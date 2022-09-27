Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Governor Kathy Hochul Suggests Republicans Leave the State – Surprisingly, Many Actually GoThe Veracity ReportNew York City, NY
New York households to payments get up to $1,050Jake WellsNew York City, NY
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
The Best Sliders in America Can Be Found Inside this Tiny New Jersey RestaurantTravel MavenHackensack, NJ
Related
dailyhodl.com
Banking Giant With Nearly $450,000,000,000 in Assets Under Management Launches Crypto Venture Capital Arm
A Japanese banking giant is venturing into the world of digital assets by launching its very own crypto-focused venture capitalist arm. According to a recent company press release, Nomura Holdings, which has nearly $450 billion in assets under management, today announced that Laser Digital will serve as its new crypto business.
bloomberglaw.com
Wells Fargo Sued Over 401(k) Stock After Labor Department Deal
Wells Fargo & Co. continues to face scrutiny over the company stock held by its 401(k) plan, with a federal lawsuit by plan participants coming two weeks after the Labor Department announced a settlement of more than $131 million. The proposed class action claims plan participants overpaid for the Wells...
CNBC
Crypto lender Nexo gets U.S. bank charter after buying stake in regulated bank
Cryptocurrency lender Nexo said it has agreed to buy an undisclosed stake in Hulett Bancorp, which owns a little-known bank called Summit National Bank. Through Summit National Bank, Nexo plans to offer a range of products including checking accounts and crypto-backed loans. Nexo's bank license will bring users enhanced legal...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-MoviePass Executives Sued for Fraud Following Collapse (2)
Two former MoviePass Inc. executives misled investors by promising they could turn a profit charging theater-goers just $9.95 a month for unlimited tickets, the US Securities and Exchange Commission alleged in a lawsuit. Theodore Farnsworth. and. Mitch Lowe. were accused by the agency of securities fraud in a complaint filed...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ValueWalk
Crypto Startups Have A Responsibility To Bring Clarity, Then Execute Crypto Startup
One thing Binance did better than its competitors was to hire the right people with an innate understanding of branding and positioning on the market. The company then focused on reaching as wide a market as possible, in as little time as possible. With the benefit of hindsight, this was a tremendously successful move, although perhaps perceived as a gamble at the time.
CNBC
Eight states file enforcement actions against crypto-lending platform Nexo
Eight states announced individual cease-and-desist orders against the crypto-lending platform Nexo. The filings state the company offered investors interest-earning accounts without first registering them as securities. The orders prevent Nexo from offering this product to residents until it meets the necessary registration requirements. Eight states announced on Monday they're bringing...
bloomberglaw.com
Ropes, Kirkland Advise as Berkshire Buys Majority Stake in AHEAD
Ropes & Gray advised Berkshire Partners in its acquisition of a majority stake in AHEAD, a Chicago-headquartered provider of enterprise cloud services, from Centerbridge Partners. Kirkland & Ellis counseled AHEAD and Centerbridge on the transaction, for which no financial details were disclosed, according to a statement. AHEAD says it builds...
bloomberglaw.com
ANALYSIS: Can Changes to LSE Listing Rules Attract More IPOs?
The London Stock Exchange has a problem: Delistings and too few initial public offerings have combined to shrink the LSE at one of the fastest rates among the global stock exchanges. In the first half of this year, IPO activity in the UK represented only slightly more than 11% of...
RELATED PEOPLE
zycrypto.com
SEC Charges Crypto Firm Hydrogen Technology With Selling Unregistered Securities
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged The Hydrogen Technology Corporation with “violating the registration, antifraud, and market manipulation provisions of the securities laws.”. According to a Wednesday statement, the regulator also charged the New York-based firm’s former CEO, Michael Ross Kane, alongside Tyler Ostern, CEO of “Market-making...
cryptopotato.com
Investment Behemoth BlackRock Introduces Blockchain ETF in Europe (Report)
BlackRock’s blockchain ETF will assumingly enable European clients to invest in 35 organizations part of the crypto industry. The world’s largest digital asset manager – BlackRock – reportedly launched a blockchain exchange-traded fund (ETF) for the European market. The product enables such consumers to gain exposure...
Explainer-How a massive options trade by a JP Morgan fund can move markets
NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A nearly $16 billion JP Morgan fund is expected to reset its options positions on Friday, potentially adding to equity volatility at the end of a gloomy quarter for stocks.
bloomberglaw.com
Wall Street Hit With $2 Billion of Fines in WhatsApp Probe (1)
US regulators reached settlements with a dozen banks in a sprawling probe into how global financial firms failed to monitor employees’ communications on unauthorized messaging apps, bringing total penalties in the matter to more than $2 billion. The Securities and Exchange Commission announced $1.1 billion in fines and the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CoinDesk
FTX Ventures, Jump Crypto Lead $20M Fundraise for Executable NFT Wallet
Solana-based developer Coral has raised $20 million in a strategic funding round co-led by the venture capital arm of FTX and Jump Crypto. The capital will go toward building out the first flagship product, Backpack, a wallet for executable non-fungible tokens (xNFT). NFTs are typically digital assets such as an...
fintechfutures.com
Celsius appoints interim CEO as founder Alex Mashinsky resigns
US crypto firm Celsius, which filed for bankruptcy protection in July, has appointed Chris Ferraro as interim CEO after co-founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky announced his resignation on Tuesday. Ferraro, who was previously chief financial officer (CFO) at the firm, will also become chief restructuring officer (CRO). Prior to Celsius,...
US News and World Report
Euro Sculpture in Frankfurt Rescued by Crypto Firm
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - A giant blue euro sculpture in the heart of Frankfurt's financial district has a new benefactor: The firm behind a sharia-compliant cryptocurrency. The future of the sculpture, in the shadow of the European Central Bank's former headquarters and long a symbol of Frankfurt's role in managing the single European currency, was at risk after the banks that paid for its upkeep backed out.
Today in Crypto: Pentagon Hires Inca Digital to Research Crypto Risks; JPMorgan Lowers Coinbase Price Target
The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has hired Inca Digital, a digital asset data and analytics provider, to look into cryptocurrency risks to national security. DARPA, the research and development agency of the U.S. Department of Defense, will look into activity related to the financial applications of distributed ledgers,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Credit Suisse appoints China joint venture CEO amid global restructuring
HONG KONG, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) has named veteran banker Jing Wang head of its Chinese securities joint venture, as the bank presses ahead with plans to expand in the world's second-largest economy while preparing a strategy review for its global business.
Comments / 0