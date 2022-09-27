ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

WellStar to close Atlanta Medical Center ER ahead of hospital closure

ATLANTA, Ga. (WUPA) — The latest developments on a local hospital closure that’s raising concerns. WellStar announced this week that it is closing the Atlanta Medical Center emergency room, more than two weeks before shutting the hospital down. Alarm bells rang out when WellStar announced plans to close...
ATLANTA, GA
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida

Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
FLORIDA STATE
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gas prices are skyrocketing once again in California. In Los Angeles County, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 16 cents overnight and about 70 cents in the last week. The big question many California residents have is why are pricing spiking?. “Today there...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Section of major Florida bridge wiped out by Hurricane Ian

A powerful storm surge from Hurricane Ian wiped out an entire section of a massive bridge in Florida, leaving residents of the barrier island city Sanibel cut off from the mainland Thursday morning. The staggering damage to the Sanibel Causeway reportedly occurred right after the toll booth on the outbound...
SANIBEL, FL
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas

A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York

Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
PERSONAL FINANCE
New Md. driver safety laws take effect Saturday

Starting Saturday, Maryland drivers will be required to slow down or move over when passing any stopped cars displaying warning signals, officials said. Violators will face a $110 fine and add a point to their driving record. Drivers in the state also will be required to use rear-facing seats for...
MARYLAND STATE
Wild chase of stolen car ends in Northridge after driver surrenders

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man in a stolen car led law enforcement on a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night. The chase ended just after 11 p.m. when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran through several yards before he eventually surrendered near Chase Street and Oak Park Avenue in Northridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY

