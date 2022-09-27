Read full article on original website
Jeanette Kellett Grisham
Funeral services for Jeanette Kellett Grisham, 95, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 30, at the First Presbyterian Church in West Plains, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Grisham passed away at Monday, September 26, 2022, at her home. She was born April...
Wilma Weatherford
Funeral services for Wilma June Weatherford, 82, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 30, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Weatherford passed away at 10:35 a.m., Monday, September 26, 2022, at her home. She was born November 2, 1939,...
Kennoth Garner Gammill
Funeral services for Kennoth Garner Gammill, 93, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 1, at First Baptist Church, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mr. Gammill passed away at 2:15 a.m., Friday, September 23, 2022, at Ozarks Healthcare. Mr. Gammill was born October 3,...
Louise Harris
Graveside services for Louise Harris, 92, West Plains, Missouri, will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, September 29, at Oak Lawn Cemetery, under the direction of Robertson-Drago Funeral Home. Mrs. Harris passed away at 4:28 a.m., Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Ozarks Medical Center. She was born July 19, 1930,...
