Read full article on original website
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Injured in Early Tuesday Morning Single Vehicle Crash
Shortly before 2:00 Tuesday morning Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2 for a single vehicle accident. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that 27-year-old Andrew R. Boken of Oregon was driving a GMC pickup truck north in the 7000 block of S. IL RTE 2, when the truck exited the west side of the roadway, striking a mailbox, and a moderate sized tree.
nrgmediadixon.com
Two Teens Injured in Monday Night Rollover Accident, One Flown to Rockford for Treatment
On Monday, September 27 at approximately 8:25 p.m., the Lee County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a single vehicle rollover crash on Brooklyn Road north of Welland Road in rural West Brooklyn. Two occupants of the vehicle were transported to OSF Saint Paul Medical Center in Mendota. The...
nbc15.com
Multiple agencies respond to fire at Fort Atkinson home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Over a dozen agencies responded to a fire late Wednesday morning at a home in Fort Atkinson. The Fort Atkinson Fire Department responded to the fire on the 400 block of Edwards Street and called in other departments to assist. Volunteer firefighters and members of the Fort Atkinson Police Department were also on scene.
9-year-old killed in Janesville after being hit by vehicle
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A 9-year-old was killed in Janesville on Wednesday after a driver hit them with a vehicle, police confirmed. According to an alert from the Janesville Police Department, the child was hit at the intersection of East Memorial Drive and Prairie Avenue, roughly a mile east of the Rock River, shortly after 3:15 p.m. Emergency crews transported...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
State Highway 19 reopened near Sun Prairie following crash
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of State Highway 19 have reopened at Town Hall Drive on the eastern edge of Sun Prairie Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. A Dane County dispatcher said they received multiple calls about a multi-vehicle crash in...
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
more1049.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Two Vehicle Crash West of Milford
Milford, IA (KICD)– Two people were seriously hurt as the result of a Sunday crash in Dickinson County. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of County Roads M-27 and A-34, about nine miles west of Milford, shortly after ten o’clock where a northbound pickup was found to have collided with a westbound vehicle that had pulled out in front of him.
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
RELATED PEOPLE
x1071.com
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
x1071.com
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a...
x1071.com
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Truck Driver Suffers Minor Injuries in Semi Rollover Crash
A truck driver suffered minor injuries in a semi-tractor trailer rollover crash Sunday afternoon outside of Dubuque. 23 year old Jay Bieker of Kansas suffered minor injuries but was not taken a hospital. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Bieker was operating a semi north on U.S. Highway 151 and approaching the U.S. Highway 61/151 interchange ramp when he lost control of the semi. The semi struck a cable barrier and rolled over into the south ditch. Authorities estimated the semi’s damage at $20,000.
WIFR
Freeport woman dies after home explosion
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Officials confirmed Wednesday that Bonnie Bawinkel, 60, of Freeport has died after more than a two-week battle in the hospital. Bonnie and her husband, Al Bawinkel were airlifted Tuesday, Sept. 13, after an explosion at their home in Freeport. Bonnie was initially transported from her home...
Madison resident killed, another seriously injured in crash in Nebraska
OGALLALA, Neb. — One Madison resident was killed and another resident was injured in a crash in Nebraska Monday. Nebraska State Patrol officials said the pair were traveling west in a Toyota Prius on I-80 near Ogallala on Monday afternoon when an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and crashed into their vehicle. 74-year-old Anke Boudreau, who was a...
x1071.com
Hit and Run in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Hit and Run in the 300 block of South Jones Street in Barneveld Saturday around 7:30pm. The Barneveld Police Department along with assistance from an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After brief investigation and a search for the suspect vehicle the vehicle was found a short distance away still in Barneveld. As a result, 39 year old Ashley Meudt of Barneveld was arrested and later released to a responsible party. Specific charges against Meudt have not been made available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary
Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
Firefighters called to fraternity house for fire pit still smoldering on deck
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says a fraternity house downtown was damaged after an unattended fire pit continued to burn. Firefighters were sent to the house at 12 Langdon Street just before 1 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported seeing smoke and flames at the back of the home.
Scammers burglarize Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon
BELOIT, Wis. — Burglars, one of whom posed as an employee of a tree removal company, took an unspecified amount from a Beloit resident’s home Wednesday afternoon, the city’s police department said. In a Facebook post, police said a man who claimed to be from a tree removal company approached the elderly victim Wednesday afternoon about removing trees. While the...
x1071.com
Medical examiner’s office identifies body found floating in Lake Monona last week
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the man whose body was found in Lake Monona last week, but details in the case remain sparse. Brian Noll, 49, of Milwaukee, was found in Lake Monona near the intersection of John Nolen...
Comments / 0