Hoboken, NJ

bloomberglaw.com

Wells Fargo Sued Over 401(k) Stock After Labor Department Deal

Wells Fargo & Co. continues to face scrutiny over the company stock held by its 401(k) plan, with a federal lawsuit by plan participants coming two weeks after the Labor Department announced a settlement of more than $131 million. The proposed class action claims plan participants overpaid for the Wells...
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse (2)

Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit. Theodore Farnsworth. and. Mitch Lowe. were accused by the agency of securities fraud in a complaint filed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValueWalk

Crypto Startups Have A Responsibility To Bring Clarity, Then Execute Crypto Startup

One thing Binance did better than its competitors was to hire the right people with an innate understanding of branding and positioning on the market. The company then focused on reaching as wide a market as possible, in as little time as possible. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a tremendously successful move, although perhaps perceived as a gamble at the time.
MARKETS
CNBC

Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo

Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
VERMONT STATE
bloomberglaw.com

Ropes, Kirkland Advise as Berkshire Buys Majority Stake in AHEAD

Ropes & Gray advised Berkshire Partners in its acquisition of a majority stake in AHEAD, a Chicago-headquartered provider of enterprise cloud services, from Centerbridge Partners. Kirkland & Ellis counseled AHEAD and Centerbridge on the transaction, for which no financial details were disclosed, according to a statement. AHEAD says it builds...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

ANALYSIS: Can Changes to LSE Listing Rules Attract More IPOs?

The London Stock Exchange has a problem: Delistings and too few initial public offerings have combined to shrink the LSE at one of the fastest rates among the global stock exchanges. In the first half of this year, IPO activity in the UK represented only slightly more than 11% of...
MARKETS
Chris Ferraro
zycrypto.com

SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)

BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe (1)

US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced $1.1 billion in fines and the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CoinDesk

FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet

Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
MARKETS
fintechfutures.com

Celsius appoints interim CEO as founder Alex Mashinsky resigns

US crypto firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, has appointed Chris Ferraro as interim CEO after co-founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky announced his resignation on Tuesday. Ferraro, who was previously chief financial officer (CFO) at the firm, will also become chief restructuring officer (CRO). Prior to Celsius,...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Euro Sculpture in Frankfurt Rescued by Crypto Firm

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A giant blue euro sculpture in the heart of Frankfurt's financial district has a new benefactor: The firm behind a sharia-compliant cryptocurrency. The future of the sculpture, in the shadow of the European Central Bank's former headquarters and long a symbol of Frankfurt's role in managing the single European currency, was at risk after the banks that paid for its upkeep backed out.
VISUAL ART
