, he returned to Nashville, near his home, and began his country music career. In a new memoir, he’s opening up about all of those experiences. The book is titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir. In the fourth chapter titled “War,” he opens up about a lot of the harrowing experiences that he had, including the time that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping from a Blackhawk. He continued the mission for a while until someone could pop it back into place. Despite all of those traumatic moments, he says that he doesn’t feel like he has PTSD.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO