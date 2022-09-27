ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

McCracken County deputies investigating crash involving a pedestrian

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a crash involving a pedestrian in the 5100 block of Old Mayfield Road. The road is closed between Bleich Road and Bogart Schmitt Road while deputies conduct their investigation. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route,...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Vehicle collision under investigation in McCracken County

(KFVS) - The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a vehicle collision on Old Mayfield Road, between Rosewood Dr. and Bogart Schmidt Rd. According to KYTC, KY 994/Old Mayfield Road is now open again. Deputy John Lancaster II says the roadway had to be shut down for an...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

1 injured in crash on U.S. 60 in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 60 east of Highway Z. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol traffic report, a 2019 semi truck hit the back of a 2005 Ford F350. The semi then traveled off of the left side of the road and overturned.
BUTLER COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Paducah, KY
Crime & Safety
Paducah, KY
Cars
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Paducah, KY
Accidents
City
Ford, KY
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
City
Paducah, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Milling and paving between Paducah's Southside and Downtown

Milling and paving are getting underway on a section of the US 60/I-24 Downtown Business Loop. The section of roadway, also known as 3rd Street, will be milled and then repaved between Tennessee Street and Elizabeth Street. Jim Smith Contracting of Grand Rivers will be performing the work on the...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Murray man arrested for allegedly breaking into home, stealing catalytic converters

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department has arrested a man they say was caught trying to break into a home and stealing catalytic converters from vehicles. According to PPD, Edward Pettis, 38, of Murray, Ky., was arrested on charges of 2nd degree burglary, 2nd degree fleeing or evading police and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Atmos Energy replacing gas main and service lines around Paducah

Atmos Energy will be working around Paducah over the next several months to replace almost 10,000 feet of gas main plus 68 service lines. The aging bare steel mains are being replaced with High Density Polyethylene for durability and reliability. Service lines are the lines that run from the street...
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Culvert replacement to cause section of Pines road to close beginning October 3

PADUCAH — Jim Smith Contracting will begin work to replace deteriorating metal culverts under Pines Road with concrete culvers and headwalls, beginning on October 3. According to a Wednesday release from the City of Paducah, crews will close both lanes of Pines Road between Friedman Lane and Buckner Lane to through traffic while they complete this extensive project.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#3 Way#Traffic Accident#Paducah Police#Kenworth#Mazda Protege#Baptist Health
wpsdlocal6.com

BREAKING: Multi-vehicle crash in Paducah

An early morning crash, seemingly involving a car, pickup truck, and semi-truck, has caused damage to Paducah's Robert Cherry Civic Center. Injuries are unknown at this time.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Police arrest man accused of attempted home burglary, theft of catalytic converters

PADUCAH — A Murray man is charged with theft and attempted burglary after police say he was caught trying to break into a home on Jones Street in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says officers responded to a report of a man trying to break into the home around 11:33 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the man had already fled the scene when officers arrived, but officers caught him several houses away.
PADUCAH, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
wpsdlocal6.com

Old Olive Road blocked by semi crash in Marshall County

BENTON — A semi truck hauling lumber ran off Olive Road and overturned on Monday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. According to a release from the KYTC, the road will be closed near the three mile marker while crews work to clear the scene. They expect clean up to take about three hours, with an estimated ending time of 1 p.m.
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Drug arrest at tornado relief camper in Mayfield

Complaints from residents in the area led detectives from the Graves County Sheriff's Office to search a location on Dorothy Lane in Mayfield. On Wednesday detectives searched a tornado relief camper that was housing two individuals. The search reportedly uncovered syringes containing meth and meth pipes with drug residue. Deputies...
MAYFIELD, KY
whopam.com

Man stabbed in Princeton, suspect arrested

A man was severely injured in a stabbing Tuesday night in Princeton and a suspect was arrested. Princeton police say officers responded to the report of a stabbing in the 300 block of North Seminary Street just after 5:30 p.m. and found 45-year old Joseph Traylor of Princeton lying on the roadway with a stab wound to the chest.
PRINCETON, KY
KFVS12

Stolen vehicle under investigation in Lyon County

EDDYVILLE, Ky. (KFVS) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of two vehicles. According to Lyon County Sheriff Brent White, he interviewed a suspect in connection with the investigation on Tuesday, September 20 after one of the vehicles was recovered last week in Caldwell County. The...
LYON COUNTY, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
UNION CITY, TN
westkentuckystar.com

Five-vehicle crash in Graves County sends two to hospital

A five-vehicle crash in Graves County on Saturday sent two people to the hospital. The crash occurred on KY 131 near Twin Hill Road. Graves County Sheriff's deputies said 22-year-old James Watkins of Calvert City stopped to turn left into a driveway. While waiting for oncoming vehicles to pass, two...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy