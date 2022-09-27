ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WMAZ

Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
WMAZ

WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian to make landfall in South Carolina

MACON, Ga. — Here is a live look at Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall as a major category 4 hurricane:. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Ian weakened to tropical storm status as it moves closer to the coast and reemerges over the Atlantic. The eastward shift in the...
ENVIRONMENT

