Speech written and delivered by Penny Panayiota Deligiannis during the City of Aurora, Street Dedication Ceremony for James and Dena Deligiannis held September 10. “Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin, 2nd Ward alderman Juany Garza who enthusiastically advocated for my parents, 3rd Ward Alderman Ted Mesiacos, family and friends, my name is Penny Deligiannis and my family warmly welcomes you to our home and neighborhood on this incredibly-special milestone in our family’s history and for the Greek-American community in Aurora, Ill. and its neighboring suburbs….

AURORA, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO