Alice (not her real name) calls me to make an appointment to discuss the idea of leaving her marriage. “I’ve been miserable for so long,” she says. “I don’t know what else to do.” One of the first questions that I ask new clients is whether they have gone to couples counseling before deciding to divorce. “We went once but it didn’t work,” she says. “I don’t think Alec will agree to go again.”

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO