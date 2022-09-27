Read full article on original website
Brenda Gartner is back as Mark Taylor departs in Greene County
STANARDSVILLE (WINA) – Greene County has a new administrator starting October 3rd. Mark Taylor — a controversial finalist for Spotsylvania County Schools Superintendent — announced his resignation effective October 7. Brenda Gartner will begin transition work into the position Monday. She served in that position in 2018 and 2019 before retiring, and “it will feel like coming home to work here again”.
Hezedean Smith leaving as Charlottesville fire chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Already in the market for a police chief, Charlottesville will be looking for a new fire chief soon. Not even two years serving as Charlottesville’s fire chief, Hezedean Smith issued a letter to staff that he’s leaving to become fire chief in Polk County, FL. While the letter doesn’t say when his last day will be, Mayor Lloyd Snook tells NBC29 it will be sometime in mid-October.
Two shot in 10th & Page neighborhood
On 9/28/22 at approximately 2:40PM, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shots fired report at the 900th block of Anderson St. The incident involved 2 male victims, both appearing to be in stable condition. They are currently being transported to UVA hospital for further examination and treatment. This is an ongoing investigation; when additional information is available, a subsequent update will be published.
CPD releases ID of man who shot himself to death on Elliott Avenue
CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – Charlottesville Police have released the identity of the man who died September 15 of a self-inflicted gunshot while officers tried to apprehend him on Elliott Avenue. The Daily Progress reports 43-year old Robert Damon Hughes, Jr. was a Charlottesville High School grad working as a self-employed handyman.
