ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Pacific Legal Foundation sues to block Biden's student debt cancellation effort

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HnRU4_0iCSJBsL00

PIX Now -- Tuesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:01

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) – A libertarian group of attorneys based in Sacramento filed a legal challenge to President Joe Biden's plan for student debt cancellation on Tuesday, calling it an illegal overreach that would increase state tax burdens for some Americans who get their debt forgiven.

The lawsuit, believed to be the first targeting Biden's plan, was filed by the Pacific Legal Foundation, a Sacramento law firm. It was filed in federal court in Indiana, one of several states that plan to tax any student debt canceled by Biden's plan.

"Congress did not authorize the executive branch to unilaterally cancel student debt," said Caleb Kruckenberg, an attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation. He said it's illegal for the executive branch to create the policy "by press release, and without statutory authority."

The suit's plaintiff is Frank Garrison, described as a public interest attorney who lives in Indiana and is employed by the libertarian group.

Garrison is on track to get his student debt erased through a separate federal program for public servants. Although most borrowers will need to apply for Biden's plan, Garrison and many others in that program will automatically get the relief because the Education Department has their income information on file.

Biden's plan would automatically cancel $20,000 of Garrison's debt, which in turn would trigger an "immediate tax liability" from the state of Indiana, according to the suit. Under the debt forgiveness program he's enrolled in now, canceled debt cannot be taxed.

"Mr. Garrison and millions of others similarly situated in the six relevant states will receive no additional benefit from the cancellation — just a one-time additional penalty," the suit argues.

Any student debt forgiven under Biden's plan would also be subject to state taxes in Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin, unless lawmakers in those states change their current laws.

Biden's plan promises to cancel $10,000 in federal student debt for borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 per year or households making less than $250,000. Those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college would get an additional $10,000 erased.

An application to receive the benefit is expected by early October.

Conservative groups have been threatening to challenge debt cancellation since Biden first aired the idea, saying it's legally questionable and unfairly cancels student debt at the expense of Americans who didn't attend college. One of the main challenges has been finding someone who faces personal harm as a result of Biden's plan, giving them legal standing to sue.

The Biden administration did not immediately comment on the suit but has argued that the plan is on solid legal ground.

In its legal justification for debt cancellation, the Biden administration invoked the HEROES Act of 2003, which aimed to provide help to members of the military. The law gives the administration "sweeping authority" to reduce or eliminate student debt during a national emergency, the Justice Department said in an August legal opinion.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has said he has the legal authority to cancel debt for people who faced hardship during the pandemic. Cardona says Biden's plan will ensure borrowers aren't worse off after the pandemic than they were before.

The suit challenges that rationale, saying Garrison and others will see their debt burdens increase as a result of Biden's plan. It also contends that the plan doesn't meet the requirements of the 2003 law, arguing that the problem of high student debt is not a "direct result" of the pandemic.

"Nothing about loan cancellation is lawful or appropriate," the suit alleges. "In an end-run around Congress, the administration threatens to enact a profound and transformational policy that will have untold economic impacts."

The suit asks the court to overturn Biden's plan and to temporarily halt it while legal questions are resolved.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden's next dangerous nominee continues reign of energy terror

The Democrats’ aggressive push to criminalize various parts of the energy industry was further evident this week when states like California passed a rule making it illegal to purchase gasoline fueled vehicles by 2035. Even the Inflation Reduction Act passed by the Democrats and signed by President Joe Biden and the Democrats should have been named the Climate Change Obsession Act because of the billions of dollars being spent on making their carbon-neutral fantasy seam feasible.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
State
California State
Local
Indiana Education
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Indiana State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Sacramento, CA
Government
State
Mississippi State
Local
California Government
Sacramento, CA
Education
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Business Insider

Trump told Chris Christie that he would condemn white supremacists but not right away because 'a lot of these people vote': book

Trump did not want to condemn white supremacists right away during his 2016 campaign. That's according to NYT's Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book, "Confidence Man." Trump told Chris Christie that "a lot of these people vote," referring to white supremacists. Then-2016 Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump did not immediately condemn white...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Debt#Debt Forgiveness#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Student Loan Debt#Cbs Sf Ap#Americans#The Education Department
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Markets Insider

Biden made a major dent in the student debt crisis — and it's time he does the same for the growing medical debt load in the US, attorneys and advocates say

America's medical debt problem has parallels to the student debt crisis, experts told Insider. Both are financially debilitating, putting people at risk of not being able to afford rent and food. The Biden Administration is already taking steps to address it but the challenge of helping more low-income borrowers remains.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Daily Mail

Conservative group files legal complaint against Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla for 'pumping $500m into swing states to help Biden win 2020 election, using ex-Obama staffer and tax-exempt voting rights groups'

A conservative think tank has filed a legal complaint against Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan over allegations they spent $500 million to help Joe Biden win the 2020 election. Chan and Zuckerberg are cited in one of two complaints filed with the Internal Revenue Service by...
ELECTIONS
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
91K+
Followers
25K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy