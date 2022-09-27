Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
x1071.com
Hollingsworth Selected To Serve On Advisory Council on Rural Schools
Dr. Lindsay Hollingsworth, interim director of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville School of Education, was invited to serve as a member of the Advisory Council on Rural Schools, Libraries and Communities on behalf of Wisconsin State Schools Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly. The Advisory Council focuses on a range of community concerns that affect rural areas, including education and overall quality-of-life issues. The council will examine the increasing challenges facing rural school districts, including revenue caps, declining enrollments, high-cost programs, and increasing transportation expenses. The council, with input from rural school and community leaders, will identify the array of services and financial resources needed to support rural schools and communities. Dr. Hollingsworth is a native of Southwest Wisconsin and a Platteville High School graduate.
x1071.com
Madison area students get hands-on look at stages of home construction at career fair
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Hundreds of Madison area students on Wednesday got a first-hand look at what goes into building houses. As part of the Madison Area Builders Association’s fall career day, students were able to walk through eight homes in the Terrevessa development on Fitchburg’s east side. At each house, a presenter talked through the different stages of construction.
x1071.com
Across Wisconsin, school referendums for basic budget expenses hit 10-year high
VERONA, Wis. — In the Verona Area School District, more than 900 staff members are working this school year without a cost of living raise. A $19 million referendum on the ballot this November will ask voters for the money to help fund an inflation-matching 4.7% increase for them among other expenses — a trend of operational referendums increasing in Wisconsin and hitting a decade-high this year.
x1071.com
Platteville Officials Consider Purchasing Platteville Armory
City officials in Platteville are again are considering the acquisition of the Platteville Armory to house the city’s senior center and other recreational activities. Common Council members have discussed the possibility of purchasing the Platteville Armory for $135,000. A report says that if the city purchases the Armory from the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs, it either could operate the facility or sell it to another entity with the agreement that the city be able to use the first floor for recreational and senior center activities. Common Council members also could choose not to purchase the property, as they did in December when they declined an offer from the military to sell the property to the city for $1. Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel says there’s some advantages to having ownership of the property but there is also the cost of having to purchase the property and the continued maintenance and upkeep to consider. A group of older adults who attended the meeting expressed hesitation and discontent with the potential move.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
x1071.com
Evers meets with student supporters in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — With six weeks left before the Nov. 8 general election, Gov. Tony Evers met with student supporters in downtown Madison Tuesday evening to urge them to show up at the polls. During the event at Colectivo Coffee on State Street, the first-term Democratic governor talked about...
x1071.com
Public meetings planned amid effort to reshape Lake Monona waterfront
MADISON, Wis. — The city of Madison is hosting several public meetings for people to learn more about an effort aimed at reshaping the future of the Lake Monona waterfront. The Lake Monona Design Challenge, which began earlier this year, pits a number of firms against each other to see who can create the best master plan for 1.7 miles of shoreline from Law Park to Olin Park.
x1071.com
700-mile bike tour for transplant support finishes in Madison
MADISON, Wis. – Ten cyclists committed to raising awareness for a good cause ended a 700-mile journey in Madison Tuesday. The group of cancer survivors, bone marrow donors, and hopeful transplant recipients began their ride bike ride in Chicago, then rode through Milwaukee and Door County, before arriving in Madison ten days later.
biztimes.biz
Dyersville manufacturer looking forward to future after 10 years of growth
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — When an Australian manufacturing company opened its first North American facility in Dyersville’s then-new industrial park, the facility only had about five employees. The Digga North America location at 2325 Industrial Parkway SW since has grown to support a staff of about 50 with additional...
