The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Bautista Disrupts a Family Vacation With Apocalyptic News in the Trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’

Something apocalyptic is coming in the first trailer for M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin. In the first, nearly three-minute look at the upcoming Universal Pictures movie directed by the Old and Servant helmer, Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge play two fathers who take their daughter (Kristen Cui) on a trip to a cabin in the woods. More from The Hollywood ReporterWilliam Hurt, Star of 'Body Heat,' 'Kiss of the Spider Woman' and 'Broadcast News,' Dies at 71Appeals Court Revives Copyright Lawsuit Over 'Servant'Berlin: 'Alcarras' Wins Golden Bear for Best Film But as the family gets settled, their relaxing forest...
digitalspy.com

First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller

Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
Collider

'Prison Break' Producer Zack Estrin Dead At 51

Prolific TV producer, Zack Estrin, who most recently rebooted the '60s science fiction show Lost in Space for Netflix, has passed away at the age of fifty-one. Estrin's sudden death has sent shock waves through Hollywood, as the ace producer and screenwriter was apparently in good health before his passing.
Us Weekly

‘Top Gun’ Star Lewis Pullman Calls Tom Cruise and Miles Teller Great Leaders, Details Dad Bill Pullman’s ‘Incredible Insight’

Maverick in training. Lewis Pullman is not only praising his dad, Bill Pullman, for his generous influence, but also his Top Gun costars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller. “Tom Cruise is the best leader a person could ever ask for,” the Voice in Your Head actor, 29, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Creative Coalition #NextGen Young Hollywood event that took place on September 11. “You could sit there and try and imagine what the best cinematic leader would look like, who would be best to be behind the wheel of a vessel like this, and you wouldn’t be able to really conjure up exactly what shoes he filled.”
ComicBook

Ballerina: John Wick Spinoff With Ana de Armas Will Begin Filming This Fall

The John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina starring Ana de Armas will reportedly begin filming this fall. That production update for the John Wick franchise was embedded in a new profile on Ana de Armas, who is currently courting Oscars buzz for her daring performance as Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's new biopic Blonde. Specifically, Variety noted that Armas is getting set for "Ballerina, a John Wick spinoff, which she will shoot this fall." Ballerina will be directed by Underworld's Len Wiseman, with a script from John Wick: Parabellum writer Shay Hatten. John Wick franchise director Chad Stahelski will be producing the spinoff.
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
Variety

‘Armageddon Time’ Submits Anne Hathaway for Supporting Oscar Consideration, With Jeremy Strong and Anthony Hopkins (EXCLUSIVE)

Trying to follow in the footsteps of last year’s best original screenplay winner Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast”), Focus Features is trying to position writer, director and co-producer James Gray as one of the awards season’s breakout nominees for “Armageddon Time.” The film is currently sitting with a respectable 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the awards team will be looking for opportunities beyond the Writer’s Branch. After debuting the film at the Cannes Film Festival, before making stops at Telluride and later this week at the New York Film Festival, the distributor has revealed exclusively to Variety its awards submission categories for the...
Collider

What 'Don't Worry Darling's Twist Should Have Learned from 'The Matrix' and 'The Truman Show'

Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling.It is clear from the trailers for Don't Worry Darling that something is not quite right with the idyllic world Alice (Florence Pugh) lives in. She lives as a stay-at-home wife, spending her days lounging with her friends, and has a loving husband who comes home to her every day, ready for dinner and.. As the film itself goes on, it is revealed that Alice's world is something akin to a living nightmare: a world entirely constructed, that she had no choice in being in. When promoting the film, director Olivia Wilde cited multiple inspirations for the script including two late 90s classics: The Matrix and The Truman Show. The connections are great choices, both being films about a character discovering that life is not what they thought but a simulation (The Matrix) or a carefully constructed television program (The Truman Show). Both films use this conceit to explore ideas of reality, free will, and the meaning of life and remain classics to this day. Don't Worry Darling failed to learn a key element from these films: the character (and by proxy, the audience) must learn this twist early, otherwise the film will suffer under the build-up to its reveal, with the ideas behind it becoming secondary.
Collider

Connie Nielsen to Star In Psychological Thriller ‘Follow Me’

Today it has been announced that Gladiator star Connie Nielsen has signed on to star in an upcoming thriller from Catalyst Studios. The film, titled Follow Me, is to be directed by Scottish director Siri Rødnes and is being described as a psychological thriller “full of twists and turns.” Follow Me is scheduled to begin filming this week in Serbia.
IndieWire

Apes Rule Again: ‘Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ Unveils Cast and 2024 Release Date

It’s the dawn of the next “Planet of the Apes” franchise installment. 20th Century confirmed upcoming requel “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes,” set years after the events of “War for the Planet of the Apes” previous prequel trilogy helmed by Matt Reeves. “Kingdom” will be directed by Wes Ball (“Maze Runner”) from a script by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver and Jason Reed are the film’s producers with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping serving as executive producers. Owen Teague will play the lead ape, with “The Witcher” actress Freya Allen and Peter...
People

Watch Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Fall in Love and Kill in Bones and All Trailer

Bones and All is in theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 23 Timothée Chalamet is going gory. On Thursday, MGM Studios released the new trailer for Luca Guadagnino's upcoming film Bones and All, starring Chalamet, 26, alongside Taylor Russell, Michael Stuhlbarg, Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloe Sevigny. "Bones and All is a story of first love between Maren (Russell), a young woman learning how to survive on the margins of society, and Lee (Chalamet), an intense and disenfranchised drifter," an official synopsis of the movie reads. "A liberating road odyssey of two young people...
Collider

Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer

Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
Collider

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Full Circle’ Adds Jim Gaffigan to Limited Series

The cast of Steven Soderbergh's newest project grows even larger as Jim Gaffigan, best known for his comedic presence on stage, has now joined Full Circle, an upcoming limited series for HBO Max, according to Deadline. The casting of Gaffigan comes after a series of new announcements for the show.
Collider

Dave Bautista Cast in Drew Pearce’s South Beach Thriller ‘Cooler’

With production for the upcoming project expected to begin in 2023, actor Dave Bautista is set to star in director Drew Pearce’s upcoming action-thriller film Cooler, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. The film will be the first in a new deal between Bautista’s Dogbone Entertainment and Infrared, a production label under FilmNation Entertainment.
