Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/19/2022 – 09/25/2022. 09-20-22 deputies were dispatched to an address on Corning Rd. in the Town of Scott for a domestic dispute. It was reported that the victim, a 59-year-old Merrill woman, was struck and spit on by her 18-year-old grandson, also of Merrill. It was also reported that the grandson was attempting to make arrangements for someone to come shoot his grandma. The grandson was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in on domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.

