Newport Beach, CA

ocmomblog.com

Experience the Pacific Airshow with Exclusive Viewing at The Waterfront Beach Resort

Reserve exclusive, premiere seating at The Waterfront Beach Resort, a Hilton Hotel in Huntington Beach to watch the renowned Pacific Airshow on Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2. Three of the hotel’s venues, The Wave, Offshore 9 and Pacific Terrace, are offering viewing packages to experience the incredible feats of aviation taking place over the Pacific all weekend.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
thelog.com

Top Corner: Tuna up the Party in Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH— “The Thunderbird 2-Day Overnight Charter with @danawharfrodandreelclub was epic!” said an Aug. 30 Newport Landing Facebook post. “Seventy-six Bluefin Tuna between 35-90lbs, and 10+ over 200lbs. 17 yellowtail, 38 Dorado, 54 Calico Bass & 39 Bonito.”. Newport Landing Sportfishing Photo.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
architecturaldigest.com

Tour a “Luxury Fun House” in Laguna Beach, California

AD100 interior designer Michelle Nussbaumer’s more-is-more approach to decoration feels either inspired by the Pacific Ocean’s magnitude or like a brazen attempt to be the equal of the irrepressible view at this cliff-hugging vacation home in Laguna Beach. “This house is really something very different for the family,” says Nussbaumer, who has worked on the multigenerational family’s other properties for almost two decades. “[They] raised [their] kids in more traditional homes, and now that there are grandchildren around, it’s the era of the luxury fun house.”
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

California Wine Festival returns to Huntington Beach November 11-12, 2022

California Wine Festival, Southern California’s premier wine festival event producer, announces its return to Huntington Beach for two days of oceanfront tasting events on Friday, November 11 and Saturday, November 12. Guests will be able to sample offerings from winemaking regions across California, paired with gourmet food selections from many of Orange County’s fine dining restaurants while experiencing lifestyle exhibitors, live entertainment and expansive coastal views amid Surf City USA’s award-winning beaches.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
Eater

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

‘Vampirates,' a Dastardly Dinner Show, Drops Anchor in Buena Park

Pirates have starred at the center of so many of our stories, our movies, our TV shows, and the occasional amazing attraction, too. Perhaps the ye olde idea of adventuring upon the high seas intrigues us or our imaginations are seriously stoked by the outlandish look, parlance, and social niceties (or not-so-niceties) of these ocean-roaming figures.
BUENA PARK, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Wilma’s Patio Restaurant Celebrates 40 Years on Balboa Island

Dozens of restaurants have come and gone on Balboa Island, but only one has endured for four decades: Wilma’s Patio. Wilma and Maurice Staudinger opened Wilma’s Patio on September 7, 1982. The 40-year anniversary is an impressive milestone in Newport Beach’s culinary world. According to Sheri Drewry, the daughter of Wilma and Maurice who now runs the day-to-day restaurant operation with her husband, Dave, Wilma’s Patio has been celebrating all month long.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Laguna Beach

Laguna Beach is a must-visit location in Orange County, California for beach lovers as the temperatures are mild year-round, making every day a beach day. The coastal village is very accessible, with many attractions within walking distance. Laguna Beach is well known for its scenic coves, creative community and its ties to environmental preservation. Explore tide pools, sea caves and oceanside bluffs without having to leave the city.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
vanlifewanderer.com

The 12 Best El Segundo Restaurants In 2022

With the almost endless amount of El Segundo Restaurants restaurants that show up when you search for something to eat in the area, it can feel like an overwhelming task to find the right restaurant to satisfy your cravings. But have no fear, we are going to make your life...
EL SEGUNDO, CA
Eater

West Hollywood Is Getting Yet Another All-Day Cafe, This Time From an OC Import

West Hollywood is about to get another all-day cafe courtesy of an Orange County legend: John Secretan opened the first Zinc Cafe and Market with his mother Rosemarie in Laguna Beach in 1988. Now, the second Los Angeles location — the cafe also has an outpost in the Arts District, as well as one in Corona Del Mar — is set to open this Wednesday, September 28 on the corner of Melrose Avenue and Westbourne Drive. Secretan had been eyeing this specific location, which housed a Le Pain Quotidien for 20 years, and is elated that he can finally call the space his own.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Voice of OC

OC’s Clean Power Agency Launches For Homes Next Week: What Does That Mean For You?

Nearly two years after its first board meeting, Orange County’s new green power agency is about to flip the switch for its first residential customers Oct. 1. The Orange County Power Authority is the region’s first community choice energy program, which lets interested residents pay slightly higher rates for cleaner power to go on Orange County’s grid, with the goal of accelerating the state’s transition to 100% clean power by 2045 and providing a viable alternative to Southern California Edison.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sandytoesandpopsicles.com

Castle Peak and Thunder Railroad: Orange County's Disneyland House

Have you ever heard of Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad? Talk about a place you want to know about...Castle Peak & Thunder Railroad is a magnificently detailed miniature display of Disneyland theme park. It was imagineered and built in the backyard of the Sheegog family who lives in Anaheim Hills, CA.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

