This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, they are joined by Natalie Smolenski, chair of the Texas Blockchain Council, to break down the case for why we should not allow central bank digital currencies to be considered by our politicians and governments and how those in power are working to dismantle separation of powers in order to behave with impunity toward the American people.

ECONOMY ・ 12 HOURS AGO