The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.

BATAVIA, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO