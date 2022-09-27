ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Ian stays to the East; Alabama remains dry

Hurricane Ian's next landfall is expected near Charleston tomorrow. A hurricane warning has been posted for the entire coast of South Carolina. NO RAIN THROUGH NEXT WEEK: Alabama’s weather will stay dry for at least the next seven days. Expect sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights through the weekend. Highs will be in the 70s, with lows in the 50s. Delightful autumn weather.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Alabama driver license network restored after outage

A statewide network outage affected the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's driver license division on September 27, 2022. According to a release, the outage prevented examiners from processing any in-person driver license transactions in the state. Online services were still available. Just before 2:00 p.m., the ALEA said the Driver License...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Annandale, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Culpeper, VA
State
Virginia State
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Fairfax County, VA
Society
ABC 33/40 News

Red Cross and Alabama Power prepare for aftermath of Hurricane Ian

Red Cross and Alabama Power representatives are preparing for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Red Cross has sent 27 Alabamians to areas that are likely to receive the most damage. Their efforts will include providing shelter and health care for those who need it. They will also be holding...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Water rescues in Florida caught on camera

NAPLES , Fla. (WPEC) — Water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station...
NAPLES, FL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry weather continues

ANOTHER COOL START: Here are some temperatures across Alabama early this morning just before sunrise. Look for dry weather to continue through Friday with sunny pleasant days and fair cool nights; highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: It now looks like the rain shield...
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Regions Bank to refund $141M for illegal overdraft fees

NEW YORK (AP) — Regions Bank for a second time in a decade was found charging illegal overdraft fees, the government said Wednesday, in a settlement that will require the bank to repay $141 million to customers and pay an additional $50 million in fees. In an investigation, the...
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Rights#Racism#Linus K12#Queer#Lgbtqia#Annandale High School#Wakefield High School
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Wonderful fall weather through the weekend

COOLEST SO FAR: Parts of North Alabama have dropped into the mid to upper 40s early this morning it is our coolest morning so far this fall. Expect fantastic fall weather for the rest of the week with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s through Friday.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy