Registration open for the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference
Registration is open for the 2022 Eastern South Dakota Water Conference to be held on Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the McCrory Gardens Education and Visitor Center in Brookings, South Dakota. This year’s theme is entitled “Phosphorus Loss: Local & Global Challenges.”. Although a critical macronutrient for plant growth,...
When free markets hit the frying pan, consumers often get burned: Alan Guebert
On Nov. 6, 2018, 12 million Californians voted, by a 63-to-37-percent majority, to establish minimum welfare standards for livestock and poultry products–chiefly eggs, pork and veal–sold in the nation’s most populous state. The initiative, called Proposition 12 (Prop 12), was an emphatic endorsement of two previous actions...
Sept. 25: Crop progress and pasture conditions
For the week ending September 25, 2022, there were 6.5 days suitable for fieldwork, according to the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 29% very short, 49% short, 21% adequate, and 1% surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 27% very short, 49% short, 23% adequate, and 1% surplus.
Yard and Garden: Controlling broadleaf weeds in the lawn
Fall is an ideal time for many lawn maintenance practices such as weed control. In the fall, perennial broadleaf weeds such as dandelion, creeping Charlie and thistle are transporting food (carbohydrates) from their foliage to their roots in preparation for winter. Broadleaf herbicides applied at this time are more thoroughly absorbed and transported to the roots along with the carbohydrates, resulting in the death of the weeds. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer advice on controlling broadleaf weeds in the lawn.
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association elects new president, officers
North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members elected 35-year member and Arnegard, N.D., cattleman Jason Leiseth as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 93rd Annual Convention and Trade Show, “All In,” Sept. 24 in Bismarck, N.D. Leiseth operates a commercial Red Angus cow-calf operation and raises...
