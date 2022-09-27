ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
The Voice

IC Catholic

IC Catholic Prep’s, No. 88 looms large in back of Aurora Central Catholic High School junior quarterback Kevin Stanislo. SportsBobby NarangHigh school footballIC CatholicILNazareth AcademyPlayoffsSports. Talented Nazareth back on track. On November 5, 2019. By Bobby Narang Nazareth Academy’s run to a second straight high school football State championship...
AURORA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Marmion Academy#Benet Academy#St Francis#Joliet Catholic Academy#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Orange#Montini#Wheaton Academy#Aurora Christian
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

‘Overtime’ preview for September 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Week six action in high school football will begin to play out Friday night. The biggest game locally will be 4-1 Boylan taking on 5-0 Hononegah in our ‘Game of the Week.’ The Titans need this one to keep alive their hopes of winning or sharing the conference championship. Hononegah wants to remain […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Belvidere North jumps into latest AP high school football rankings

(AP) - Belvidere North is averaging 38.6 points per game during its 5-0 start. The Blue Thunder finally crack the top ten in Class 6A, landing at No. 9. Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
BELVIDERE, IL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc boys best in Midwest

JANESVILLE — The Oconomowoc boys cross country team stood out in a crowd Saturday. The Raccoons netted 78 points to win the 84th annual Midwest Invitational at Blackhawk Golf Course by 72 points over Gurnee (Ill.) Warren. At a glance: Up next. What: Middleton Invitational Boys Cross Country Meet.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy