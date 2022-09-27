ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man

INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Madison County, IN
City
Anderson, IN
Madison County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Madison, IN
Fox 59

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
WISH-TV

IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation

ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fortwaynesnbc.com

ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy