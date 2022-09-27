Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
bellarmine.edu
Sprint football goes for third straight win at Quincy on Saturday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bellarmine sprint football will play for its third consecutive win when they travel to Quincy for a MSFL showdown on Saturday. The Knights (2-0) and Hawks (1-1) will kick off at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET). Bellarmine's season thus far has featured critical defensive stands,...
bellarmine.edu
Field hockey back to home action with Longwood and Queens this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a week break, Bellarmine field hockey returns to the pitch for a busy weekend to start the month of October. The Knights host Longwood at Trager Stadium on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in their third MAC contest of the season. On Sunday, Bellarmine welcomes Division I newcomer Queens for a non-conference showdown beginning at 11:00 a.m.
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine heads to North Alabama, Central Arkansas for first ASUN road action
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—The Bellarmine volleyball team will be seeing purple this weekend when the Knights travel for their first conference road matches of the season against the purple-clad North Alabama Lions and the purple-clad Central Arkansas Sugar Bears. The Knights—along with UNA and UCA—enter the weekend still looking for their...
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine Swimming 2022-23 Season Preview
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men's and women's swim teams are underway in their third season in Division I. The Knights opened their season on Sunday at the Butler Double Dual and will compete 10 more times in the regular season which ends in January. Bellarmine will also send swimmers to the CCSA Swimming & Diving Championships scheduled for Feb. 15-18 in Knoxville, Tenn.
bellarmine.edu
Reid and Barnett earn MSFL Player of the Week awards for sprint football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After week two of the Midwest Sprint Football League season, Bellarmine brought home more weekly awards. Bellarmine's Brenden Reid earned the Offensive Player of the Week honor, while Corbin Barnett was named Special Teams Player of the Week. Devan Hendricks won Defensive Player of the Week and Ben Valle was named Special Teams Player of the Week after week one.
bellarmine.edu
Cross country awaits Saturday's Live in Lou Classic
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University cross country teams will be competing in their "backyard" this weekend as the Knights once again are set to participate in the annual Live in Lou Classic. Held at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park, the tradition-rich and behemoth of an event will feature...
bellarmine.edu
Schmitt, Knights finish seventh at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.--Led by Alaina Schmitt's T-7 finish, the Bellarmine women's golf team took seventh in the team standings at the 22nd Annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate held on Monday and Tuesday at Clarksville Country Club. Schmitt posted a second round 72 to soar up the leaderboard, and stayed in the...
bellarmine.edu
Tips for relocating to Louisville
Nervous about moving for a grad or second-degree program? No worries – whether you’ll be with us for just 12 months completing our Accelerated Second-Degree BSN program or enjoying a full three years here in our Doctor of Physical Therapy program, Louisville has everything you need. Not exactly...
