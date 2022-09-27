Read full article on original website
Related
estero-fl.gov
Estero’s tax rate reduced by Council at their meeting on September 21, 2022
Council approved this resolution adopting the ad valorem taxes for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 at a millage rate of 0.75 mills, which is a reduction from the prior year’s rate of 0.77. Council has voted to reduce the tax rate every year except the first year following incorporation and in 2020 due to COVID. Estero’s tax rate is the lowest in the region. Here is the resolution.
usf.edu
Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian
It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
Lee County has declared a local State of Emergency due to Hurricane Ian
Mandatory evacuations will be for all of Zone A, all of Zone B, and for partials areas of Zone C. Around 2:00 pm, Lee County extended the evacuation to portions of Zone C. This order covered Zone C in North Cape and in North Fort Myers. Sanibel Island mayor Holly....
coastalbreezenews.com
City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches
On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
estero-fl.gov
Lee County update on response and recovery efforts in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
September 29, 2022 – Lee County is actively engaged in search and rescue efforts, assessing infrastructure and structural damage and intensifying other response and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which caused catastrophic damage throughout Lee County. USAR – Urban Search and Rescue – crews from local...
MSNBC
1.2 million gallons of water en route to Lee County after water main break amid Hurricane Ian
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said 1.2 million gallons of water are on their way to Lee County residents and facilities after the water utility had a “big” water main break. The county requested the state enlist federal support to help diagnose and fix the problem. Sept. 30, 2022.
estero-fl.gov
Storm clean up begins; garbage collection to resume Oct. 3
Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection will resume Monday, Oct. 3, on the normally scheduled day for all routes in Lee County franchise areas that are accessible to collection trucks. This collection is for household garbage only − everyday trash items and all spoiled food. Collection of recycling will resume at a later time.
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fort Myers residents begin to survey damage
Hurricane Ian left a trail of destruction across Southwest Florida as it roared through as a Category 4 storm.
Residents and officials preparing for Hurricane Ian and potential impact
Locals could be seen on the beach Monday afternoon but they say they are still cautious about what can happen in the next 24 to 48 hours.
estero-fl.gov
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County September 28, 2022
Lee County has the following updates Wednesday morning on Hurricane Ian:. If you need to get to a shelter, proceed with caution as conditions worsened overnight, and drivers may encounter debris and squalls. About 3,800 people have evacuated to Lee County shelters. Don’t put your trash, recycling or yard waste...
City of Naples orders mandatory evacuation, declares Local State of Emergency
The City of Naples has issued a mandatory evacuation order in some areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
Sanibel declares State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, under mandatory evacuation
Storm surges and beach erosion are very real threats for a significant portion of Southwest Florida, particularly in Sanibel. A formal state of emergency was declared on Monday evening. On Tuesday, a mandatory evacuation was ordered for Sanibel. The mayor of Sanibel has issued a curfew from 9 p.m. to...
Miami New Times
Lee County Skipped Evacuation of Jail Located in Evacuation Zone UPDATED
Update published 9:35 a.m. 9/29/2022: Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno released a statement claiming that inmates at the downtown Fort Myers jail are safe. He says that "in an abundance of caution, inmates were relocated within the main jail to a higher floor." More than two million Floridians were told...
Resources for help in your area
Resources are available for people who are struggling after Hurricane Ian swept through Southwest Florida.
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911
Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
Lee County Sheriff command unit Floating down Ft Myers Beach
Lee County Sheriff’s command unit parked at Margaritaville on Ft Myers Beach has washed down Estero Blvd until it hit a Palm Tree.
floridianpress.com
DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
TODAY.com
Florida official urges residents to find shelter ahead of storm landfall
Liz Bello-Matthews, public information officer for Fort Myers, Florida, discusses how the city has prepared for Hurricane Ian. She says high winds are a major concern and urges residents to find shelter ahead of the storm’s landfall.Sept. 28, 2022.
Comments / 0