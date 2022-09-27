Read full article on original website
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago's South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we've noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day's issues....
Aurora’s Bob O’Connor remembered
The Aurora community mourns the passing of longtime alderman and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert J. O’Connor. Robert James O’Connor (Bob) died away at home September 15, 2022. “Aurora has lost one of its most dedicated public servants,” said Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin. “With a heavy...
Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame 2022 Class announcement Oct. 14
The 2022 Class of the Fox Valley Arts Hall of Fame (FVAHF) will be announced at noon Friday, Oct. 14, at the Batavia Public Library, 10 S. Batavia Avenue, Batavia. The 2020 Banquet was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Both the 2020 and 2022 FVAHF classes will be inducted March 31, 2023 at Villa Olivia in Bartlett.. The previously-announced, 2020 inductees are Patrick F. Beckman and Kevin Braheny Fortune, Elgin; Vincent S. Chiaramonte and Jeffrey Hunt, Saint Charles; and Joel Sheesley, Wheaton.
Commemorate life Saturday, Oct. 1
Reproductive activists will commemorate the life of Rosie Jiménez at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 1 at Water Street Mall, 44 E. Downer Place, Aurora. The Community Speakout in defense of reproductive justice for all honors Jiménez who died of an unsafe abortion October 3, 1977. Speakers will address their concerns and remedies to prevent future deaths. Illinois Radical Women and Indivisible Aurora will be hosts.
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement. Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, "It is with mixed emotions" that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024...
Quandary: Black-on-black crime
I recently hung out with my oldest and best friend, Bruce, whom I grew up with on Chicago’s South Side. To our astonishment, our adolescent quirks and mannerisms have survived for six decades, while we’ve noticeably grayed and slowed down, even more carefully stating our positions on the day’s issues.
Beth Johnson
Minerva Coterie will celebrate 140 years in Aurora. By Beth Johnson In the 1880s, Aurora women lived much different lives than they do today. Most didn’t have the opportunity to travel far from their homes in the horse-and-buggy time, and it was rare for women to continue their formal education past high school. Because they felt a need...
Aurora City Council reflects on the late Bob O’Connor
The Aurora City Council members shared heart-felt stories and reflected on their experiences with the late alderman-at-large and the 58th mayor of Aurora, Robert (Bob) J. O’Connor, at the Tuesday, Sept. 27 Aurora City Council meeting. A moment of silence was held for O’Connor who received a farewell salute...
Ormond Stadium at West Aurora
Honoring Aurora’s Ormond family for three generations of service over 80 years, West Aurora School District 129 dedicated Ormond Stadium at West Aurora High School Thursday, Sept. 15. West Aurora’s a capella choir opened the ceremony outdoors on Ken Zimmerman Field at the stadium with the alma mater.
Open house events helpful in 4-H at three County sites
Each Fall, Illinois 4-H kicks off a new year, and 4-H programs are hosts to open-house events to celebrate in DuPage, Kane, and Kendall Counties. The 4-H Youth Development programs focus on building leadership, citizenship, and life skills. In the coming weeks, our University of Illinois Extension team and 4-H clubs from each community will have hands-on activities and the opportunity to meet volunteers and staff members.
Date with History series October 7 in Cantigny Park
The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will continue its Date with History series at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, with a program on our Nation’s highest award for valor in combat, the Medal of Honor. The presentation is both in person and online. Registration is not...
Pets-AH-Palooza
Anderson’s seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at in Geneva. Matilda the bloodhound greets Anderson Humane Society volunteer Sam Payton of St. Charles Sunday, Sept. 25, at Anderson's seventh annual Pets-AH-Palooza at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva. Matilda was among two animals appearing in five educational presentations. This content is for 30...
Criminal abortion blasted
Speakers at an Aurora press conference Tuesday, Sept. 27, blasted U.S. House Republicans’ proposed legislation to federally criminalize abortion. Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ was host to the presentation at its Aurora health center. Speakers included Jennifer Welch, Planned Parenthood of Illinois president/CEO; U.S. representative Katherine Clark (D-Mass.), assistant...
Montgomery 5K/10K Saturday, Oct. 1
The Montgomery 5K/10K River Run is a family-friendly event that features a flat, fast, running course along both sides of the beautiful Fox River at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The 5K and 10K courses are both USATF certified courses. Pets, kids, and strollers, are all welcome to walk the 5K course!
Special honors in Aurora for James and Dena Deligiannis
Speech written and delivered by Penny Panayiota Deligiannis during the City of Aurora, Street Dedication Ceremony for James and Dena Deligiannis held September 10. “Aurora mayor Richard C. Irvin, 2nd Ward alderman Juany Garza who enthusiastically advocated for my parents, 3rd Ward Alderman Ted Mesiacos, family and friends, my name is Penny Deligiannis and my family warmly welcomes you to our home and neighborhood on this incredibly-special milestone in our family’s history and for the Greek-American community in Aurora, Ill. and its neighboring suburbs….
Batavia Public Library director announces retirement
Batavia Public Library director George H. Scheetz announced that he will retire next Summer after more than 18 years as director. Scheetz said, “It is with mixed emotions” that he is informing staff members and the community of his decision. He will retire prior to the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
Fall Freedom Fest BBQ event October 9
Stamp Act PAC will be host to its annual Fall fundraiser in Plano starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the Venue at ProCool, 115 E. South Street, Plano. Keynote speakers will include lieutenant governor candidate for the State GOP, Stephanie Trussell, and Pastor Steve Saunder, Plano Methodist Church.
