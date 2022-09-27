Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Spirituality, Wellness, and Conspiracy Beliefs
Spirituality, wellness, and conspiracy theories offer an illusion of control, special knowledge, and understanding of the world. It’s easy to overestimate one’s understanding of complex topics. Science and critical thinking are harder than they seem. People who over-rely on intuition or gut feelings are more likely to believe...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
Can Couples Counseling Prevent Divorce?
Alice (not her real name) calls me to make an appointment to discuss the idea of leaving her marriage. “I’ve been miserable for so long,” she says. “I don’t know what else to do.” One of the first questions that I ask new clients is whether they have gone to couples counseling before deciding to divorce. “We went once but it didn’t work,” she says. “I don’t think Alec will agree to go again.”
psychologytoday.com
Are You "Reeling in the Years, Stowing Away the Time?"
Can you relate now to the person you were at the start of each previous decade?. The top benefits of aging indicate that more life experience means gaining wisdom, which bestows more confidence. There are a number of facts as well as myths about aging. Point in fact: The writer...
Why do people have phobias?
Most people can think of something that's especially terrifying to them. Maybe they're scared of spiders — up to 15% of Americans have arachnophobia (opens in new tab) — or they have a fear of flying, which some studies suggest affects around 1 in 5 people (opens in new tab).
psychologytoday.com
Erosion of Affection
Retrospective analyses or "autopsies" of relationships in jeopardy or that have failed often reveal an erosion of affection. When issues between partners are not adequately and amicably resolved, the potential for irreparable damage is great. Partners need to be reasonably alert to the development of potentially harmful issues that can...
psychologytoday.com
The Paradox of Religiosity and Dishonesty
Most people believe that religious people are more honest than non-religious people. There is convincing evidence that religious people view lying more negatively than non-religious people do. It turns out that religious people lie at least or maybe more than non-religious people do. People may be predisposed toward honesty, even...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Sense of Addiction
Substance use is a behavior that serves a purpose. Substance use only becomes a problem when its harm increases and its benefits are lowered. Making sense of one's relationship with a substance is the first step to cultivating a different relationship with it. Many people who come to me wanting...
psychologytoday.com
Should You Speak Now, or Forever Hold Your Peace?
Disapproving of a loved one's romantic relationship is a common but challenging interpersonal experience. When individuals perceive that a friend or family member disapproves of their relationship, their sense of closeness to that person drops. While perceived closeness to a disapproving friend or family member may improve with time, it...
psychologytoday.com
How the Gift of Allyship Builds a Sense of Belonging
Belonging, an innate human need, supports longer life, higher wellbeing, higher creativity, and better performance. Modern society and workplaces are not always structured for inclusivity. Organizations are responsible for creating inclusive structures, but we are individually responsible for our actions and allyship. Humans need to belong. Deeply, authentically, as we...
psychologytoday.com
Acceptance for Self and Others: It Is What It Is
Acceptance is not flimsy and cannot be faked. It requires complete commitment and constant curiosity. Commit to finding ways to comfort yourself. Try letting go of the constant merry-go-round of self-criticism. Acceptance within a relationship requires being aware, identifying problems, and discussing them with your partner. Some people mistakenly believe...
psychologytoday.com
When Are You Finally "Good Enough"?
Often no amount of achievement brings the happiness people strive for. Society gives us a single formula for happiness: get good grades, get into a good college, get a good job, and achieve status and money. Happiness entails you doubting desires by questioning them, focusing on gratitude, and choosing your...
JOBS・
psychologytoday.com
Why “Senseless” Violence Doesn’t Exist
Moments of rage, frustration, and helplessness can push us into "irrational" behavior as we lash out to restore our sense of agency. When we despair, this normal psychological response can tempt us to kill ourselves or others, especially if a gun is accessible. As most killers are motivated by the...
Liberal author says the family unit is 'a terrible way to satisfy... love & care,' calls to abolish it
Feminist theorist and author Sophie Lewis was the subject of an article on Friday in the UK’s The New Statesman website publication following her new book "Abolish the Family." Historian Erin Magalaque discussed Lewis’ book which described the family unit as "a terrible way to satisfy all of our...
psychologytoday.com
5 Misconceptions About Mindfulness
Mindfulness is inseparable from the intentions of the person practicing it. Practicing mindfulness outside of meditation has many benefits. The present moment is not always a pleasant moment. The practice of mindfulness does not conflict with religious beliefs. “Mindfulness” has entered the mainstream culture. Many definitions are floating around, but...
msn.com
Saints who probably never existed
Saints are an integral part of Catholic and Orthodox worship. But while modern saints, like the canonized popes John XXIII and John Paul II, have well-documented biographies, that's not always the case. Before critical analysis of the saint's life, people depended on legends, myths, and tradition for their biographies, also known as hagiographies. These sources are highly unreliable. Some early hagiographies may have an historical core, but they can't came to truly get to the bottom of the story.
psychologytoday.com
Moral Thinking vs. Thinking We’re Moral
People tend to be quick to judge the morality of other people’s behavior while overlooking that of their own. Moral behavior requires thoughtful assessment of its effects on others, which the autopilot brain doesn’t do. To avoid hypocrisy, it behooves people to spend at least a few minutes...
psychologytoday.com
To Women Who Changed the World: The Ethics of Mary Wollstonecraft
Several years ago, I made the drive to Pittsburgh to see my favorite band, U2, in concert at Heinz Field. It was a great show!. As a philosopher, I was pleasantly surprised to see a picture of an actual philosopher scrolled across the giant video screen behind the stage. In an homage to women who've changed the world, a picture of Mary Wollstonecraft (1759-1797) was included.
psychologytoday.com
Common Invisible Negotiation Mistakes
Everyone makes mistakes. This is true in life generally and in negotiations. Raising awareness and being intentional about how to negotiate is the key to avoiding costly mistakes. When a mistake is made, it is important to recognize it and learn from it. It is easy to realize a slip-up when something inappropriate is said or information is given away that compromises one’s position. It is trickier to spot unconscious saboteurs.
psychologytoday.com
How to Immunize Your Relationship
Relationships are dynamic processes. Successful relationships adapt with time and experience. Unsuccessful relationships are those that fail to adapt, likely forming a large share of the 44 percent of marriages that end in divorce. There is a time in every couple’s life when they realize the greatest happiness comes from...
psychologytoday.com
How to Handle Fairweather Friends
People who were raised to be family caregivers may struggle to end friendships that are not working for them. Matching the energy that a friend gives you is a good way to make sure you are not being misled or breadcrumbed. It is not your fault if a friend does...
