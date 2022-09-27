LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's and women's swim teams are underway in their third season in Division I. The Knights opened their season on Sunday at the Butler Double Dual and will compete 10 more times in the regular season which ends in January. Bellarmine will also send swimmers to the CCSA Swimming & Diving Championships scheduled for Feb. 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.

