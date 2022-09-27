Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Pulls Out Of Twitter Deal Because Of World War 3
Elon Musk's ongoing feud with Twitter has had some pretty crazy twists, which have yet to stop coming. The latest piece of evidence in court suggests the world's richest man might have backed out of the deal not because of concerns about bots, or worries about Tesla's share price, but because he believed World War Three was about to pop off.
Twitter has accused Elon Musk of hiding secret late-night texts he sent to business mogul Larry Ellison before pausing a deal to buy the social media platform.The Tesla titan and the Oracle co-founder swapped text messages “into the easy morning hours” before he announced he was putting the $44bn purchase “temporarily on hold”, a court filing reportedly shows.A Twitter court filing from 16 September states that Mr Musk’s phone records show he exchanged texts with Mr Ellison on 12 May and until 12.20am on 13 May, according to Insider.That was just four hours before Mr Musk tweeted that the...
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept 26 (Reuters) - Billionaire Elon Musk's tendency to dish out insults while being questioned under oath will be tested anew this week, when lawyers for Twitter Inc (TWTR.N)are expected to interview the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO about his abrupt decision in July to ditch his $44 billion deal for the social media company.
The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot will likely not release its report about the attempted insurrection before the midterms, but at the same time chair Bennie Thompson says October “won’t be a quiet period” and some information will be “pushed out” ahead of the election in the form of an interim report, Axios reported.Meanwhile, a Florida judge has appointed Donald Trump’s nominee as special master in the Justice Department’s investigation into top secret papers seized by FBI agents from his Mar-a-Lago estate. Judge Raymond Dearie will now review materials seized during the raid of the...
WILMINGTON, Del, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Elon Musk's deposition by Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) lawyers has been rescheduled from this week to Oct. 6-7, just 10 days before a trial over his bid to walk away from the $44 billion takeover, and the delay could play in the social network company's favor.
Elon Musk is expected to face questions from Twitter’s lawyers in an under-oath deposition as part of the social media giant’s lawsuit against the billionaire after he scrapped his $44 billion bid to buy the company over the summer. Senior reporter for the Verge, Adi Robertson, and NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explain what information Twitter is trying to get from Musk and whether there is any legal standing for the deal to be abandoned. Sept. 26, 2022.
