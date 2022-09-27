ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class

The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
ATHENS, GA
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for lots of rain, high winds and potential power outages when the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross the state soon after the storm likely reaches landfall again in South Carolina. Visiting the state’s emergency operations center, the governor said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with the potential for mountain landslides and tornadoes statewide. “For North Carolinians, I want to be clear: This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly,” Cooper said.
FLORIDA STATE
thecomeback.com

Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman

Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
FLORIDA STATE
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL
Deadspin

Hurricane Ian has sports world rescheduling games

As large parts of Florida brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the sports world has rescheduled several games, with more likely on the way. Ian, a category 4 storm that has brought damage and flooding to Cuba, is expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon and continue piercing through central Florida until Thursday night.
NFL
FOX Sports

Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt

On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback

A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Associated Press

Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending as LeBron James drove to the basket on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. “I’ve never had a serious injury in my life, so I didn’t really know, I had nothing to base it off of and compare to,” Holmgren said Thursday. “So when it happened, I had to get it looked at and see how serious it was. I didn’t imagine anything like this.” Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league, is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

