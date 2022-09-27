Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in South Wayne
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to South McKnight Street in South Wayne Wednesday around 3:20pm for a disorderly conduct complaint. After investigating, deputies arrested 41 year old Tabitha Taylor for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Violation. Taylor was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Robbery in Dubuque, Man Arrested Later in Maquoketa
Dubuque Police say a man who displayed a weapon and robbed a business in Dubuque Thursday morning has been arrested in Maquoketa. The man’s name has not been released yet. Police reported that a man entered Dunkin’ on Dodge Street, at about 5:15 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. A report says city cameras tracked the man leaving the city, and area law enforcement agencies were notified. The man was arrested in Maquoketa a short time later. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.
KCRG.com
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
x1071.com
Linden Women Arrested
A woman from Linden was arrested by Iowa County authorities on Sunday. The woman was reportedly pounding on windows in Linden early Sunday morning around 5 am. After further investigation of a suspicious activity call, Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 46-year-old Amber Sherman of Linden for disorderly conduct. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she remains in custody.
x1071.com
Woman slashes at another woman with knife, threatens her in Dubuque
Dubuque police say a woman slashed at another with a knife and threatened to kill her during a disturbance. 38-year-old Taniya McClain was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of assault while displaying a weapon and first-degree harassment. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
National Faith and Blue Weekend on October 7th
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Platteville Police Department, and the University of Wisconsin Platteville Police Department have announced their participation in the National Faith and Blue weekend on October 7th . National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations. The event has been planned in partnership with Rolling Hills Church on October 7th from 5:00pm to 7:00p at the church, located on Main Street in Platteville. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm, law enforcement will be on hand displaying equipment, a drone demonstration, and a K9 demonstration. After the displays and demonstrations, a meal will be provided with a short program to follow.
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
x1071.com
Bond set at $350K for man accused of blowing up Lyndon Station bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — A judge on Tuesday set a $350,000 cash bond for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up earlier this month. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges — including arson of a building with intent to defraud — stemming from the Sept. 1 explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
x1071.com
OWI and Drug Arrest Of Boscobel Man
A man from Boscobel has been arrested for a 3rd offense of OWI and drug possession. 37 year old Kevin Zinck of Boscobel was arrested Sunday shortly after 2am after a Boscobel police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wisconsin Avenue for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Zinck showed signs of impairment. During a search of his vehicle, THC, Hash, THC Concentrate, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun were found. Zinck was arrested and charged with his 3rd offense of Operating While Intoxicated, possession of THC with intent to deliver, going armed while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
x1071.com
Hit and Run in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Hit and Run in the 300 block of South Jones Street in Barneveld Saturday around 7:30pm. The Barneveld Police Department along with assistance from an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After brief investigation and a search for the suspect vehicle the vehicle was found a short distance away still in Barneveld. As a result, 39 year old Ashley Meudt of Barneveld was arrested and later released to a responsible party. Specific charges against Meudt have not been made available.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
x1071.com
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
x1071.com
Two Vehicle Crash in Lafayette County, No Injuries
A deputy from the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to Highway 11 in South Wayne for a two vehicle accident Monday around 3:30pm. 17 year old Haydyn Hull of Browntown was traveling on Highway 11 and pulled out in front of a vehicle driven by 43 year old Ryan Fitzgerald of Salem. No injuries were reported and both vehicles had moderate damage and were towed from the scene. The South Wayne Fire Department assisted at the scene.
cbs2iowa.com
Parents of three teenagers killed high speed crash want to you to slow down
The parents of three Dubuque teens killed in a crash this past summer want you to slow down and stop driving distracted. Iowa State Patrol is starting a week-long project to try and keep more people from dying in crashes. 251 Iowans have been killed in crashes so for this...
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
KCRG.com
Dubuque man enters plea agreement following a slew of charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man facing multiple charges relating to a 2020 crime spree has entered an Alford plea deal. In 2020, Shawn Turner Sr. was charged with shooting a good samaritan who intervened after Turner harassed a mother and daughter to come with him. The two men were then in a struggle before Turner allegedly shot the man in the leg.
x1071.com
Plea Agreement For Dubuque Man In Shooting
A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man facing multiple charges, including some related to a shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. If the plea deal is accepted, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication would be dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary. The plea agreement, filed on Friday, states that both prosecutors and Turner will recommend a 10-year prison sentence. The intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a shooting that happened July 30, 2020. The attempted murder charge also was filed in connection with the shooting.
nbc15.com
Passenger killed in Adams Co. crash with dump truck
TOWN OF JACKSON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wauwatosa woman died last week when the SUV she was riding in collided with a dump truck on an Adams Co. highway. According to the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office, the SUV was heading west on Co. Highway I, in the Town of Jackson, around 8 a.m. last Thursday. The vehicle did not stop for the stop sign at the Co. Highway G intersection and was struck from the right by a southbound dump truck.
