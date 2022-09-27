Read full article on original website
Related
WMAZ
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
WMAZ
'Glad to take you guys in': Central Georgia hotels prepare for Hurricane Ian evacuees
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Lots of Floridians trying to take cover from hurricane Ian may end up Central Georgia, and for Central Georgia hotels, hurricane preparedness is at the top of the list. "When I walked in this morning, I noticed it was a big increase in numbers of...
WMAZ
Florida Disaster Fund activated for Hurricane Ian | How to contribute
TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Disaster Fund has been activated as Hurricane Ian is set to sweep across the set. Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the activation Wednesday, ahead of Ian's anticipated landfall. The fund is described by the state as a "private fund established to provide financial...
WMAZ
Gas prices rise in Central Georgia as Hurricane Ian approaches
If you suspect gas prices have been rising lately, you may be onto something. Gas prices are increasing as Hurricane Ian approaches.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WMAZ
WATCH LIVE: Hurricane Ian to make landfall in South Carolina
MACON, Ga. — Here is a live look at Hurricane Ian as it makes landfall as a major category 4 hurricane:. As of 5 a.m. Thursday, Ian weakened to tropical storm status as it moves closer to the coast and reemerges over the Atlantic. The eastward shift in the...
WMAZ
Tracking Ian (Sept. 27, 5 pm)
Ian's track shift east again. The cone brings Ian over the Atlantic before turning northwest toward Georgia and South Carolina.
WMAZ
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker brings campaign to Forsyth
The threat of a storm isn't slowing Georgia's election season. Wednesday, Republican Herschel Walker stopped in Forsyth on his 'Unite Georgia' bus tour.
WMAZ
More than 300 dogs rescued after South Carolina largest dog fighting ring busted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A team of more than 60 federal, and state law enforcement officers, as well as rescue agencies assisted in what is believed to be the biggest takedown of a dogfighting operation in South Carolina history. 5 out of the 6 counties involved in the bust were...
Comments / 0