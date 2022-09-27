Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Updates Jordan Battle, Byron Young and JoJo Earle Status
The Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to play its first SEC road game of the season this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 20 Razorbacks are set to "Red Out" Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the No. 2 Crimson Tide need to be prepared for a difficult test. The Crimson Tide...
Everything Coach Jimbo Fisher said about Mississippi State
Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on this weekend's game against Mississippi State. The Aggies (3-1, 1-0) are fresh off of a win over Arkansas last weekend. The Bulldogs (3-1, 0-1) blew out Bowling Green last weekend to advance their record.
AthlonSports.com
Paul Finebaum Thinks 1 Top SEC Team Could Be On Upset Alert This Weekend
A few weeks ago, Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide almost fell to the Longhorns of Texas. Was it an anomaly or is the No. 2 team in the country beatable? We could find out this weekend. Paul Finebaum thinks Alabama football could be on upset alert this weekend....
David Hicks, nation's No. 1 defensive lineman, commits to Texas A&M Aggies over Oklahoma, others
The Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas A&M Aggies. The battle for Paetow High School (Texas) five-star prospect David Hicks, the nation's No. 9 overall prospect and No. 1 defensive lineman, has primarily been between those two programs for weeks. This summer, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive ...
247Sports
Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M: Mike Leach opens up on Jimbo Fisher, past rivalry with Aggies at Texas Tech
Mississippi State stays home to face Texas A&M Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium for a Week 5 matchup with major SEC West implications for the pair of 3-1 teams. Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach, who previously coached at Texas Tech from 2000-09, has been a thorn in Texas A&M’s side for years, boasting an 8-4 overall record against the Aggies (1-1 with Mississippi State). The matchup also marks a battle between Leach and fellow offensive guru Jimbo Fisher, who have crossed paths several times throughout their decorated careers.
KHBS
Sam Pittman talks with just days left before Alabama game
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman addressed the news media ahead of the team's upcoming game against Alabama. Watch the coach's comments in the video player above. Alabama will travel to Fayetteville for the game this Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the country. Arkansas is...
Arkansas Head Coach Analyzes Crimson Tide Stars
Arkansas head coach, Sam Pittman, spoke with the media on Monday to preview the upcoming Alabama game. The Razorback head coach mentioned the impact of multiple Alabama players when discussing the Crimson Tide, most notably Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. “They have a great team,” said Pittman. “[They] obviously...
bestofarkansassports.com
Lozenges Becoming Eric Musselman’s Best Friend as Arkansas Basketball Practice Begins
FAYETTEVILLE — Although he was a little hoarse during Monday’s press conference, Eric Musselman assured reporters he wasn’t sick. His raspy voice’s real cause wasn’t revealed until a few minutes later. It may have been Day 1 of training camp, but it was far from...
Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman on Facing Alabama, and What His Mom Said When Nick Saban Tried to Hire Him
The Arkansas head coach talked with reporters as the Razorbacks turned their attention toward hosting No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Hogs Boast Collegiate Baseball’s No. 3 Recruiting Class
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Dave Van Horn and the Razorbacks have once again landed one of college baseball’s top recruiting classes. Arkansas’ 2022 group of freshmen and transfers was tabbed the nation’s third best by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, which released its top-50 list on Friday. The Hogs brought in 28 newcomers, including 13 freshmen, 10 junior college products, and five Division I transfers.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Don't Miss Saturday's Pregame Flyover!
Arkansas will welcome four Beechcraft T-6 Texan II from the 459th Flying Training Squadron for a pregame flyover this Saturday at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium before the Hogs’ top-25 showdown with Alabama. The flyover is scheduled to take place immediately following the national anthem just prior to the...
Battalion Texas AM
Students share why they’re voting O’Rourke after on-campus rally
With the Texas gubernatorial election approaching on Nov. 8, students gathered on Texas A&M’s campus for democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke’s rally to hear him speak about his goals and future policies for Texas before the polls open. With an introduction from his campaign’s student fellows, O’Rourke spoke...
KHBS
Huntsville Schools former superintendent, middle school basketball coach, facing misdemeanor charge
HUNTSVILLE, Ark. — A former Huntsville City School District superintendent and a former middle school basketball coach are facing charges of failing to report accusations of sexual abuse on a district sports team. Audra Kimball, the former superintendent, and Kaleb Houston, the former coach, each face a charge of...
wtaw.com
TAMU President Katherine Banks Gives State of University
Texas A&M University President M. Katherine Banks gave her first State of the University on Wednesday afternoon. Listen to “President Katherine Banks’ State of the University Address” on Spreaker.
This Arkansas Restaurant Makes List of The Best Restaurants in The US
We all know how good our restaurants are in the south, but it sure is a fun surprise when food critics from New York like our food too. The New York Times recently made a list of the top 50 restaurants across the country. guess what? A restaurant from Arkansas made the list and three from Texas made the list too!
KBTX.com
Residents displaced after kitchen fire in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Three residents were displaced Wednesday afternoon after a kitchen fire in College Station. According to the battalion chief, it happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Pheasant Lane, near Welsh Avenue. The fire badly damaged the kitchen of the residence, but firefighters were...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
beckersasc.com
Surgeon sells Arkansas ASC building for $2.6M
John Kendrick, MD, sold the building housing the Springdale, Ark.-based Minimal Access Surgery Clinic for $2.6 million, Arkansas Business reported Sept. 26. A real estate firm bought the 13,156-square-foot facility, the report said. Dr. Kendrick runs the practice, which offers services in general surgery, pediatrics, lab, ultrasound, endoscopy and biopsies.
Off-duty Oklahoma deputy arrested after shooting a man in Washington Co.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An Oklahoma deputy was arrested on Friday, Sept. 23 after shooting a man while off-duty in Washington County on Sept. 3. According to Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder, Travis Adams, 33, was arrested Friday, Sept. 23 after deputies say he shot a man in Washington County on Sept. 3.
Police search Beaver Lake for evidence in death investigation of Allison Castro
BENTON COUNTY, Ark — A search is underway in Benton County at the Highway 12 boat launch for potential evidence that could lead to answers in the case of a missing woman. The Benton County Sheriff’s office tells 5NEWS they are assisting Fayetteville police with a search Wednesday, Sept. 28. Sgt. Tony Murphy with Fayetteville police says they are searching for "potential evidence" connected to the alleged murder of Allison Maria Castro.
95.3 The Bear
