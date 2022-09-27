Read full article on original website
Related
x1071.com
Disorderly Conduct Arrest in South Wayne
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to South McKnight Street in South Wayne Wednesday around 3:20pm for a disorderly conduct complaint. After investigating, deputies arrested 41 year old Tabitha Taylor for Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, and a Probation Violation. Taylor was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where she remains in custody.
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of groping woman
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly approached a woman from behind Tuesday night and then groped her. The 20-year-old victim told police that she was walking around 11:20 p.m. near North Bassett Street and West Mifflin Street when she heard someone behind her, according to an incident report. The suspect then inappropriately touched the woman, police alleged.
x1071.com
Brief Chase In Peosta After Attempted Vehicle Stop
Authorities say a driver led police on a brief pursuit Monday in Peosta. 30 year old Alonzo Henderson of Peosta was arrested around 10:40 p.m. Monday on charges of eluding and driving while barred. A report states that a Peosta police officer attempted to stop Henderson’s vehicle for an equipment violation on Burds Road. The vehicle fled and traveled south through the roundabout on Peosta Street and into the Fareway Foods parking lot. The vehicle returned to Burds Road and onto Lezlie Drive where Henderson stopped and was arrested.
Authorities arrest Coon Valley woman accused of drug trafficking
COON VALLEY, Wis. (WKBT) — Law enforcement arrested a 49-year-old woman as part of a drug investigation. Vernon County Sheriff John Spears says agencies searched Heather Carter’s Coon Valley residence Friday and found 3 oz. of cocaine, about 250 suspected fentanyl pills and 15 oz. of methamphetamine. These had a street value of roughly $25,000, Spears said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Robbery in Dubuque, Man Arrested Later in Maquoketa
Dubuque Police say a man who displayed a weapon and robbed a business in Dubuque Thursday morning has been arrested in Maquoketa. The man’s name has not been released yet. Police reported that a man entered Dunkin’ on Dodge Street, at about 5:15 a.m., displayed a weapon and demanded cash. He then fled with an undisclosed amount of money. A report says city cameras tracked the man leaving the city, and area law enforcement agencies were notified. The man was arrested in Maquoketa a short time later. An investigation into the robbery is ongoing.
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
x1071.com
Woman slashes at another woman with knife, threatens her in Dubuque
Dubuque police say a woman slashed at another with a knife and threatened to kill her during a disturbance. 38-year-old Taniya McClain was arrested at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday on charges of assault while displaying a weapon and first-degree harassment. No injuries were reported.
x1071.com
OWI and Drug Arrest Of Boscobel Man
A man from Boscobel has been arrested for a 3rd offense of OWI and drug possession. 37 year old Kevin Zinck of Boscobel was arrested Sunday shortly after 2am after a Boscobel police officer initiated a traffic stop on Wisconsin Avenue for an equipment violation. During the traffic stop, Zinck showed signs of impairment. During a search of his vehicle, THC, Hash, THC Concentrate, numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and a loaded .40 caliber handgun were found. Zinck was arrested and charged with his 3rd offense of Operating While Intoxicated, possession of THC with intent to deliver, going armed while intoxicated, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Madison Police: Officer dragged by vehicle while trying to arrest wanted man at north side Kwik Trip
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison police officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being dragged by a vehicle while trying to arrest a man on outstanding felony warrants Wednesday night, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said an officer saw the wanted man walk into a...
nbc15.com
MPD: Man discovers bullet hole in home while mowing his lawn
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers responded to a home after the homeowner discovered a bullet hole in the outside of the house while mowing the lawn. MPD responded to the 3700 block of Lien Road, where in addition to the bullet hole in the home, the bullet was also recovered.
