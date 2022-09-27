Read full article on original website
Assessing New York’s ‘dramatically impacted’ mental health workforce
New York’s mental health workforce has been “impacted dramatically” by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Glenn Liebman, CEO of the Mental Health Association in New York State. Liebman argues more needs to be done to recruit and retain workers in the strained health care system. Liebman is...
Farmworker overtime threshold to drop to 40 hours a week in New York
Farmworkers in New York will eventually qualify for overtime pay after working 40 hours in a week under a new rule announced Friday by state Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. The move was not unexpected and came after a wage board at the Department of Labor had recommended the expanded overtime...
Infrastructure eyed in New York's electric vehicle push
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul moved to enact a law meant to phase out gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035. Supporters hope the regulations announced by the governor will hasten the transition as New York seeks to curtail the effects of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions. "Getting it done before...
Proposal would exempt shipping, delivery fees from sales tax in New York
Shipping and delivery fees would be exempt from state sales tax collections in New York under a measure proposed Friday by state Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara. The bill is meant to help combat rising prices due to inflation, Santabarbara said. “During these times of inflation and rising costs on many essential...
New York Republican, Conservative parties challenge parts of absentee ballot process
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The New York state Conservative and Republican parties are among the plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit this week in state Supreme Court in Saratoga County challenging parts of the state's absentee ballot process. "What it's about is simply a major concern that the Democratic Party is attempting...
Public health threats create growing need for local officials
More resources and support will be needed to shore up the local public health infrastructure in New York state as officials face a trio of overlapping challenges from COVID-19, polio and monkeypox. State health officials have declared all three to be imminent threats to public health, and the most recent...
Zeldin-aligned groups start spending big
Independent expenditure committees critical of Gov. Kathy Hochul are spending millions of dollars on TV and digital ads as the race for governor enters its final weeks. The ads come as Hochul's campaign so far has easily outspent her Republican opponent, Rep. Lee Zeldin, and as polling has shown her leading him in her bid for a full term.
CDC: 'High' COVID-19 community levels return to parts of upstate New York
After months of low numbers, parts of upstate New York are once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 community levels, according to new data released Friday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, nine of the state’s 62 counties — all north of New York City...
New York's new ethics commission faces daunting task
Ethics charges continued to be exchanged in the race for governor on Thursday, with Rep. Lee Zeldin once again criticizing Gov. Kathy Hochul for a campaign donor having business before the state. At the same time, Democrats continued to press Zeldin over a failed effort by Republicans to give him...
