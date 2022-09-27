Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
WellStar to close Atlanta Medical Center ER ahead of hospital closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (WUPA) — The latest developments on a local hospital closure that’s raising concerns. WellStar announced this week that it is closing the Atlanta Medical Center emergency room, more than two weeks before shutting the hospital down. Alarm bells rang out when WellStar announced plans to close...
nypressnews.com
Charleston shuts down before 7ft storm surge after tempest battered Florida leaving eight dead
Charleston is bracing for a direct hit from Hurricane Ian with storm surges of up to 7ft as it hurtles towards the historic city after barreling through Florida leaving swathes of the state decimated. Monster tempest Ian has recharged from a tropical storm back into a Category 1 hurricane as...
nypressnews.com
Live Updates: Ian weakens over South Carolina as death toll rises in Florida
Ian weakened to a post-tropical storm around 5 p.m. Friday, the National Hurricane Center said, hours after making landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane. However, storm surge watches and warnings were still in effect for portions of North Carolina. The hurricane center said Ian made landfall near...
nypressnews.com
Energy expert explains recent spike in California gas prices
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gas prices are skyrocketing once again in California. In Los Angeles County, the price for a gallon of gas jumped 16 cents overnight and about 70 cents in the last week. The big question many California residents have is why are pricing spiking?. “Today there...
nypressnews.com
Section of major Florida bridge wiped out by Hurricane Ian
A powerful storm surge from Hurricane Ian wiped out an entire section of a massive bridge in Florida, leaving residents of the barrier island city Sanibel cut off from the mainland Thursday morning. The staggering damage to the Sanibel Causeway reportedly occurred right after the toll booth on the outbound...
nypressnews.com
State Fair tickets, parking: What you need to know before you go
DALLAS — The State Fair of Texas has officially kicked off! The fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23. If you’re planning a trip for you or your family, here’s all you need to know about tickets, parking, hours and more. What time do gates open...
nypressnews.com
Florida man missing after trying to jet ski to Bahamas
A Florida man has been declared missing after allegedly attempting to jet ski from south Florida to the Bahamas. Charles Walker, 52, was last seen on Pompano Beach around 5 p.m. on Sept. 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Walker’s family said he was planning on jet skiing from the beach to Bimini in the Bahamas, a distance of around 115 miles.
nypressnews.com
How to Check Unclaimed Funds in New York
Need quick cash? Who doesn’t, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller’s office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people’s “lost money” — and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily.
nypressnews.com
‘Red-baiting’ fliers mailed to Vietnamese Americans in tight California congressional race
The campaign flier sent to Vietnamese-American voters in Orange County is heavily doctored and designed to inflame. A Democratic congressional candidate is photoshopped in front of a classroom of children, a copy of “The Communist Manifesto” in hand. On the wall hang images of communist icons Mao Zedong,...
nypressnews.com
Car crashes into commercial building, sparking fire in Springfield, N.J.
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. – A car crashed into a commercial building in Springfield Friday morning. Chopper 2 flew over Springfield Avenue. The car had been pulled free and tire tracks were visible on the pavement. The car apparently hit a cinderblock wall and struck a gas line. There was a...
nypressnews.com
Hurricane Ian’s death toll rises with urgent rescues underway
The death toll is rising in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Some of the worst damage is in Fort Myers, where rescue teams are uncovering scenes of enormous loss. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
nypressnews.com
New Md. driver safety laws take effect Saturday
Starting Saturday, Maryland drivers will be required to slow down or move over when passing any stopped cars displaying warning signals, officials said. Violators will face a $110 fine and add a point to their driving record. Drivers in the state also will be required to use rear-facing seats for...
nypressnews.com
First Alert Weather: Yellow Alert issued for weekend as Ian’s remnants move into Tri-State Area
The rain from Ian’s leftovers inched north Friday night. Light bands of rain made their way through Monmouth and Middlesex counties in New Jersey. Our CBS2 First Alert Weather team has issued a Yellow Alert for Saturday and Sunday. SATURDAY. Midnight-3 a.m.: Rain bands arrive. 3-8 a.m.: Heavy bouts...
nypressnews.com
Wild chase of stolen car ends in Northridge after driver surrenders
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man in a stolen car led law enforcement on a dangerous chase through the San Fernando Valley Wednesday night. The chase ended just after 11 p.m. when the suspect jumped out of the car and ran through several yards before he eventually surrendered near Chase Street and Oak Park Avenue in Northridge.
