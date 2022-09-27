ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

5280.com

The 12 Best Colorado Pumpkin Beers to Welcome Fall

Pumpkin spice lattes are a nice pick-me-up, but sometimes you want your autumnal drinks to pack more of a punch. Pumpkin-infused beers are the perfect libations for welcoming sweater weather, and a bounty of breweries around the Front Range are pouring ’em this month. Here’s where to find some of our favorites.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Food author raves about Den-Mex cuisine

We love our Mexican food in Denver, but do we really appreciate how unique and special it is?  CBS Colorado Mornings anchors Dominic Garcia and Michelle Griego sat down with author Gustavo Arellano to discuss everything about regional varieties of Mexican food.Arellano is columnist for the Los Angeles Times and the author of "Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America."  Arellano also wrote a column for Denver's Westword, titled "¡Ask a Mexican!""Wherever there's a large historic Mexican American community, you're going to have different interpretations of Mexican American food," Arellano said.  "Denver, I have to say has one of the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Old VA Hospital building in Denver sells at auction

The old Veterans Administration Hospital in Denver has sold after sitting vacant for years. The building is located at 9th and Clermont. It was auctioned and the winning bid was $41.25 million. The buyer hasn't been revealed. At one point there was a plan to turn the building into affordable housing. 
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Tom's Diner on Denver's Colfax Avenue reopens as Tom's Starlight

After months of renovations on what was formerly Tom's Diner, the iconic Capitol Hill institution will reopen Wednesday as Tom's Starlight. What's new: The revamped restaurant takes its inspiration from Palm Springs circa the 1970s, offering colorful cocktails, private cabanas, laid-back lounges and a sprawling outdoor patio where the parking lot used to be. The menu has a mix of salads, sandwiches and entrees, like salmon and pork chops. Of note: Unlike Tom's Diner, which was open 24/7, Tom's Starlight will open at 4pm and close at midnight. Owner and operator Tom Messina hopes to launch lunch and weekend brunch service in the future. What they're saying: "To see the finish line is phenomenal," Messina told the Denver Business Journal. "It was exhausting; nothing went as planned, I’ll say that." Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens Photo courtesy of Atom Stevens
DENVER, CO
Robb Report

This Historic $15 Million Denver Home Comes With a Hidden Underground Speakeasy

House-hunting history buffs, this one is for you.  Formerly known as Harman Hall, an important part of Denver’s past is up for grabs and along with it comes a slew of modern amenities. This century-old brick building located in the Cherry Creek North neighborhood was built in 1891 and used to operate as a town hall. Now, the landmark property is being offered up for $15 million, following a massive renovation and expansion in 2010. As it stands, the home is the most expensive listing in the area and includes four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. It also features a speakeasy and an underground showroom that can...
DENVER, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust… After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Pepsi breaks ground on plant, expected to be largest in U.S.

Pepsi has outgrown its bottling plant in Denver's RiNo district. The company broke ground on a new facility this week that will triple its capacity.But they aren't moving far; just about 15 miles away.The new Colorado manufacturing facility will sit on 152 acres near East 72nd Avenue and Tower Road, just west of E-470.The new 1.2-million-square-foot-plant is set to be the largest Pepsi plant in the U.S. and is expected to double the size of its workforce. It's expected to be up and running next summer.
DENVER, CO
Westword

Animal Shelter Demand Has Staffers Working Like Dogs

When ten-month-old Peggy Sue, a mixed-breed puppy, arrived at Aurora’s animal shelter in April, she “was not adjusting well to the shelter environment,” according to staff notes. “Cowering in the back of her kennel, Peggy was overwhelmed with fear and would frantically move away in a blind panic anytime someone would try to interact with her.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver buys former La Quinta to help the unhoused

The Denver City Council has approved funds to help buy the former La Quinta at 3500 Park Avenue West. That hotel will help the city's population experiencing homelessness. The hotel has been used during the city's COVID-19 homelessness emergency response. With the funding, it will continue to provide shelter and eventually support housing for the next 60 years. The city council approved the $5 million contract with the Colorado Coalition for the Homeless. The hotel has provided 103 rooms to those experiencing homelessness since April 2020. The plan for the Globeville site is to continue providing shelter through at least 2024. The long-term...
DENVER, CO
cuindependent.com

Pop-rock newcomer and CU Boulder grad Anna Shoemaker performs in Denver

In the Globe Hall’s black-box theater in north Denver, a wall of greenery and sunflowers served as a backdrop for Brooklyn-based indie pop-rock singer Anna Shoemaker to perform her beat-driven, buoyant tracks. A wash of red and purple lights illuminated Shoemaker and her crowd of fans, many of whom were jumping and singing along with her.
DENVER, CO
Westword

How Two Aurora Murders Could Shake the App Business

For nearly six months, some of the most powerful law firms in the country have been battling in U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado over a lawsuit filed by representatives of onetime Aurora residents Joseph and Jossline Roland — and not only millions of dollars, but the future of an entire industry could be hanging in the balance.
AURORA, CO