IN THIS ARTICLE
x1071.com
Two COVID-19 Related Deaths in Area in Latest Report
Two COVID-19-related deaths were reported in in the area from September 15th to Wednesday. One of those related deaths was a Dubuque County resident. The other was reported in Jo Daviess County in Illinois. Meanwhile, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Dubuque’s hospitals on Wednesday was the lowest since April. There were two people with COVID-19 hospitalized Wednesday at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital and MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, a decrease of 11 from one week earlier. As of Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention rated the COVID-19 community level as medium in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa; Jo Daviess County in Illinois; and Crawford County in Wisconsin. Low ratings were given to Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
x1071.com
Middleton referendum asks residents to approve tax increase to address staffing shortage
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Middleton hopes to combat a city-wide staffing shortage with a first-of-its-kind referendum on the ballot this November, but residents will need to cover the cost with higher property taxes. If passed, the referendum would add two more police officers, a city communications specialist, and a parks...
mycarrollcountynews.com
County delays solar farm
A vote on a solar farm zoning request that has received opposition from some Lake Carroll residents was delayed by the Carroll County Board at its Thursday, Sept. 15, meeting. Carroll County Zoning Administrator Jeremy Hughes reported on a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing held Sept. 8 regarding a special use request from USS Lake Carroll Solar LLC, of Minneapolis, Minn.
biztimes.biz
Biz Buzz: Maquoketa eatery opens doors; nacupuncture clinic in Galena; family-owned dealership marks 70 years
Do you have an interesting story or news tip to share about a local business? Ideas can be shared with business reporter Kayli Reese at kayli.reese@thmedia.com or 563-588-5673. Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. This edition highlights developments in Maquoketa and Dubuque, Iowa, as well as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
x1071.com
National Faith and Blue Weekend on October 7th
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Platteville Police Department, and the University of Wisconsin Platteville Police Department have announced their participation in the National Faith and Blue weekend on October 7th . National Faith & Blue Weekend facilitates safer and stronger communities by engaging law enforcement officers and local residents through the connections of faith-based organizations. The event has been planned in partnership with Rolling Hills Church on October 7th from 5:00pm to 7:00p at the church, located on Main Street in Platteville. From 5:00pm to 6:00pm, law enforcement will be on hand displaying equipment, a drone demonstration, and a K9 demonstration. After the displays and demonstrations, a meal will be provided with a short program to follow.
x1071.com
Badger Blueprint: Wisconsin says Illinois is their remedy for season’s slow start
In this week’s Badger Blueprint, News 3 Now Sports Director Zach Hanley and Wisconsin State Journal and BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin take a look at the state of Wisconsin football and why they’ve struggled against top 20 teams. The guys also talk Bret Bielema’s return to Camp Randall...
x1071.com
Grant County Announces Construction Projects
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has announced upcoming construction projects. Starting October 3rd through the 7th and October 10th through the 14th, road construction will start on County Highway H From Kieler to Cuba City. This will replace the 7 culverts along the 9.5 mile stretch. Motorists should expect short delays during this time. Traffic will be reduced to one lane within the area of each culvert replacement.
x1071.com
Wisconsin falls two spots in latest AVCA Top 25
MADISON, Wis. — After a 1-1 start to Big Ten play, Wisconsin dropped 2 spots in this week’s AVCA Poll to #8. UW is one of five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25. Wisconsin opened up conference play Friday with a sweep over Northwestern, but then was swept by Minnesota on Sunday.
x1071.com
Von Maur to open at West Towne Mall next month
MADISON, Wis. — The Von Maur department store at West Towne Mall is set to open next month. According to the company’s website, a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 15. Doors will open to the public at 10 a.m. that day, with the first customers getting roses and chocolates.
x1071.com
Madison resident stranded in Florida as Hurricane Ian approaches
MADISON, Wis. — Roderick Ritcherson was looking forward to a trip to the Florida Keys with his mother, his kids and his grandkids. But that trip turned sour as Hurricane Ian grew closer. “I guess it’s similar to in Madison,” Ritcherson said. “You know, we experience severe snowfalls and...
x1071.com
Sennett Middle School principal leaves post after less than month in charge
MADISON, Wis. — Sennett Middle School Prinicpal Dr. Jeffery Copeland is no longer employed by the school or the district. Madison Metropolitan School District officials confirmed Copeland’s departure on Tuesday. He was hired shortly before the start of the school year and was placed on a leave of absence last week.
KCRG.com
Dubuque community continues to mourn loss of three teenagers, law enforcement launches week-long project to crack down on speeding
Plan on another sunny and dry Fall day. Look for highs into the lower 60s. Man hits platelet donation milestone but donation center says they need more donations ahead of Hurricane Ian. They have 130 thousand active donors over the last two years -- only 31 of those have donated...
Comments / 0