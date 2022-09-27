ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Craig Morgan Is Excited to Finally Talk About His Military Career

Craig Morgan served active duty military for nine and a half years. The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer then spent six years in the reserves. After that, he returned to Nashville, near his home, and began his country music career. In a new memoir, he’s opening up about all of those experiences. The book is titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir. In the fourth chapter titled “War,” he opens up about a lot of the harrowing experiences that he had, including the time that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping from a Blackhawk. He continued the mission for a while until someone could pop it back into place. Despite all of those traumatic moments, he says that he doesn’t feel like he has PTSD.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20

NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
The Hollywood Reporter

Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104

She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Manuel Noriega
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Craig Morgan
Person
Muammar Gaddafi
Deadline

Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82

Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
DUBUQUE, IA
UPI News

Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
TV & VIDEOS
The Boot

Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’

Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Christmas Gifts#Blackhawk#Presidential Palace#Panamanian
The Boot

Remembering Doug Supernaw: A Look Back at His Biggest Hits

Born Sept. 26, 1960, Doug Supernaw first formed a connection with country music during his youth. His mother's love of the genre introduced him to greats like George Jones, whom Supernaw would later reference as a lasting influence on his career. The Texas native made his way to Nashville in...
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died. Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Boot

The Boot

34K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The top source for the latest country music news, videos, songs, interviews and live performances from countrys biggest stars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy