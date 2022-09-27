Read full article on original website
Related
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why BTC Could Dive To New Monthly Low
Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is sliding and might even break the $18,250 support zone. Bitcoin failed to stay above the $20,000 resistance and started a fresh decline. The price is trading below $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September Friday with the S&P 500's worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now at its lowest level since November 2020 and is down by more than a quarter since the start of the year.
boundingintocrypto.com
TA: Bitcoin Price Resilience Suggests A Fresh Rally is Imminent: Here’s Why
Bitcoin found a strong buying interest near $18,500 against the US Dollar. BTC is recovering and there could be a fresh increase above the $20,000 resistance. Bitcoin remained stable and the bulls again protected the $18,500 support zone. The price is trading above $19,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Beats The British Pound In Trading Volume As GBP Falls Apart
Bitcoin (BTC) trading volumes against the British pound (GBP) surged to a new high after the Sterling wobbled on Tuesday, prompting market experts to speculate that investors scrambled to dispose of the Pound in exchange for Bitcoin or to profit from arbitrage. The British pound reached a record low against...
IN THIS ARTICLE
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Retreats Below $19,000
The average Bitcoin price in September of last year was $45,965. It even hit and surpassed the $50K mark three times back then. It did so when it closed September 4, 2021 at $50,000, September 5 at $51,692, and September 6 at $52,644.49. But the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization...
boundingintocrypto.com
Can LUNC break its all-time high after the recent bounce?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The cryptocurrency industry has fetched a lot of negative media in 2022, causing prices to plunge even further in an already existing bear market. Surely, some projects managed to withstand this and keep on building their infrastructure by taking this period as an opportunity. Dedicated communities of these projects too, played a vital role in the growth of these companies.
boundingintocrypto.com
LBank Exchange Will List Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022 – Press release Bitcoin News
PRESS RELEASE. INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Sep. 28, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Genesis Token (GTN) on September 29, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the GTN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 10:00 UTC on September 29, 2022.
boundingintocrypto.com
What tokens might be impacted?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. According to recently suggested regulatory rules, several cryptocurrency ventures could face enforcement action. How the U.S. government intends to regulate cryptocurrencies has been clarified in recent months by statements made by important officials of the Biden Administration,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boundingintocrypto.com
Price Prediction for OP Token as OpenSea NFT Marketplace Encourages Optimism
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. OpenSea, a significant non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace, has launched support for the Optimism blockchain. This makes it possible for the integration of widespread collections such as Bored City, Apetimism, OptiChads, and MotorHeadz and within the system. On...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoin Price And The Golden Ratio Bottom
In this episode of NewsBTC’s daily technical analysis videos, we examine how Bitcoin might have bottomed precisely at the 1.618 Fibonacci extension, using Elliott Wave Theory. Take a look at the video below:. VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): September 29, 2022. Did Bitcoin Bottom At The Golden Ratio?. In...
boundingintocrypto.com
Bitcoiners Will Not Accept Overregulation – Bitcoin Magazine
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Andy Edstrom CFA, CFP and advisor to Swan Bitcoin to talk about government regulation, how to expose your family to bitcoin, the right time to buy and what is going on with the world economy right now.
boundingintocrypto.com
Best Upcoming NFT drops – Tamadoge, Battle Infinity, Agent 1, World of Mythesda
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. It is not unusual for cryptocurrency investors to come across projects that give massive returns. This had exactly been what a majority of them experienced during the 2021 bull run. But since the crash, things have not been as great for the investors, or the projects themselves. While cryptocurrencies surely plunged in value, another major blockchain category that was affected largely was the NFT industry.
boundingintocrypto.com
Examining Bitcoin’s Role In Palestine – Bitcoin Magazine
This is an opinion editorial by Seth Cantey, an associate professor of politics, and Mohammed Mourtaja, a Palestinian student studying international economics. A debate is taking shape over whether bitcoin can play a role in Palestinians’ quest for freedom from Israeli occupation. It began a year ago, in September 2021, when Chief Strategy Officer at the Human Rights Foundation Alex Gladstein published “Can Bitcoin be Palestine’s Currency of Freedom?” on Bitcoin Magazine. The argument goes like this: Bitcoin allows users to securely send, receive and store value without reliance on any third party. In doing so, it enhances personal autonomy and serves as a form of resistance to occupation. In Gladstein’s words, “It is a peaceful protest, a digital shield, that could lead to big change.”
boundingintocrypto.com
Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission CVM Subpoenas Mercado Bitcoin on Fixed Income Token Investments – Bitcoin News
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) has sent a subpoena to Mercado Bitcoin, one of the biggest exchanges in the country, to inquire about the services the company lends regarding cryptocurrency-related fixed return investments. The company will have to disclose the details of these investments and if they plan to maintain them as available to the general public.
boundingintocrypto.com
Quant (QNT) Rockets 15%: Evolution of the GameFi Ecosystem
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Quant (QNT) that allows interoperability has gained 15% over the past 24 hours. With other tokens floundering, the token’s price steadily rises. From its yearly low below $50 in June, the cryptocurrency has been slowly climbing and is now reaching new highs. Projects like Quant’s blockchain attempted to address the problem of inter-blockchain communication. The token’s value has increased steadily from its 2018 launch price of less than $1 to its current near $400 all-time high in 2021.
boundingintocrypto.com
2 Top Grossing Cryptocurrencies That are Set to Explode Tthis Month – And the Next
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Even during the current bear market, cryptocurrency enthusiasts and fans have been staying updated about the movements of digital assets. While there has been a huge shift in the perception of cryptocurrencies by major organizations and government bodies, too, there are some parties who stick to criticisms about the sector.
boundingintocrypto.com
Russia unlikely to choose Bitcoin for cross-border crypto payments: Analysis
Despite Russia pushing the idea of using cryptocurrencies for cross-border payments, it still remains unclear what digital asset exactly the government plans to adopt for such transactions. Russian authorities are quite unlikely to approve the use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) for cross-border transactions, according to local lawyers and fintech...
boundingintocrypto.com
Shiba Inu Price – Can a Recovery Be Expected Or Not?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The popular meme coin, Shiba Inu has witnessed a steady decline of 28% after Vitalik Buterin donated 50 trillion ($1 Billion) of it, which is roughly 5% of the whole asset flow, along with 500 ETH to an India-based Covid-19 relief fund which has been set up by the Indian entrepreneur, Sandeep Nailwal.
boundingintocrypto.com
Algorand Pumps 9.45%: Partnership with FIFA Underpins ALGO
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Algorand pumps 9.45% to trade at $0.3715 during the early European session. It is speculated that the recent cooperation with FIFA and the hiring of a new chief marketing officer (CMO) have contributed to the recent increase in the price of ALGO, the native coin of the Algorand blockchain. The value of Algorand, a proof-of-stake (PoS) Layer 1 blockchain, has increased rapidly during the past week.
FIFA・
boundingintocrypto.com
China Discovers Major Crypto Laundering Scam, Police On Arrest Spree
The Chinese government has never supported crypto activities since the emergence of the industry. The People’s Bank of China took further actions against the digital industry and banned all local digital assets operations. Since the crypto ban in China, the government never stopped ringing a reminder that no digital...
Comments / 0