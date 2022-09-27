Read full article on original website
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
AdWeek
Hulu: What’s Coming and Going in October 2022
Get ready for a content overload. Several films and TV shows are coming to Hulu in October, and we can barely count the number. (We actually did, and it’s 157 listed titles.) New content includes the Blade and Godzilla film franchises, Schitt’s Creek and The Rocky Horror Picture Show....
Netflix Top 10: The most-watched shows in the world right now
Back when Netflix was still writing fat checks to tastemakers and big-name creators, the streamer was handing over gobs of money to showrunners like Shonda Rhimes and the Game of Thrones creators — thinking that, by locking them into output deals, the streaming version of the Midas touch would theoretically follow. Shondaland, for example, delivered massive hits in the form of Bridgerton and Inventing Anna. The #1 show on this week’s global Netflix Top 10 chart data, meanwhile, comes from another such creator and another such deal with the streaming giant.
Collider
'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51
Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
3 of the most popular Netflix movies everyone is streaming right now
Critics and audience scores on sites like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes are certainly an imperfect way to gauge the performance of streaming content like Netflix movies, for a whole host of reasons. Whereas box office performance draws on the dollars spent by every single viewer who attended a showing, for example, the review scores associated with Netflix movies — and those on other streamers — rely on feedback from viewers who, well, bother to actually leave that feedback at all.
The best Netflix shows and original series to watch now (September 2022)
Once upon a time, Netflix was nothing more than a streaming hub for other studios’ movies. The company eventually began making its own movies and shows, and now Netflix’s original programming is what sets it apart from the competition. Sorting through thousands of Netflix Originals can be daunting....
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Popculture
Amazon Prime Video's 'Jack Ryan' Gets Season 3 Premiere Date
Fans of Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan series have been wondering when Season 3 will premiere, and now series star John Krasinski has revealed the date. The espionage-thriller series is set to return on Dec. 21, just days before Christmas. It's time," Krasinski wrote in his tweet announcement, then sharing the news and adding, "Here we go!"
Collider
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
Is ‘Smile’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Smile, a new horror movie coming to theaters this weekend, capitalizes on a concept anyone who did a senior year photo shoot knows all too well: Forced smiles are really, really creepy. Written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker Parker Finn—based on his 2020 short film Laura Hasn’t Slept—this supernatural...
Everything New on Hulu in October
If you want to raise a little hell this Halloween, then you might want to make sure you’re up to date on your Hulu subscription this October. The streaming service is getting a new update of Hellraiser, the venerable horror franchise from the mind of Clive Barker. And if you prefer movies that don’t involve people with pins sticking out of their heads, you could always watch Looper, The Sixth Sense, Sinister 2, or the original Blade trilogy instead.
Apple TV+ Announces Premiere Dates for New Seasons of The Mosquito Coast, Mythic Quest, Others
Some of the biggest series on Apple TV+ are returning with new seasons this fall. The streamer announced today that The Mosquito Coast, the drama starring Justin Theroux and Melissa George, will return for Season 2 on Friday, November 4, continuing the saga of the Fox family and their dangerous endeavors. Also returning in November is Mythic Quest, the workplace comedy whose third season will premiere on November 11. Created by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz, the series follows a group of video game developers and the various shenanigans that ensue at the office.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 22
Reacher hasn't been this high on Amazon Prime Video's Top 10 Shows and Movies list since Amazon began making this information public back in July. The crime drama starring Alan Ritchson is No. 2, right behind The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, which enters its twentieth day on top. Reacher moves up because The Boys slid all the way to No. 6, the first time it's slid out of the top 5. With no major new Prime Video shows or movies this weekend, I don't expect the top 10 to change much until next weekend, when the music-based crime drama series Jungle and the horror-comedy film My Best Friend's Exorcism have a chance to shake things up.
Engadget
Epix will relaunch its streaming service as MGM+ next year
Add more brands to the list of those hopping aboard the "+" service bandwagon. To begin, MGM is relaunching its movie-oriented Epix streaming service and TV channel as MGM+ on January 15th, 2023. It will continue Epix's blend of originals and "curated" movies from various studios. You'll also find it in the familiar places, including through Prime Video (Amazon owns MGM, after all), other digital services and conventional TV providers.
Collider
'Bite Size Halloween' Season 3 Trailer Teases Twenty Different Terrors Coming to Hulu
October 1st marks the true beginning of the spooky season, and Hulu's Bite Size Halloween will be there to welcome viewers in with 20 shorts scares of all kinds. A new trailer for the compilation of miniature terrors gives a taste of what sort of scares to expect in the third season. From body horror to supernatural spooks, bloody slashers, and everything in between, there's something for horror fans of all types.
Collider
'American Horror Story' Heads to New York for Season 11
Ryan Murphy's boundary-pushing horror anthology series American Horror Story on FX is officially taking its debauchery to the streets of New York City. Dubbed AHS: NYC, this is the horror series' eleventh installment in a long line of self-contained seasons that thrills viewers with its social commentary and stylistic storylines from the demented minds of creators Murphy and Brad Falchuk. As per its usual, the series will have a fall premiere in October, ahead of Halloween, and the news comes with some striking key art the show is infamous for.
Collider
'Star Trek: Deep Space Nine' Actors Share BTS Details From Returning for 'Lower Decks'
The Star Trek franchise returns to Deep Space Nine for the first time in twenty-three years on today's episode of Lower Decks — and some of the station's crew are along for the ride. Deep Space Nine regulars Armin Shimerman and Nana Visitor reprise their roles as Quark and Kira Nerys, respectively, on "Hear All, Trust Nothing."
Collider
Shudder's 'Creepshow' Series Is Getting a Video Game Adaptation
Creepshow has always promised that "it's the most fun you'll ever have being scared," whether you're watching either of the movies or the delightfully campy and creepy anthology series on Shudder. Now, people will have another way to experience the chills and thrills of Creepshow in a video game adaptation of the series, as announced by Variety.
Collider
Who Are the Kenari in 'Andor' and What Happened to Them?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for Episode 1-3 of Andor.While the sprawling and ever-expanding world of Star Wars features an incredibly diverse assortment of cultures and civilizations, none have garnered as much fuss as the indigenous people appearing in Andor. Featuring a number of flashbacks, the first three...
Collider
What Are Kyber Crystals? Explaining Luthen's Necklace in 'Andor'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-4 of Andor.Although Tony Gilroy has insisted that Andor won’t be adding the sort of unnecessary fan service that has become all too common within the Star Wars franchise, that doesn’t mean that his Disney+ series is completely divorced from the larger saga. This is still a story within the Star Wars universe, so the terminology, ships, and devices that are inherently part of the universe are bound to show up. What makes Andor unique is its tone and direction; it feels like the first gritty Star Wars project that is completely disconnected from the Skywalker saga.
