Craig Morgan Is Excited to Finally Talk About His Military Career
Craig Morgan served active duty military for nine and a half years. The “That’s What I Love About Sunday” singer then spent six years in the reserves. After that, he returned to Nashville, near his home, and began his country music career. In a new memoir, he’s opening up about all of those experiences. The book is titled God, Family, Country: A Memoir. In the fourth chapter titled “War,” he opens up about a lot of the harrowing experiences that he had, including the time that he dislocated his shoulder while jumping from a Blackhawk. He continued the mission for a while until someone could pop it back into place. Despite all of those traumatic moments, he says that he doesn’t feel like he has PTSD.
‘NCIS’ Boss Reveals Major Character Will Make a Return in Season 20
NCIS comes back next week for its 20th season, and it will be featuring a familiar returning character to the franchise. Viewers will see Dr. Grace Confalone (played by Laura San Giacomo) make an appearance during the episode, the Express reports. Dr. Grace was first seen by viewers in season 13. This was after Major Case Response Team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was shot. Of course, this was just one in a series of wounds Gibbs took before retiring last year.
William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I. and ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor, Dead at 90
Actor William Reynolds, who is best known for playing Special Agent Tom Colby on the classic TV series The F.B.I. has passed away. He was 90 years old. Reynolds died on August 24 from non-COVID pneumonia, his son, Eric, told Deadline. William Reynolds was born in Los Angeles, California, on...
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"
He is considered one of the most charismatic actors in television history. He also is considered one of the toughest. His name is Robert Conrad who, as the star of TV's The Wild Wild West, and Baa Baa Black Sheep, passed away in 2020, though not before leaving behind an amazing legacy.
Richard Roat, 'Seinfeld' and 'Friends' actor, dies at 89
Richard Roat, a character actor whose career spanned five decades and included roles in "Seinfeld," "Friends" and "Dallas," has died. He was 89. Roat died on Aug. 5 in Orange County, Calif., The Los Angeles Times reported. Roat's career took off with the early '60s soap opera "The Doctors," on...
Jack Ging, Actor in ‘The A-Team’ and Clint Eastwood Films, Dead at 90
Jack Ging, a famed character actor best recognized for roles opposite Clint Eastwood and as General Harlan “Bull” Fulbright on the classic TV series The A-Team, passed away Friday. He was 90 years old. Ging passed away peacefully in his home in La Quinta, California due to natural...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Marsha Hunt, Actress Blacklisted in Hollywood, Dies at 104
She was a star at Paramount and MGM before making a trip to Washington to protest the House Un-American Activities Committee. Marsha Hunt, the bright-eyed starlet who stood out in such films as These Glamour Girls, Pride and Prejudice and Raw Deal before her career came unraveled by the communist witch hunt that hit Hollywood, has died. She was 104.
Jim Post Dies: Singer-Songwriter Of One-Hit Wonder “Reach Out Of The Darkness” Was 82
Jim Post, who with then-wife Cathy under the band name Friend & Lover scored a Top 10 hit in 1968 with the enduring hippie anthem “Reach Out of the Darkness,” died of congestive heart failure Sept. 14 in Dubuque, Iowa. He was 82. His death was announced to The New York Times by former wife and children’s book author Janet Smith Post. The song, which reached #10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during the summer of 1968, is often remembered for its opening lyric, sung by Cathy Conn Post, “I think it’s so groovy now that people are finally gettin’ together.” Like similar...
Kevin Costner elected governor in 'Yellowstone' S5 trailer
Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Paramount released the first full-length trailer for Season 5 of its contemporary western, Yellowstone, on Thursday. The cattle ranch drama stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly.
Wynonna Judd on Mother Naomi: ‘I Feel Her Nudging Me’
Wynonna Judd's first televised interview since the April 30th death of her mother, Naomi Judd, will find the singer describing her grief and the questions she still has. A clip shared by CBS Sunday Morning shows Wynonna trying to explain how mysterious mental illness can be. "That's what I live in. It's like, 'Was there anything I should have looked for or should have known?'" she asks. "I didn't. And that's why it's such a shock."
ETOnline.com
Wynonna Judd Admits She Feels 'Incredibly Angry' Following the Death of Mother Naomi Judd
Wynonna Judd is speaking out for the first time since the death of her mother, and music partner, Naomi Judd in April. During a sit down with CBS Sunday Morning, the 58-year-old country music superstar revealed that she still feels anger following the loss of her mother. “Incredibly angry,” she...
Remembering Doug Supernaw: A Look Back at His Biggest Hits
Born Sept. 26, 1960, Doug Supernaw first formed a connection with country music during his youth. His mother's love of the genre introduced him to greats like George Jones, whom Supernaw would later reference as a lasting influence on his career. The Texas native made his way to Nashville in...
Jimmy Buffett Hospitalized, Postpones Remaining 2022 Tour Dates
Jimmy Buffett announced he's done touring this year and has either postponed or canceled all remaining dates after being hospitalized. The "brief" stay was followed by doctor's orders to rest and recuperate. The affected shows were scheduled for Oct. 8, 10, 12, 15 and 22. A note on his Instagram...
Robert Cormier, 'Slasher' and 'Heartland' actor, dies at 33
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Slasher and Heartland actor Robert Cormier has died. Cormier died Friday at a hospital in Etokicoke, Ontario, following injuries in a fall, his sister Stephanie confirmed Tuesday to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 33. The Canadian actor played Kit Jennings in Season 3 of the Netflix...
Did Brantley Gilbert Just Challenge Blake Shelton to a ‘Farm Off’?
It's farming season in the south! After Blake Shelton posted a video of himself driving a tractor and planting crops, it appears Brantley Gilbert has offered up a rebuttal. The "Country Must Be Country Wide" singer's video starts off nice, but he throws some shade by the end. Gilbert opens...
Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called “The Most Photogenic Girl in the World,” Dies at 84
Venetia Stevenson, a model, actress and daughter of Hollywood luminaries who appeared in films including Darby’s Rangers, Island of Lost Women and Horror Hotel after being labeled “the most photogenic girl in the world,” has died. She was 84. Stevenson died Monday at a health care facility...
Dale McRaven, 'Perfect Strangers' And 'Mork & Mindy' Creator, Dies At 83
Dale McRaven, who created “Perfect Strangers,” co-produced “Mork & Mindy” and wrote for “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died earlier this month at age 83, according to family. McRaven died on Sept. 5 of complications from lung cancer at his home in Los Angeles,...
Miranda Lambert Reflects on the Song She Wishes She’d Written (and Her Riskiest Release)
Miranda Lambert has had plenty of hits throughout her more than 20-year career. Some of these were written by the singer herself, and others weren't, but there's one particular song that she wishes she had written. "A hundred percent 'House That Built Me,'" she tells Vulture in a new interview....
