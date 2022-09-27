Fall is an ideal time for many lawn maintenance practices such as weed control. In the fall, perennial broadleaf weeds such as dandelion, creeping Charlie and thistle are transporting food (carbohydrates) from their foliage to their roots in preparation for winter. Broadleaf herbicides applied at this time are more thoroughly absorbed and transported to the roots along with the carbohydrates, resulting in the death of the weeds. In this article, horticulturists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach offer advice on controlling broadleaf weeds in the lawn.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO