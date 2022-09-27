Council approved this resolution adopting the ad valorem taxes for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 at a millage rate of 0.75 mills, which is a reduction from the prior year’s rate of 0.77. Council has voted to reduce the tax rate every year except the first year following incorporation and in 2020 due to COVID. Estero’s tax rate is the lowest in the region. Here is the resolution.

ESTERO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO