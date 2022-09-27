Read full article on original website
Lakers: Andrew Bynum, Revisited
This week's "Legacy" episode introduces us to the oft-injured starting center during Kobe Bryant's second dynasty era.
Former Florida Star Signs with Los Angeles Lakers
The former Seminole is getting another shot in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham reveals Quin Snyder’s surprising ‘role’ for Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers were linked to a handful of candidates before they decided to bring in Darvin Ham as their new head coach this summer. One of the names that were rumored to be in the running for the position was former Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder. Even though he wasn’t selected for the job, it seems that Snyder still plays a key role for the Lakers right now.
LeBron James reveals his all-time Lakers starting 5, includes Jerry West
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James attempted the extremely tough task of creating the greatest starting five of Lakers players ever. James, who ended up excluding Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on his list, did create a pretty amazing lineup. “All-time starting five for the Lakers?” James said. “I’m going Magic [Johnson] at...
Russell Westbrook Speaks Out Amid Lakers Bench Rumors
The Los Angeles Lakers surprised a lot of NBA people when they opted to bring Russell Westbrook back for a second season with the team. Based on how things went in Year 1 in Los Angeles, the smart money would have been on Westbrook not remaining with the team. But,...
Nia Long’s Fiance Ime Udoka Suspended From the Boston Celtics Amid Cheating Scandal: Everything to Know
A difficult time. Ime Udoka's year-long suspension from the Boston Celtics is taking a toll on the entire team, according to Marcus Smart. "It's been hell for us," the Celtics point guard, 28, told The Athletic in September 2022, less than one week after new broke that the coach, 45, had been suspended following an […]
BREAKING: Big Update On Lonzo Ball's Injury Timeline
On Thursday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported an update on Lonzo Ball (Chicago Bulls).
Chicago Bulls voice optimism following Lonzo Ball’s latest surgery — but the point guard’s road to recovery is still lengthy
The Chicago Bulls are optimistic after Lonzo Ball’s latest knee procedure, but expectations are still tempered as the point guard continues a nine-month rehabilitation. Ball underwent an arthroscopic debridement in his left knee Wednesday in Los Angeles to assess and remove the previously unidentified source of lingering pain following a meniscus injury in January. Coach Billy Donovan spoke ...
A Penny saved: Memphis hoops coach Anfernee Hardaway is spared by NCAA investigation into '$11,500 he gave to recruit James Wiseman in 2017' as the Tigers avoid NCAA tourney ban... but will still face three years' probation
The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Anfernee 'Penny' Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas...
Yardbarker
1 Grizzlies player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Memphis Grizzlies are a team that’s on the rise, filled with young, hungry players who are only getting better. The Grizzlies proved that they belong with the NBA’s elites last season, pushing the eventual champions Golden State Warriors to a hard-fought six-game series. Led by the 23-year old Ja Morant, who is filled to the brim with confidence that he thought the Grizzlies should have knocked off the Warriors, the Grizzlies will be assured of their hopes of staying at the top of the Western Conference entering training camp.
Bulls' Ayo Dosunmu Focused on Stamina, Not Starting for Lonzo Ball
Why Dosunmu focused on stamina, not starting at PG originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ask Ayo Dosunmu where he specifically wants to most improve over his impressive rookie season and you won’t hear a statistic or even a specific basketball skill. “Stamina,” the Chicago Bulls guard said following...
Yardbarker
LaVar Ball is a true visionary as LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo team-up slowly coming to life
People have called LaVar Ball a lot of things over the years. Obnoxious. Blowhard. Distraction. These descriptions have come from LaVar’s penchant for saying wild things when it comes to his kids and his Big Baller Brand. One of LaVar’s favorite predictions is that one day all three of his sons — Lonzo Ball, LiAngelo Ball, and LaMelo Ball — will play on the same NBA team, just like they did for Chino Hills back in high school. Most NBA watchers have laughed this off as a pipe dream. However, with the Charlotte Hornets signing LiAngelo this offseason and Lonzo dealing with a serious injury for the Chicago Bulls, a LaMelo-Lonzo-LiAngelo has never seemed more attainable.
NBA・
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers reveal coaching staff around LeBron James, Darvin Ham
On the first day of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers finally revealed everybody who will be working alongside Darvin Ham and coaching LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook (maybe) for the 2022-23 season. Neither Ham nor Rob Pelinka addressed the coaching staff at Media Day. At his introductory...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Cooks Up New Approach To Attacking New Season
Can A.D. get back to his All-NBA ways with a fresh ethos?
4 NBA Contenders Named Jae Crowder Trade Suitors
It would not be a Media Day to open training camp without some trade rumors circulating around the NBA. The latest comes from the Phoenix Suns, who are looking to trade Jae Crowder. Crowder is someone that the team has been looking to move this offseason as they planned to...
lastwordonsports.com
Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Season Preview
Two seasons removed from an NBA title, the Lakers have struggled to get back to their championship ways. This year does not project to be an easy one, either, with a cluster of moves that made their offseason a head-scratcher. Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 Season Preview. Two New Point Guards.
Sixers Rival Bulls Will Miss Lonzo Ball for Months
The Chicago Bulls won't have Lonzo Ball available for quite some time.
Yardbarker
Detroit Pistons Hall Of Famer Ben Wallace Was Seen During Lakers Practice, Giving Valuable Insights To Patrick Beverley And Other Players
The Los Angeles Lakers received a boost in the form of former Detroit Pistons star, Ben Wallace, giving Patrick Beverley and the other players some valuable insight ahead of the new season. The former Pistons Center was present at the Lakers training session, and in a clip posted on social...
A.J. Brown is so proud of Jalen Hurts: ‘It’s everything I can imagine right now’
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the Audacy Original Podcast “The Crew” and talked about his connection with Jalen Hurts, Nick Sirianni’s coaching style, and how happy he is to be in Philadelphia.
