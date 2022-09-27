Read full article on original website
Nick Saban Updates Jordan Battle, Byron Young and JoJo Earle Status
The Alabama Crimson Tide prepares to play its first SEC road game of the season this Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The No. 20 Razorbacks are set to "Red Out" Reynolds Razorback Stadium and the No. 2 Crimson Tide need to be prepared for a difficult test. The Crimson Tide...
