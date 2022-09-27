Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Owners of Plainfield's 'Stranger Things' house vow to remain open amid neighbor conflictJennifer GeerPlainfield, IL
House decorated like 'Stranger Things' for HalloweenAdrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Walmart Will Ship Online Ordered Goods Faster Thanks To Its First "Next Generation" Fulfillment CenterCadrene HeslopJoliet, IL
Individuals with Disabilities Career Fair on 10/4Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
A firefighter with Terminal Cancer Takes Final Ride in Ambulance He Used to Transport PatientsShameel ShamsItasca, IL
Related
Commitment of newspapers remains steadfast
This week is National Newspaper Week. With the many forms of communication in addition to the newspaper, there can be discussions and debates on the functions and future of newspapers. Such discussion and debate always will be evident in the communications industry and in all other forms of business. The...
Aurora Lions Candy Day Oct. 14-15
Celebrating its 100th anniversary year, Aurora Noon Lions Club will hold its annual Candy Day fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15. Susan Koepke, Noon Lions president, said volunteers will don bright yellow aprons and stand outside Prisco’s Family Market, 1108 Prairie Street in Aurora, to accept donations from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora
Carousel Community ReligionWestminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. See You at the Pole prayer rally at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. A boy holds a mini-U.S. flag while praying at a See You at the Pole prayer rally Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Aurora. This content is for...
Naperville’s Sanvi Maganti in elite U.N. group
A member of the Youth Advisory Council of Illinois State representative Stephanie Kifowit has received the honor of being part of an elite group selected as a delegate with the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly. Sanvi Maganti of Naperville, who attends Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, was selected along...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
$102,000 raised for Latino youth scholarships
The Aurora City Council listened to a report on the Fiestas Patrias scholarship fundraiser after a two-year hiatus at the Tuesday, Oct. 4 Committee of the Whole meeting. Tony Martinez, director of Communications for the city of Aurora government, said $102,000 was raised for scholarships for Latino youth in Aurora.
Funds help fight crime in Aurora, Joliet
Thursday, Sept. 29, congressman Bill Foster (D-IL) announced that Aurora and Joliet were awarded grants by the Department of Justice to prevent and control crime based on their needs. These grants, created by the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Program, will provide the cities with critical funding to support a range of program areas, including law enforcement, crime prevention and education, technology improvement, and mental health programs.
Science of Us vs. Them Cantigny Park Awareness Series
Cantigny Park and the League of Women Voters invite the public to their next Civic Awareness Series program at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Terry Wu, Ph.D., will present “Improving Civil Discourse: The Science of Us vs. Them.”. The program is in-person and online. Registration is not required for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preparation under way for Day of the Dead competition
Spooky, scary, skeletons, are decorating the windows of homes all over Aurora in preparation for Halloween. But not all skeleton decorations are intended to be spooky. Some skeletons in particular, known as calaveras, have cultural significance to Mexican culture and represent a time of joyful celebration known as Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
First Fridays in Aurora October 7 an offer of full variety
First Fridays, October 7, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage and more including a bra drive and a chicken soup contest in downtown Aurora. Santori Public Library, 101 S. River Street, will celebrate Hispanic Heritage with artisan ice cream, Danzantes Unidos MITOTILIZTLI dancers, a craft, Oaxacan Woman Cultural Heritage photography exhibit, free adult flu vaccinations, and voter registration from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m..
Featured: Community service and Fox River Day
In our community newspaper, The Voice, we are involved in presenting, best way possible, a reflection of our communities and the best way forward for community growth. We are blessed to receive many items from many areas and sources and we do our best to offer inclusion. Ordinarily, we receive many more items than there is room to include. We do our best to keep our communities informed, offer discussion opportunities, provide discussion avenues.
Aurora Public Library District offers reputable, nonpartisan, voting information
Leading up to Election Day, November 8, the Aurora Public Library District (APLD) has put together reputable, nonpartisan information on how to register to vote, ways to vote, and voting rights. Our hope is to get folks excited about exercising their rights to vote, starting with the future generations of voters.
September 26, 2022
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement. Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024...
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement
Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
The Voice
Aurora, IL
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
266K+
Views
ABOUT
The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0