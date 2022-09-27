Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.

LANCASTER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO