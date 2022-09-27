Read full article on original website
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
KFVS12
Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County
(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Early morning multi-vehicle collision causes damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center
PADUCAH — An early morning accident involving multiple vehicles has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center and resulted in a closure on H.C. Mathis Drive. The Paducah Police Department announced in a social media post that inbound H.C. Mathis Drive is closed from from Lindsey St. to Parke Ave. for an estimated 2 hours.
KFVS12
1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westkentuckystar.com
Milling and paving between Paducah's Southside and Downtown
Milling and paving are getting underway on a section of the US 60/I-24 Downtown Business Loop. The section of roadway, also known as 3rd Street, will be milled and then repaved between Tennessee Street and Elizabeth Street. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers will be performing the work on the...
KFVS12
Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
westkentuckystar.com
Atmos Energy replacing gas main and service lines around Paducah
Atmos Energy will be working around Paducah over the next several months to replace almost 10,000 feet of gas main plus 68 service lines. The aging bare steel mains are being replaced with High Density Polyethylene for durability and reliability. Service lines are the lines that run from the street...
wpsdlocal6.com
Culvert replacement to cause section of Pines road to close beginning October 3
PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting will begin work to replace deteriorating metal culverts under Pines Road with concrete culvers and headwalls, beginning on October 3. According to a Wednesday release from the City of Paducah, crews will close both lanes of Pines Road between Friedman Lane and Buckner Lane to through traffic while they complete this extensive project.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police use new tool to assess 911 calls remotely
BOTH lanes of U-S 60 between Butler and Stoddard county are closed tonight following a crash. The American Red Cross is already sending volunteers and blood units down south to help aid the people in the area. Scott City Green Day. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. On most Friday nights,...
wpsdlocal6.com
BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah
An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
wpsdlocal6.com
City of Paducah closes Market Square Art Park due to 'safety hazards'
PADUCAH — The city of Paducah has announced the closure of a small park on South Second Street. Market Square Art Park, which is at 117 1/2 South 2nd St., is closed until further notice "due to identified safety hazards," the city says. The city says fencing in now...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters
PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County
BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
westkentuckystar.com
Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield
Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
whopam.com
Man stabbed in Princeton, suspect arrested
A man was severely injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Princeton and a suspect was arrested. Princeton police say officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street just after 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year old Joseph Traylor of Princeton lying on the roadway with a stab wound to the chest.
KFVS12
Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County
EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
KFVS12
Metropolis woman accused of holding man against his will, shooting him with shotgun
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shooting a Kentucky man with a shotgun on Saturday, September 24. Anita C. Prater, 59, of Metropolis, was arrested by Paducah police. She was charged by the Massac County state’s attorney with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated reckless discharge of...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
westkentuckystar.com
Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital
A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
wpsdlocal6.com
Portion of money raised at Barbecue on the River to be used to develop proposal for downtown landscaping improvements
PADUCAH — Beautiful Paducah, the beautification organization that organized this year's Barbecue on the River, says the votes are in, and part of the proceeds from last week's festival will be used to develop a proposal to improve landscaping downtown. During the festival, Whitney Ravellette Wallace with Beautiful Paducah...
Comments / 0