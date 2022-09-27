A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man facing multiple charges, including some related to a shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. If the plea deal is accepted, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication would be dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary. The plea agreement, filed on Friday, states that both prosecutors and Turner will recommend a 10-year prison sentence. The intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a shooting that happened July 30, 2020. The attempted murder charge also was filed in connection with the shooting.

