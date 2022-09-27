Read full article on original website
Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops don't need Auburn or Nebraska to make College Football Playoff | Opinion
The success of Lane Kiffin, Mark Stoops should attract interest from other schools. Why leave a good thing, especially with a bigger playoff coming?
Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class
The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper urged residents to prepare for lots of rain, high winds and potential power outages when the remnants of Hurricane Ian cross the state soon after the storm likely reaches landfall again in South Carolina. Visiting the state’s emergency operations center, the governor said at a Thursday afternoon news conference that up to 7 inches (17.8 centimeters) of rain could fall in some areas, with the potential for mountain landslides and tornadoes statewide. “For North Carolinians, I want to be clear: This storm can still be dangerous and even deadly,” Cooper said.
UGA assistant named as candidate for Georgia Tech coaching vacancy
Georgia Bulldogs running back coach Dell McGee has been named as a top candidate for the Georgia Tech head coaching vacancy. The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets fired head coach Geoff Collins. Collins struggled to win games during his 38-game career as head coach. The Yellow Jackets went 10-28 during Collins’...
Hurricane Ian almost kills legendary weatherman
Hurricane Ian landed in Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis and federal authorities have urged residents in the storm’s paths to seek safety by evacuating the area. Some brave souls, however, have decided to weather the storm. Some of them are even getting paid to stand outside and cover the storm’s chaos for the rest of us sitting in our living rooms.
Ian regains hurricane strength as it tracks toward South Carolina; set to drench NC on Friday
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina as Hurricane Ian continues track toward the Tar Heel State.
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
Week 7 high school football scoreboard
The AJC sports team is updating scores from the Georgia high school football games all season. Scores will be updated as the games are played. Game stories and photo galleries will be posted after the games are over.
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
Hurricane Ian has sports world rescheduling games
As large parts of Florida brace for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the sports world has rescheduled several games, with more likely on the way. Ian, a category 4 storm that has brought damage and flooding to Cuba, is expected to make landfall late Wednesday afternoon and continue piercing through central Florida until Thursday night.
Who and where is Alabama expected to play in the College Football Playoff?
The Alabama Crimson Tide are undefeated through the first four weeks of the college football season, however, they face their toughest task to date this week when they travel to Fayetteville to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks. In 2021, the Razorbacks traveled to Tuscaloosa and nearly pulled off the upset of the season before coming up a touchdown short.
Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama headline the Week 5 Top 10 | Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt
On the Week 5 edition of "Breaking the Huddle With Joel Klatt" Klatt gives an updated version of his Top 10 of the week including the Georgia Bulldogs, Ohio State Buckeyes and Alabama Crimson Tide. Also included are the Michigan Wolverines, Clemson Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Oklahoma State Cowboys, USC Trojans, Penn State Nittany Lions and Tennessee Volunteers.
Hurricane Ian Causes SMU at UCF Game Date to be Moved
SMU will now play at UCF one day later because of Hurricane Ian.
Florida strongly recruiting this 2024 4-star quarterback
A new name is gaining steam as one of Florida’s top quarterback targets in the class of 2024. Jake Merklinger, who plays for Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, is the latest prep quarterback to be linked with the Gators. On3’s Chad Simmons says the Gators are doing a “great job” recruiting Merklinger, with Billy Napier and offensive analyst Ryan O’Hara as his main points of contact.
Thunder rookie Holmgren learns ways of NBA while on the mend
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder rookie Chet Holmgren is experiencing the rehab process for the first time. The No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA draft suffered a right foot injury during a pro-am game in August while defending as LeBron James drove to the basket on a fast break. He had surgery, and the Thunder declared him out for the season. “I’ve never had a serious injury in my life, so I didn’t really know, I had nothing to base it off of and compare to,” Holmgren said Thursday. “So when it happened, I had to get it looked at and see how serious it was. I didn’t imagine anything like this.” Holmgren, a versatile 7-footer who had great moments during summer league, is dealing with being sidelined as the Thunder start training camp this week.
Florida Gators move football game vs. Eastern Washington Eagles to Sunday due to Hurricane Ian
With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida's Gulf Coast, the college football game between Florida and Eastern Washington has been pushed from Saturday to Sunday in Gainesville. The University of Florida announced the change Tuesday, saying it will continue to work with local and state officials to monitor the impact of...
