Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
Dubuque man enters plea agreement following a slew of charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man facing multiple charges relating to a 2020 crime spree has entered an Alford plea deal. In 2020, Shawn Turner Sr. was charged with shooting a good samaritan who intervened after Turner harassed a mother and daughter to come with him. The two men were then in a struggle before Turner allegedly shot the man in the leg.
KCRG.com
Man wanted on 12 outstanding warrants arrested in Anamosa
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. Marshals with the Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force said they arrested a man wanted on one federal warrant and 11 local warrants on Wednesday in Anamosa. Officials said 29-year-old Gabriel De Trace Taylor was wanted by the FBI for possession of a firearm by a...
KCRG.com
Henry Dinkins files motion to push trial back; prosecution resists
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The man charged with killing a child in the Clinton area has filed a motion to push his trial back. Henry Dinkins is charged with killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell. Police found cleaning supplies and an ax with blood on it in the trunk of his car. Her remains were found in March of last year near DeWitt.
x1071.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to lascivious acts with a minor
A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to committing lascivious acts with a girl younger than 14. Documents state that a Dubuque Community Schools school resource officer was notified last year to a possible sexual relationship between 19 year old Pete Weaver and the girl. His sentencing hearing is set for December 5th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Linn County inmate leaves Davenport medical facility against court order
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 24th, 2022, inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center for treatment by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for treatment. A detainer was placed on Brashear until she was cleared to be transported back to Linn County. On September 27th,...
KCRG.com
Oxford Junction woman sentenced on federal tax charge
OXFORD JUNCTION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 48-year-old Oxford Junction woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for tax evasion after an investigation by the IRS. According to court documents, Penny Lane Witt operated businesses under the names of Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service. In 2016 and 2017, an individual paid for multiple remodeling landscaping projects. Witt did not keep business records, did not have a business or individual bank account, and conducted all business and payroll expenses in cash.
cbs2iowa.com
LOCATED: Inmate found after escaping custody while in medical treatment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE: Brashear was found in Clinton County and is back at the Linn County Correctional Center. On September 24th, 2022 inmate Michelle Allene Brashear was transported to the Genesis Medical Center – East in Davenport, IA by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for medical treatment.
ktvo.com
Former Iowa trooper pleads guilty in use-of-force against biker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) -- Prosecutors say a former Iowa State Patrol trooper who was captured on dash camera video hitting and knocking over a biker during a traffic stop in September 2017 has pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating the biker's rights. Federal prosecutors said in a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Man arrested after alleged Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts armed robbery
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A man was arrested in Maquoketa after police say he robbed a Dubuque Dunkin’ Donuts while displaying a gun on Thursday morning. In a press release, police said employees of the Dunkin’ Donuts, located at 2660 Dodge Street, reported a White man entered the store at about 5:14 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash.
x1071.com
OWI and Drug Arrest Of Boscobel Man
A man from Boscobel has been arrested for a 3rd offense of OWI and drug possession. 37 year old Kevin Zinck of Boscobel was arrested Sunday shortly after 2am after a Boscobel police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wisconsin Avenue for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Zinck showed signs of impairment. During a search of his vehicle, THC, Hash, THC Concentrate, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun were found. Zinck was arrested and charged with his 3rd offense of Operating While Intoxicated, possession of THC with intent to deliver, going armed while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
KWQC
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty to federal civil rights violation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Iowa State Patrol trooper accused of assaulting a motorcycle rider during a traffic stop in 2017 pleaded guilty Monday in connection with the case. Robert James Smith, 58, pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under color of law in U.S. District Court, Cedar...
superhits106.com
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
Linden Women Arrested
A woman from Linden was arrested by Iowa County authorities on Sunday. The woman was reportedly pounding on windows in Linden early Sunday morning around 5 am. After further investigation of a suspicious activity call, Iowa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 46-year-old Amber Sherman of Linden for disorderly conduct. Sherman was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where she remains in custody.
ourquadcities.com
Former Scoutmaster, para-educator to appeal sexual-exploitation sentence
A 46-year-old former para-educator and Scoutmaster, who was sentenced to a total of 10 years on sex-abuse charges, has filed a notice of appeal in Clinton County Court. Earlier, David Chad Baker, of Clinton, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation by a school employee. On Sept. 1, Baker was sentenced to a total of up to 10 years – up to five years for each count.
KCRG.com
Former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleads guilty in case of unreasonable use of force
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A former Iowa State Patrol Trooper pleaded guilty on Monday to a charge of Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law. Court documents say Robert James Smith, 58, stopped a motorcyclist for speeding on Interstate 80 on September 25, 2017. The motorcyclist pulled over in Cedar County, got off the motorcycle and raised his hands.
KCRG.com
Police take fake school threats seriously as swatting trends across the country
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Several school threat hoaxes have happened across the country this month sending families, students and teachers into unnecessary panic. Thankfully threats haven’t been as prevalent in Iowa. There was one incident last week in New Hampton where police received reports of a possible shooting. In that case there was no credible evidence, and a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with threat of terrorism. It’s an example of how seriously hoaxes of this nature are taken.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids woman arrested after perjuring herself during trial
A Cedar Rapids woman who allegedly perjured herself when getting selected as a juror for a trial of a known associate has been arrested. On August 23rd of this year, Sixth Judicial District Judge Kevin McKeever declared a mistrial in a case involving a man charged with possessing a firearm as a felon after Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks notified him that one of the jurors, 23-year-old Nakia Long, was an associate of the man on trial.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
KBUR
Cedar Rapids woman faces perjury charge after police recognized her in a jury
Cedar Rapids, IA- A 23-year-old woman faces charges after Cedar Rapids Police officers testifying at a trial recognized her in a jury last month. Radio Iowa reports that Nakia Long was seated on the jury for the trial of a 19-year-old man accused of being a felon in possession of a gun. The judge declared a mistrial after the Linn County Attorney notified him that Long was an associate of the man on trial.
x1071.com
West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary
Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
Comments / 0