Bond set at $350K for man accused of blowing up Lyndon Station bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. — A judge on Tuesday set a $350,000 cash bond for the owner of a Lyndon Station bar accused of blowing it up earlier this month. Heath Fjorden, 43, of Baraboo, faces five felony charges — including arson of a building with intent to defraud — stemming from the Sept. 1 explosion and fire at Beagles Bar on West Flint Street.
x1071.com
Plea Agreement For Dubuque Man In Shooting
A new plea agreement has been filed for a Dubuque man facing multiple charges, including some related to a shooting. 26 year old Shawn Turner Sr. agreed to enter an Alford plea in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and third-degree burglary. The plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists. If the plea deal is accepted, charges of attempted murder and public intoxication would be dismissed, as well as an additional charge of third-degree burglary. The plea agreement, filed on Friday, states that both prosecutors and Turner will recommend a 10-year prison sentence. The intimidation with a dangerous weapon charge stems from a shooting that happened July 30, 2020. The attempted murder charge also was filed in connection with the shooting.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
West End Salvage in Lancaster Hit By Burglary
Grant County deputies are still looking for a person they say broke into a business and stole thousands of dollars. West End Salvage in Lancaster reported that a burglary took place sometime between Thursday night and early Friday morning. Joe Kranz, the owner of West End Salvage, said in a report that their safe was destroyed in the burglary by someone using a sledgehammer and made off with almost $5000. Several other businesses along Highway 61 have been broken into. The Grant County Sheriff’s office is asking people with security cameras to look back to Thursday and Friday between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. for any suspicious activity. If you have any information, contact the Grant County sheriff’s office at (608) 723-2157.
x1071.com
Hit and Run in Iowa County
Iowa County authorities received a report of a Hit and Run in the 300 block of South Jones Street in Barneveld Saturday around 7:30pm. The Barneveld Police Department along with assistance from an Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After brief investigation and a search for the suspect vehicle the vehicle was found a short distance away still in Barneveld. As a result, 39 year old Ashley Meudt of Barneveld was arrested and later released to a responsible party. Specific charges against Meudt have not been made available.
x1071.com
Dubuque man pleads guilty to lascivious acts with a minor
A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to committing lascivious acts with a girl younger than 14. Documents state that a Dubuque Community Schools school resource officer was notified last year to a possible sexual relationship between 19 year old Pete Weaver and the girl. His sentencing hearing is set for December 5th.
nbc15.com
Madison PD search for suspect accused of inappropriately touching victim
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly asked a woman for money and then touched her inappropriately over the weekend. Officers met with the victim around 8 p.m. Saturday on the 400 block of North Thompson Drive and said she worked at an address nearby.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man sprayed with heated oil, airlifted to hospital
SAUKVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Portage had ‘serious’ injuries after he was reportedly sprayed with heated oil during an accident at a Wisconsin asphalt plant. According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office, on September 27 around 11:15 a.m. authorities responded to an asphalt plant for a man who was injured in an industrial accident. The plant was located at 3979 Lakeland Road.
1 dead in fiery Hwy. 10 semi crash
One person is dead and another person is injured after two semi tractor trailers collided Tuesday on Hwy. 10, officials said. At about 12:30 p.m., the Portage County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a report of a crash in the eastbound lanes of Hwy. 10, about 1/2 mile east of North Lane in the town of Stockton. Initial reports relayed that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire.
Madison police say they are being ‘inundated’ with reports of rent scams
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are currently being ‘inundated’ with fraud complaints about rental scams across the city. The department said Thursday morning that they have received numerous calls from people who were scammed into sending money to people claiming to be landlords for rental properties. The people who sent the money later found out either the person they have been talking to doesn’t manage the rental they were interested in — or the property doesn’t exist at all.
x1071.com
Lake Mills police searching for suspect who allegedly robbed Culver’s
LAKE MILLS, Wis. — Lake Mills police are searching for a man who they said robbed a Culver’s on Monday. Police said that at around 8:30 p.m. the man pulled through the drive-thru in a red Jeep Wrangler, passed a note to staff demanding money, and threatened to use a gun. Police said no weapon was actually seen during the incident.
Comments / 0