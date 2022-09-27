Read full article on original website
SEATTLE — Near the end of every September, the phrase "magic number" becomes common in the lexicon of baseball fans around the country. Teams both in the mix and on the periphery of the Major League Baseball (MLB) postseason picture carefully examine the standings and calculate just how many wins by their team or losses by competitors it will take to clinch a playoff berth.
The Houston Astros lead 1-0 in a two-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Sam Huff sent to Texas' bench on Wednesday
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is not starting in Wednesday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Huff will sit on the bench after Jonah Heim was chosen as Wednesday's catcher for Martin Perez. Per Baseball Savant on 70 batted balls this season, Huff has recorded a 7.1% barrel rate and a...
Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet in game 2 of series
Texas Rangers (66-87, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (83-70, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.90 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 164 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (0-0, 19.29 ERA, 4.29 WHIP, one strikeout) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -160, Rangers +140; over/under is 7 runs.
Padres face the Dodgers leading series 1-0
Los Angeles Dodgers (106-48, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (86-68, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.25 ERA, .95 WHIP, 157 strikeouts); Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-7, 3.12 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 169 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -139, Padres +118; over/under is...
Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics meet in game 2 of series
Oakland Athletics (56-98, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-86, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Adrian Martinez (4-5, 6.10 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.78 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 70 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -191, Athletics +161; over/under is 8...
Padres beat Dodgers with walk-off walk in 10th, reduce magic number to 4
Jorge Alfaro drew a bases-loaded walk from Craig Kimbrel with two outs in the 10th inning and the San Diego Padres beat the NL West champion Los Angeles Dodgers 4-3 on Tuesday night to reduce their magic number for clinching a wild-card berth to four.The Padres started the winning rally against Kimbrel (6-7) when Kim Ha-seong sacrificed automatic runner José Azocar to third. Juan Soto was intentionally walked, Manny Machado struck out and Brandon Drury walked to load the bases. Alfaro worked the count full before walking to bring in Azocar.Pierce Johnson (1-1) pitched a perfect 10th, including striking out...
Texas Pays a Visit to T-Mobile, Ten to go at Home for the M's
Tonight will mark game 152 of 162. The M's, struggling of late, are looking to secure a playoff position in the American League Wild Card, potentially their first in over two decades, sometime over the next week. After blowing a nine-run lead Sunday evening and capping off an ugly,...
George Kirby, Eugenio Suarez lead Mariners past Rangers, 3-1
George Kirby allowed one run over six innings, Eugenio Suarez had three hits and an RBI and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Wednesday night
