MUNCIE, Indiana – The Ball State University Board of Trustees approved the transfer of 12.36 acres of land to the Muncie Redevelopment Commission (MRC) during its regularly scheduled meeting on Friday. The Board’s action was part of a meeting that included several informational updates—including on the Ball State-Muncie Community Schools partnership, a new Indiana Connection Lounge at the University, and an enrollment update.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO