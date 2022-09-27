ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Estero’s tax rate reduced by Council at their meeting on September 21, 2022

Council approved this resolution adopting the ad valorem taxes for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 at a millage rate of 0.75 mills, which is a reduction from the prior year’s rate of 0.77. Council has voted to reduce the tax rate every year except the first year following incorporation and in 2020 due to COVID. Estero’s tax rate is the lowest in the region. Here is the resolution.
Grim news as Lee County officials provide update on Hurricane Ian

It was a grim assessment late Wednesday. The impacts of Hurricane Ian undoubtedly caused extensive infrastructure damage, likely deaths, sparked some looting, and resulted in the activation of a county-wide curfew as of 6 p.m. "Our community has been, in some respects, decimated," Roger DesJarlais, the Lee County manager, said...
City Declares State of Emergency as Ian Approaches

On Monday, as Tropical Storm Ian continued to strengthen just south of Cuba, the Marco Island City Council held a Special Session to declare a State of Emergency. That action enables the city to seek reimbursement for expenses relating to the impending emergency and access state or federal aid, which may be required to activate the city’s local disaster plan.
Storm clean up begins; garbage collection to resume Oct. 3

Lee County Solid Waste garbage collection will resume Monday, Oct. 3, on the normally scheduled day for all routes in Lee County franchise areas that are accessible to collection trucks. This collection is for household garbage only − everyday trash items and all spoiled food. Collection of recycling will resume at a later time.
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County September 28, 2022

Lee County has the following updates Wednesday morning on Hurricane Ian:. If you need to get to a shelter, proceed with caution as conditions worsened overnight, and drivers may encounter debris and squalls. About 3,800 people have evacuated to Lee County shelters. Don’t put your trash, recycling or yard waste...
Lee County Sheriff Update on 911

Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Southwest Florida this afternoon. As the weather worsens in Lee County, we highly encourage you to stay indoors and off the roads. The risk of high winds, low visibility, and downed trees and powerlines exists. If you have an emergency, you should...
DeSantis Issues Hurricane Update in Punta Gorda

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has joined others to provide an update on Hurricane Ian. The update was delivered in Punta Gorda as the hurricane continues to affect Floridians, and joining him in speaking were First Lady Casey DeSantis (R) and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis (R) among others.
