▶️ Bend Police seek public’s help to ID skeletal remains in Deschutes River
DEATH INVESTIGATION AFTER FATAL SHOOTING IN DESCHUTES COUNTY, OREGON
Death Investigation, Deschutes, Co., Sept. 27
On Sunday, Septeber25, 2022 at 8:28 AM, the Oregon State Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to 5677 SW Young Avenue in Redmond and located an adult male, identified as Trevit C. Law (45) of Redmond, who had been shot. Responding officers provided immediate first aid but Law was pronounced deceased. During the subsequent investigation, Skyler R. Myers (32) of Redmond was developed as the suspect in the shooting. A multi-agency effort tracked Myers approximately 7 hours, eventually locating him near Gift Road and the Deschutes Canal. Myers sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was transported to St. Charles Medical Center where he later was pronounced deceased. OSP was assisted in the ground search by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Bend Police Department and Redmond Police Department. The investigation is active and no further information will be released at this time.
Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation
Central Oregon drug agents arrested two men, from Bend and La Pine, and seized a variety of drugs on Tuesday after a traffic stop by Warm Springs Tribal Police on Highway 26, officials said. The post Drug agents arrest two C.O. men, seize drugs after traffic stop on Warm Springs Reservation appeared first on KTVZ.
Authorities Investigate Shooting Death Near Redmond
Oregon State Police investigating 2 deaths in Redmond
Update: DCSO says Redmond man named suspect in fatal shooting has been found, ‘no danger to community’
▶️ OSP: Suspect in Redmond shooting dies after self-inflicted gunshot wound
Eric Patrick Koon Update – The person of interest in the abduction of Molly May Swedenskey
On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at approximately 9:45 PM, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Pilot Travel Center in Chemult where they located Molly May Swedenskey who was previously abducted. The person of interest in the abduction, Eric Patrick Koon, age 19, fled south on Highway 97 at speeds exceeding 100 mph.
Oregon State Police release details of apparent murder-suicide south of Redmond
Drug agents arrest 2 subjects with commercial quantities of drugs
Deshutes County, Or-On September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the arrest of Daniel James Peralta, 35-year-old Bend, OR resident, and Joshua Ray Walter, 41-year-old Lapine, OR resident.
DUII crash leaves multiple people injured in east Bend
A DUII crash in Bend early Sunday morning left several people injured and ended with an arrest. Bend Police and Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office were called to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of NE 8th St. and NE Greenwood Ave. at 1:35 a.m. They found that...
Roof fire at Bend bar quickly put out
Firefighters made quick work of a roof fire at a bar in Bend Wednesday. A roofing company was doing repairs at Big E’s Sports Bar and Grill off SE Cleveland Avenue near 3rd Street and sparked a fire. Smoke got inside and the building was evacuated. Bend Fire and...
Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people
A 31-year-old Bend man was arrested and jailed on DUII, felony assault and reckless driving charges early Sunday morning, accused of running a red light in northeast Bend and crashing into another pickup truck, seriously injuring several people. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, assault, reckless driving charges in early-morning crash that injured several people appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Ochoco Preserve project is converting former farmland to wildlife habitat
An open house will be held Thursday in Prineville for the new Ochoco Preserve. The project is restoring farmland into an oasis for fish and wildlife. The Deschutes Land Trust acquired the 185-acre Ochoco Preserve in 2017. In June of this year, the trust began sculpting the previously flat farmland...
Search For Wanted Man Prompts SE Bend Emergency Alert
BEND, OR -- A Medford man was arrested early Friday morning in Bend, after police say he ran from officers. Bend Police responded to a report of a stolen car on SE Sixth Street, just after 2 a.m. When law enforcement arrived, the vehicle had already been returned, but investigators learned Jacob Randall Granger, a 32-year-old Medford resident with a felony conviction, had left the area in a vehicle that contained firearms.
▶️ Have you seen him? Madras man missing
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are looking for a missing Madras man. Thomas Patrick Nielson, 61, was last seen on Sept. 6 at his home at 1610 SW Culver Highway. Nielson is six feet tall with brown eyes and gray and brown hair, typically pulled...
Dump City Gets New Digs
Dump City Dumplings has a new brick-and-mortar home, taking over the Galveston Avenue location recently occupied by Primal Cuts Market. The dumpling business that began life as a food cart moved into a more formal location in the Old Mill in 2018, but moved its operations to the west side of Bend this month, celebrating its grand opening on Sept. 23. Dump City's new location is open seven days a week and features Chinese bao-style dumplings in flavors including Chinese style pork, Pad Thai, Four-Cheeze Pizza and daily-special flavors, as well as serving teriyaki chicken and Xin Jiang lamb skewers, drinks and more.
National Forest Usage Survey Starts Saturday
BEND, OR -- Expect to see Visitor Survey sites when using the forests starting this weekend. Jaimie Olle with the Forest Service explained this national study, “beginning October 1st the Deschutes and Ochoco National Forests and Crooked River National Grassland will be conducting our National Visitor Use Monitoring survey that happens every five years on National Forests across the nation,” Olle added, “the number of people recreating, satisfaction levels with activities, and local economic contributions are part of the Usage Survey.”
▶️ Bend man catches mountain lion on Ring camera
A Ring doorbell camera at a home near Shevlin Park in Bend captured a mountain lion on the porch last week. The camera shows the lion walking onto the porch. A few seconds later, it walks away and down the path, back toward the street. The owner of the video...
