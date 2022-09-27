Recap: Kevin Durant talks turbulent offseason during Nets media day

This offseason was quite a long and stressful one for Brooklyn Nets fans, but superstar Kevin Durant explains his offseason actions on NBA Media Day.

Durant led the team to the first round of the playoffs, where the team disappointed and was swept out of the postseason. The star forward came to media day prepared, ready for questions about his actions.

He averaged nearly 30 points per game last season, alongside seven boards and six dimes per contest. Durant led the team due to Irving’s absence during away games and felt dissatisfied with the organization’s commitment to winning.

Durant discussed his trade request, his feelings for upper management, and the team’s culture going forward.

Durant discusses the circumstances surrounding his trade request

When asked about his trade request, Durant responded, “I wanted everybody to be held accountable for their habits as a basketball player. I think a lot of stuff was getting swept under the rug because we’re injured or this guy’s not around or just the circumstances. I thought we could have fought through that a little bit more and focused on the guys that were here a little bit more.”

“When I went out with the injury, we lost 10 in a row,” said Durant. “And I’m like, we shouldn’t be losing some of these games that we lost, regardless of who’s on the floor. So I was more so worried about how we’re approaching every day as a basketball team. And I felt like we could have fought through a lot of the stuff that I felt that held us back.” “I want to be in a place that’s stable and trying to build a championship culture,” Durant said. “So, I had some doubts about that. “That’s what was putting doubt in my mind, is that when adversity hit can we keep pushing through it?” Durant said. “I’ve been on championship teams. I’ve been on teams that have been right on the brink of winning a championship, and they did those things. So, I want to be a part of a group that did that.”

Durant talks about his trade value and not being shipped

When asked how he felt that he wasn’t traded, Durant stated, “I know I’m that good that you’re just not going to give me away.”

Durant clearly hadn’t intended to smooth things over with Nets fans, as he seemed unapologetic when discussing his future for Brooklyn.