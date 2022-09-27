Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
GlobeAir Joins Growing List of Lilium Customers
Lilium Jet continues to build on its business aviation customer base in Europe with an agreement for charter operator GlobeAir to purchase a dozen of its six-passenger eVTOLs. GlobeAir plans to operate the Lilium Jets for customers in the French Riviera and Italy. The aircraft will provide “first and last mile,” along with point-to-point service in the region.
Virgin Atlantic Airline Sets a New Inclusive Industry Standard
Companies carrying the Virgin name have generally been trendsetters that seek to disrupt the industries they operate in. Richard Branson, who founded the Virgin Group, has always been willing to do things differently. The billionaire has a sense of humor (he's famous for playing pranks) and he has never hesitated to do things that make people angry.
STELIA Aerospace unveils its new RENDEZ-VOUS seat
It was talked about in hushed tones at Aircraft Interiors Expo, but it seems that STELIA Aerospace is ready to unveil its new seat – called RENDEZ-VOUS. The new RENDEZ-VOUS seat is a staggered Business Class offering, to give passengers the utmost “at home” feeling. It was designed in collaboration with Design Investment.
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
I flew on a $25 million Gulfstream G280 that private aviation company Volato will charter for $6,550 starting in 2024 — see inside
Volato's G280s will feature several luxury amenities, including a dining room and large leather loungers that can convert into single beds.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
Airline offers passengers the chance to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights – and it’s only £17
AN AIRLINE is offering passengers the option to guarantee an empty seat next to them on flights, for an extra £17. Given the chance, a lot of people would likely be willing to pay a little extra to not sit next to a stranger and instead make the most of having more space.
From ‘dry chicken’ and ‘poor headphones’ to a ‘massive’ suite with food worthy of a 5-star hotel: Travel experts review ALL FOUR classes on a British Airways flight - simultaneously
According to the 'Oscars of Aviation', British Airways is the 11th-best airline in the world. It was given the impressive ranking by the much-respected Skytrax World Airline Awards 2022 – but why? This fascinating video sums it up very neatly. It documents a trip four travel experts from The Points Guy UK (TPG UK) made simultaneously on a single BA Boeing 777 flight between London Heathrow Terminal 5 and Washington DC, with each person occupying a different class of cabin – economy, premium economy, business class and first class.
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
Aeroflot says it ordered more than 300 'fully Russified' airliners. Take a look at the Ikrut MC-21 jet the airline claims will be its new flagship.
Russia's MC-21, which is still in production, is getting a new homegrown engine to replace the Pratt & Whitney PW1000G that formally powered the jet.
tripsavvy.com
American Airlines Announces New Premium Suites Coming in 2024
American Airlines is giving some of its aircraft a major facelift—and we're here for it. The airline recently announced that its Airbus A321XLR and Boeing 787-9 aircraft, set to debut in 2024, will feature new Flagship Suite premium seating and upgraded premium economy seats. "We are enhancing the customer...
‘Offensive as all hell’: Airline CEO gets $287,000 pay raise despite summer of flight cancellations
Alan Joyce, chief executive officer of Qantas Airways Ltd., speaks during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Qantas said travel has roared back, allowing it to cut debt and buy back shares, even as Australias flag airline posted its third consecutive annual loss. Travel chaos...
Time Out Global
Changi Airport implements higher airport fees on travellers starting Nov 1
While international travel has officially picked up this year, it’s important to note that passengers departing from Singapore’s Changi Airport will now have to pay extra airport fees and levies starting November 1, 2022 to Mar 31, 2023. Changi Airport departure fees will be increased from $52.30 to...
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
Singapore's Changi Airport is going to get a lot bigger as plans for T5 take shape
Details have recently been revealed for Changi Airport's Terminal 5, with officials promising a space that is a social extension of Singapore rather than just another piece of transport infrastructure.
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
A flying taxi ordered by American Airlines just completed its first piloted flight
VX4, the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) capable aircraft from British aviation startup Vertical Aerospace completed its first take-off from the ground over the weekend, the company said in a press release. Also referred to as "wheels up," the milestone is a major boost for American Airlines, which has plans to incorporate 250 such aircraft into its fleet when they are available.
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
One of the newest electric planes of the future just took its first test flight— meet Alice
Targeting the commuter market, Alice can fly up to 288 miles and has already garnered orders from airlines like Cape Air and DHL Express.
Flying Magazine
Aircraft Values Have Skyrocketed; Are You Underinsured?
This post is brought to you by our partners at Sunset Aviation Insurance. In fact, piston aircraft hull values have increased more than both turboprops (+29 percent) and business jets (+24 percent). Many pilots are aware that hull values have been increasing, but aren’t aware it’s at an unprecedented rate. This trend leaves many owners asking, “Do I have financial exposure in the event of an accident or storm damage?”
