Read full article on original website
Related
Dobyns-Bennett slips in AP prep poll after loss to Greeneville
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dobyns-Bennett moved down a few spots in the latest AP prep football poll after Greeneville dealt the Indians their first loss, albeit a narrow one, of the season. Dobyns-Bennett dropped from No. 5 to No. 9 in Class 6A. Four other local teams virtually held on to their rankings. In […]
GOP lawmaker says ‘all options are on the table’ after demanding Vanderbilt stop gender-affirming surgeries
Tennessee House Republican lawmakers say if the Vanderbilt University Medical Center doesn't stop performing gender-affirming surgeries, "all options are on the table" this upcoming legislative session depending on response from VUMC to their letter.
Comments / 0