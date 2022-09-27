ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aviation International News

GlobeAir Joins Growing List of Lilium Customers

Lilium Jet continues to build on its business aviation customer base in Europe with an agreement for charter operator GlobeAir to purchase a dozen of its six-passenger eVTOLs. GlobeAir plans to operate the Lilium Jets for customers in the French Riviera and Italy. The aircraft will provide “first and last mile,” along with point-to-point service in the region.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

Virgin Atlantic Airline Sets a New Inclusive Industry Standard

Companies carrying the Virgin name have generally been trendsetters that seek to disrupt the industries they operate in. Richard Branson, who founded the Virgin Group, has always been willing to do things differently. The billionaire has a sense of humor (he's famous for playing pranks) and he has never hesitated to do things that make people angry.
INDUSTRY
BoardingArea

STELIA Aerospace unveils its new RENDEZ-VOUS seat

It was talked about in hushed tones at Aircraft Interiors Expo, but it seems that STELIA Aerospace is ready to unveil its new seat – called RENDEZ-VOUS. The new RENDEZ-VOUS seat is a staggered Business Class offering, to give passengers the utmost “at home” feeling. It was designed in collaboration with Design Investment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously

According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
LIFESTYLE
Business Insider

Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies

Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
tripsavvy.com

American Airlines Announces New Premium Suites Coming in 2024

American Airlines is giving some of its aircraft a major facelift—and we're here for it. The airline recently announced that its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, set to debut in 2024, will feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and upgraded premium economy seats. "We are enhancing the customer...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Time Out Global

Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1

While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
LIFESTYLE
Interesting Engineering

A flying taxi ordered by American Airlines just completed its first piloted flight

VX4, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capable aircraft from British aviation startup Vertical Aerospace completed its first take-off from the ground over the weekend, the company said in a press release. Also referred to as "wheels up," the milestone is a major boost for American Airlines, which has plans to incorporate 250 such aircraft into its fleet when they are available.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Joel Eisenberg

Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets

Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
Flying Magazine

Aircraft Values Have Skyrocketed; Are You Underinsured?

This post is brought to you by our partners at Sunset Aviation Insurance. In fact, piston aircraft hull values have increased more than both turboprops (+29 percent) and business jets (+24 percent). Many pilots are aware that hull values have been increasing, but aren’t aware it’s at an unprecedented rate. This trend leaves many owners asking, “Do I have financial exposure in the event of an accident or storm damage?”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

