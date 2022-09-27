Read full article on original website
Jeanette Kellett Grisham
Funeral services for Jeanette Kellett Grisham, 95, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in West Plains, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Grisham passed away at Monday, September 26, 2022, at her home. She was born April...
Kennoth Garner Gammill
Funeral services for Kennoth Garner Gammill, 93, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Gammill passed away at 2:15 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare. Mr. Gammill was born October 3,...
Jerry William Brooks
On September 23, 2022, Jerry William Brooks went peacefully home, at the age of 76 years and 23 days, at Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains, Missouri. He was born on September 1, 1946, to Clave William "Dick" and Georgia Waneda (Miller) Brooks, at the family home in Arroll, Missouri. Jerry...
