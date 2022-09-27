Read full article on original website
WSAW
Portage County authorities waiting on DNA confirmation to ID body found in cornfield
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - Portage County Sheriff’s Office is waiting on DNA confirmation on identification following the discovery of a body a week ago. Sheriff Mike Lukas said the investigation is ongoing. On Sept. 22, a body was found in a cornfield in the town of Belmont by...
onfocus.news
Stratford Teen Identified in Fatal Marathon County Crash
MARATHON COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – On Saturday, September 24th, 2022 at approximately 9:15 pm, deputies responded to the area of eastbound County Rd C several miles west of County Rd S, in the Township of Green Valley, to investigate a single vehicle collision resulting in the death of the operator and sole occupant of the vehicle.
WJFW-TV
One dead in a semi-truck crash in Portage Co.
STOCKTON (WJFW) - The Portage County Sheriff's Office responded to a traffic crash involving a semi-truck on east bound USH 10 half a mile east of North Lane just after 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Initial reports indicate that one of the vehicles involved in the crash was on fire. When...
WSAW
UPDATE: One person dead in semi crash on Hwy 10
PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead and another injured after a crash on Hwy 10 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 10 in the town of Stockton. The crash involved two tractor trailers. Initial reports indicated one of the trucks was on fire.
spmetrowire.com
BREAKING: One dead, at least one more injured in Tuesday crash
One man is dead following a two-vehicle collision on Hwy. 10 East. Crews were first called to the scene, the 7400 block of Hwy. 10 in Custer, near County Materials in Custer, at 12:37 p.m. on Sept. 27, and saw a crash involving two semi-trucks in the eastbound lanes. According...
antigotimes.com
ANTIGO POLICE & LANGLADE CO SHERIFF REPORTS 10-3-22
Officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at Lincoln Street and 5th Avenue. The caller told officers that a male subject was yelling. Officers then received a second call about the subject. That caller told officers that the male subject was threatening to jump out of a second story window. The caller believed that he was under the influence. When officers arrived at the location, the male subject refused to come downstairs. He was told to quiet down and not yell out the window.
merrillfotonews.com
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT
Wrap Up for the Period of: 09/19/2022 – 09/25/2022. 09-20-22 deputies were dispatched to an address on Corning Rd. in the Town of Scott for a domestic dispute. It was reported that the victim, a 59-year-old Merrill woman, was struck and spit on by her 18-year-old grandson, also of Merrill. It was also reported that the grandson was attempting to make arrangements for someone to come shoot his grandma. The grandson was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was booked in on domestic disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, and intimidation of a victim.
WSAW
Authorities release name of woman killed in Adams County crash
OXFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a woman killed late last week due to a traffic crash. It happened around 8 a.m. Sept. 22 west of Oxford in the town of Jackson. The initial investigation determined that a dump truck driven...
tomahawkleader.com
Merrill man facing charges following fatal head-on crash in Town of Merrill
MERRILL – A Merrill man is facing charges following a two-car crash in the Town of Merrill on Saturday, Sept. 17, that left a Gleason boy dead and several others injured. John J. Lahti, 41, appeared in Lincoln County court on Monday, Sept. 19, where he was charged with one felony count of homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle while having a prior intoxicated-related conviction and a misdemeanor charge of causing injury/operating while under the influence.
wrcitytimes.com
Adams Co. crash claims life
FRIENDSHIP — A southeastern Wisconsin woman was killed in Adams County, when the driver of the SUV she was in ran a stop sign and collided with a dump truck. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. Sept. 22 at the intersection of Highways G and I, in the Town of Jackson.
WSAW
Bond set at $50K for man accused of role in area ‘grandparent scam’
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -A 27-year-old California man accused of having a role in a scam that defrauded several area elderly residents out of thousands of dollars is now in custody in the Marathon County Jail. William Comfort is charged with three counts of theft. The charges carry an increased penalty...
WSAW
1 of 2 people identified in Marshfield business scam arrested
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - One of two two people accused of scamming businesses last month in Marshfield is now in custody in the Milwaukee County Jail. Investigators said Timothy Litt was arrested by police in Greenfield on Sept. 20. Marshfield Police said on Aug. 23, Litt and a woman purchased...
cwbradio.com
Man Allegedly Involved in Mall Furniture Scam Apprehended
A man accused of scamming Mall Furniture in Marshfield back in August has been apprehended. On August 24th, officers received a report that a male and female had entered Mall Furniture in Marshfield and fraudulently purchased various furniture items. On August 23rd, the individuals purchased $15,054 worth of furniture and loaded it into a white Penske truck.
spmetrowire.com
Man faces charges after meth-fueled disturbance in Pine Grove
A Stevens Point man was arrested after causing a disturbance in the early morning hours of Sept. 26. Frank Lashay, 33, was arres...
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
Wausau man convicted in east-side shooting
A 31-year-old Wausau man accused of firing an illegally-owned firearm at a couple on the city’s northeast side was convicted this week on two felony charges, court records show. The shooting, which happened in November 2020, was reported in the 2500 block of North Sixth Street in Wausau. Officers...
cwbradio.com
Officials Identify Body Found in Rib Mountain
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Officials have identified the body that was found in Rib Mountain last month as that of a man who hadn't been seen by his family in decades. They belonged to 74-year-old Robert Wenitschka, and according to the Marathon County Sheriff's office it's unclear how long he had been in Central Wisconsin and how he got there, in fact not even his family knew of his whereabouts until they were contacted by investigators for DNA samples to confirm him remains.
wtmj.com
Man in Clintonville wanted for carjacking no longer hiding in woods
BAYFIELD COUNTY – A man in Clintonville suspected of stealing a car is no longer hiding in the woods, according to a Facebook post on the Bayfield County Sherriff’s Office Tuesday. Seth Genereau is being accused of stealing an 81-year-old man’s black Chrysler Pacifica last week at a...
onfocus.news
Marshfield Police Reports September 16 – 24
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – September 16. Complainant reported that an unspecified female patient had drug paraphernalia in her possession while at the ER. The paraphernalia was taken by police. After further investigation the person was identified as a 17 year-old Marathon County female. Investigation to continue. Complainant reported an...
cwbradio.com
Wood County K9 Receives Awards at Conference in Madison
This past week Wood County Sheriff’s Department K-9 teams took part in their yearly working conference which was held in the Madison area. The constant hard work and dedication to training showed this year. Over 150 K-9 teams attended this year’s conference. Within the conference is a patrol and narcotic challenge which challenge the teams in locating subjects and narcotics with several distractions present inside a building.
