Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
Fox 59
50 years in prison for man who shot at cars along SR 44 in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – A Michigan man who shot at cars along State Road 44 and livestreamed some of it on Facebook will spend decades in prison. Frederick Charles pleaded guilty to six counts of attempted murder, two counts of criminal mischief and a count of resisting law enforcement in connection with the February 2021 incident.
cbs4indy.com
21-year-old arrested for murder of 24-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — 21-year-old Dionni King was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in the murder of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday September 2, just before 10 p.m., IMPD was dispatched to the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane on report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they located...
Fox 59
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
Man charged in Avon shooting after young niece fires unattended gun
The man now charged in connection with a shooting that injured a young girl and her grandmother at an Avon home told police his 4-year-old niece pulled the trigger while he wasn't paying attention.
Fox 59
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
Judge considering change of venue for suspect in killing of Elwood Officer Shahnavaz
MADISON COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A Madison County judge heard arguments for and against a change of venue Friday for the man accused of killing Elwood Police Department Officer Noah Shahnavaz. The defense argued for the trial to be moved because of publicity in the case and public outrage...
cbs4indy.com
Man is arrested for murder exactly three years to the day after a deadly shooting on Indy northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS– A murder suspect is behind bars in Marion County accused of a deadly shooting three years ago on Indy’s northeast side. Court records show a separate federal case led to the long delay in justice for the victim’s family. The suspect, Devonte Davis, was being held...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Indy man arrested for his involvement in fatal shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers arrested a man for his involvement in a fatal shooting. During the investigation, officers say they received a report of a person shot just before 10 p.m. Sept. 2, at the 5900 block of Fieldcrest Lane. When they arrived, officers found Stacey Branch Jr., 24, with gunshot wounds. Police say he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. Later that evening, Branch died at the hospital.
cbs4indy.com
Anderson schools custodian arrested for child solicitation
ANDERSON, Ind. — A substitute custodian employed with Anderson Community Schools was arrested on Friday after being accused of child solicitation. Trevor Lane, 24, of Anderson is listed as an inmate in the Madison County Jail under a preliminary charge of child solicitation. Official charges have not yet been filed by the Madison County Prosecutor.
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
Indy man sentenced to more than 19 years for pair of August 2020 armed robberies
An Indianapolis man was sentenced to more than 19 years in federal prison this week after pleading guilty to two robberies and brandishing a firearm.
fortwaynesnbc.com
ISP: Fort Wayne man arrested in Grant County faces criminal charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Fort Wayne man was arrested in Grant County Thursday morning after a pursuit with troopers. ISP says around 9:30 a.m., a trooper tried to stop a car driven by 20-year-old Kayson Jones after Jones was allegedly going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone on I-69 near the 21 mile-marker. Police say Jones did not stop, initiating a pursuit. The pursuit ended when the trooper used a precision immobilization technique, known as a PIT maneuver.
Fox 59
Indy man sentenced to federal prison time after pair of e-commerce robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will serve time in federal prison after pleading guilty to using e-commerce apps to commit a pair of armed robberies. In both robberies, court documents show Dujuan Lucas lured the victims to an apartment complex where his aunt lives and then robbed those victims at gunpoint.
Fox 59
Convicted felon sentenced to 32 months after police find firearm, rounds during compliance check
INDIANAPOLIS — A man once convicted of armed robbery was sentenced to 32 months in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The U.S Attorney Office Southern District of Indiana said police went to the home of 25-year-old Bryan Glass in February 2020 for a community corrections compliance check.
Family of missing Indianapolis mother still looking for answers 9 years later
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s a feeling that never goes away for the family of Jessica Masker, the feeling of loss and grief — with no definitive answers about what happened to the then 24-year-old mother of two, who hasn’t been seen or heard from in nine years.
Officials investigating man's death after house fire on Indy's east side
Authorities are working to determine what led to the death of a person found in a home that caught fire early Friday on the city's east side.
Fox 59
Man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T Store
INDIANAPOLIS – When police found Javentay Chapman in a car near Michigan and 38th streets in 2021, they discovered he had multiple cellphones and accessories that matched those stolen from a Boone County AT&T Store. He was also wearing clothes matching those of a suspect who robbed the store...
Fox 59
Greenfield woman accused of stealing $2K from corn stand over several weeks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Greenfield woman is accused of taking money from a self-serve stand corn stand over several weeks, resulting in a $2,000 loss for the business owner, allege court documents. The police investigation began on September 4 when the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department spoke with the...
WISH-TV
Man dies after 3 shot at barbershop on east side; 2 detained for questioning
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died, a woman was in critical condition and another man was stable after a shooting Friday afternoon at a barbershop, Indianapolis police say. Also, two people were detained at the crime scene for questioning. An officer from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department who was...
