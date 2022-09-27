Read full article on original website
The U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency Narrative Is A Fantasy
This is an opinion editorial by Shinobi, a self-taught educator in the Bitcoin space and tech-oriented Bitcoin podcast host. Since the recent White House report on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies the discussion around a United States central bank digital currency (CBDC) has been raging again. Will they make one? How long will it take? Of course the government is going to take advantage of the broad increases in surveillance capabilities and powers that a CBDC will bring. Right?
Sweden and other central banks to test digital currency payments
OSLO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Swedish, Norwegian and Israeli central banks have launched a project with the Bank for International Settlements to test international retail and remittance payments with central bank digital currencies, Sweden's Riksbank said on Wednesday.
Moscow Exchange looking to allow digital assets trade on behalf of central bank under proposed bill
The Moscow Exchange (MOEX) has disclosed plans to work on a proposed law allowing it to trade digital financial assets (DFAs) and securities based on the offerings. Local publication Vedomosti reported that the stock exchange operator is also looking to “allow depositories to issue receipts for DFAs” that will operate as securities.
Sweden’s central bank to test use of retail CBDC for instant payments
Sveriges Riksbank, Sweden’s central bank, is teaming up with peers in Israel and Norway and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to test instant payments via retail cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to a press release on Wednesday. Fast facts. The “Project Icebreaker” program will continue till...
Bank of Ghana to Promote Financial Inclusion With its CBDC
The central bank of Ghana known as the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is increasing efforts to release its Central Bank Digital Currency (CDBC). It is finally putting in finishing touches to its research with a focus on using the CBDC (E-Cedi) to foster financial inclusion in its economy. This announcement...
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
The Goal Of Central Bank Digital Currencies Is Complete Control Over Humanity
This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Natalie Smolenski, chair of the Texas Blockchain Council, to break down the case for why we should not allow central bank digital currencies to be considered by our politicians and governments and how those in power are working to dismantle separation of powers in order to behave with impunity toward the American people.
Crypto Lender Nexo Stays Ahead of Regulators With Minority Stake In Summit National Bank
Crypto lender Nexo recently acquired a minority stake in Summit National Bank. It's a traditional U.S. federal bank regulated by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, like all U.S. banks. This move will help it expand its ability to serve the U.S. market, allowing Nexo to offer traditional financial services such as bank accounts, lending and card services for retail and institutional customers. It also allows Nexo to combine these traditional services with crypto services.
Central Banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden Team Up to Explore Retail CBDC
The central banks of Israel, Norway and Sweden have teamed up with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) to explore how central bank digital currencies (CBDC) can be used for international retail and remittance payments, BIS announced on Wednesday. The BIS is an association of 61 central banks from around...
Peer-to-Peer Validation for Digital Euro Might Not Be Feasible, ECB Says
The digital euro might only work online using third parties such as banks to validate transactions, the European Central Bank has said, as it plans a rulebook under which private sector intermediaries can distribute the central bank digital currency. A document published on Thursday puts peer-to-peer validation options on the...
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin Falls to $18.5K, as Bank of England to Buy Bonds to Stem Crisis in UK
Price Point: Bitcoin lost ground on Wednesday after gaining on Tuesday. Traditional markets were reacting to the Bank of England’s surprise plan to buy bonds. Market Moves: Bitcoin has outperformed traditional markets in recent days for several reasons, including the absence of large sellers. Chart of the Day: The...
Brazil’s Securities Market Regulator Targets Mercado Bitcoin over Token Sale
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the securities market regulator in Brazil, has ordered Mercado Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in Brazil, to provide information on fixed-income tokens the exchange has issued over the last two years. According to reports by Estadão newspaper, the capital markets regulator wants to...
Revolut can offer crypto asset services after FCA AML registration
UK-based super-app Revolut is now able to offer crypto asset services in the UK after meeting Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) anti-money laundering (AML) standards. Revolut, which has been authorised as an electronic money institution by the FCA for more than four years, was added to the FCA’s Financial Services Register on 26 September.
FCA: Crypto Firms Denied Licenses Are Re-Applying
At the Consumer Protection in Financial Services Summit in London Thursday (Sept. 29), Sheldon Mills, executive director for competition and consumers at the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that crypto companies were undeterred by initial failure to obtain licenses to operate in Britain and were submitting new applications.
EMEA Daily: Sweden, Norway and Israel Central Banks Test Cross-Border CBDC Payments
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), central banks in Sweden, Norway and Israel have teamed up to test central bank digital currency (CBDC) interoperability, and Satispay becomes the latest Italian unicorn. The central banks of Sweden and Israel announced today that they will start exploring how central...
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase
Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
Luxembourg’s regulator warns on false regulation of Crypto Capital Profits
The regulator of Luxembourg’s financial markets, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), has warned that a firm claiming to be authorized under the name Crypto Capital Profits is in fact not licensed to carry out business from within its jurisdiction. According to a public advisory, the CSSF...
