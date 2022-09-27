Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Part of SR 162 reopens in Dubois County after crash with injuries
Part of State Road 162 in Dubois County, Indiana, was shut down on Wednesday after a crash with injuries. Around 2 p.m. CT, the Dubois County Sheriff's Office said that SR 162 was shut down south of the Bretzville Junction due to the crash. The sheriff's office said the area would be closed to drivers for an unknown amount of time.
14news.com
Daviess Co. first responders practice responding to plane crash accident
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Every three years, Daviess County-Owensboro Regional Airport practices its response to a mass casualty event on the tarmac. It serves as an assessment of how good communication and emergency response are in a mass casualty situation. “This hopefully will show us our strengths, but will show...
3 injured in 2-vehicle crash on 7th St.
The roadway was closed for a period of time while crews cleaned up a crash involving two vehicles on 7th St. Tuesday.
14news.com
2 arrested after truck hits apartment
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two people were arrested after police say they ran from a truck after crashing into an apartment building. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the corner of Buena Vista and Vista Drive. Police say the apartment is badly damaged, but those inside were not...
14news.com
Police: Drunk driver hits back of fire dept. vehicle
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say there were at the scene of the fire on Mulberry Street Tuesday night, when a man drove his van into the back of an Evansville Fire Department pickup truck. [Related: Crews called to fire on Mulberry St.]. The truck was blocking off the north...
Woman arrested after hit and run involving pony cart
MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Washington woman is dealing with a broken leg and another woman has been arrested after a hit-and-run situation involving a pony cart. The crash occurred on County Road 100 N just east of County Road 575 E at approximately 7:58 a.m. Monday. According to officials from the Daviess County Sheriff’s […]
WCSO: Stuck trailer leads to accident with train
SEBREE, Ky. (WEHT) – A semi and a trailer got caught on a train track on Tuesday night, resulting in a train hitting the truck. Authorities have released more details. Deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) say on September 27, at 5:49 pm., WCSO was dispatched to a train versus semi accident. WCSO says […]
witzamfm.com
Police Investigating Motorcycle-Bus crash in Gibson County
Gibson Co.- Crews were called to the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Gibson County. ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle said the accident occurred at State Road 64 and County Road 950, near Oakland City. Troopers are in route to assist in the investigation and reconstruction with the Gibson County Sheriff’s office.
wevv.com
Affidavit: Toddler in Evansville murder investigation had severe burn and head injury, cigarette burn
An affidavit filed by investigators in Evansville reveals gruesome details surrounding the death investigation of an 18-month-old child. As reported on Wednesday, officials with the Evansville Police Department said that 21-year-old Tavion Cobb had been arrested on charges of murder and neglect in the death of the young child. The...
14news.com
ISP: Gibson Co. wreck involving motorcycle & school bus turns deadly
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tuesday Sunrise Headlines 9/27.
14news.com
Crews called to two-vehicle accident Monday night at I-69 & Lynch Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a rollover crash at Interstate 69 and Lynch Road. Police say it happened just before 6:30 Monday night. We’re told two vehicles were involved.
mymixfm.com
Lane restrictions coming to I-70 west of Terre Haute
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced lane restrictions for a portion of Interstate 70 beginning near the end of September. Work on two bridges is expected to last until October 9 barring any setbacks or bad weather. Restrictions are scheduled for the following...
harrodsburgherald.com
Owensboro Man Charged With Six Counts Of Wanton Endangerment—Including Three Minor Children—After Three-Car Collission
An Owensboro man has been indicted on six counts of wanton endangerment after police say he caused a three-car collision while driving impaired. On Aug. 6, 2022, Patrolman Zakkary West of the Harrodsburg Police Department observed a possible collision involving three vehicles at South College Street and Elizabeth Court. According to the uniform citation, West found the driver of one of the vehicles—subsequently identified as Nathan Blandford, 33, of 617 Jeff Place, Owensboro—lying prone on his back next to his vehicle, a white 2019 Buick Lacrosse. When West approached him, Blandford placed his hands behind his back unprovoked, according to the citation.
14news.com
One taken to hospital after Lloyd Expressway crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say one person was taken to the hospital following a crash on the Lloyd Expressway. This was near the Schnucks on the west side around 7:30 Monday night. Police tell us two cars were involved. We’ll be checking in with authorities for updates on the...
104.1 WIKY
Tell City Man Found Drunk At The Wheel
Indiana State Police were called to check on a suspicious vehicle in Cannelton. Officers say they found a man passed out behind the wheel. He finally woke up after several attempts by police. The very intoxicated driver was identified as 32 year old Jordan Mattingly of Tell City. His blood...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Flipped utility truck closes part of Oak Hill Rd.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say part of Oak Hill Road is closed because of a crash. They say a it was reported that a utility truck was knocked on its side around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. Dispatchers say it happened at Oak Hill and Bellaire, but the closure starts at...
EPD detective earns “Officer of the Year” award
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Earlier this month, local law enforcement agencies gathered together for the annual Evansville Foundation Policeman’s Ball. During the event, one Evansville detective was honored and recognized for his exemplary skill and drive. Detective Mike Evans was awarded “Officer of the Year Award” for 2021. Below is an explanation from his supervisors […]
fox17.com
Christian County deputies arrest Kentucky man on various drug, weapons charges
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WZTV) — Christian County deputies arrested an Owensboro man on weapons and drug charges after a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon. According to a Christian County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) arrest citation, a deputy saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Major Lane and Old Major Lane in Hopkinsville Tuesday around midday.
Crews put out truck engulfed in flames in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a vehicle fire over the weekend in near Whitesville. Shortly after 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Masonville Fire Department along with the Daviess County Fire Department were dispatched to a truck on fire in the 7600 block of Highway 762. Officials say they found […]
14news.com
INDOT announces US 41 southbound exit ramp closure
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of the southbound exit ramp on US 41 over Pigeon Creek. Officials say crews will close the southbound exit ramp from US 41 to Diamond Avenue on Wednesday. The US 41 Pigeon Creek bridge is expected to...
