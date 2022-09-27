Read full article on original website
Sam Raimi to Direct Remake of Ventriloquist Horror Film 'Magic'
Magic, a 1978 horror film about an evil puppet starring beloved actor Anthony Hopkins, is going to be remade by legendary director Sam Raimi according to producer Roy Lee. Lee recently appeared on the podcast Post Mortem with Mick Garris and broke the news, saying “I’ve only worked with [Sam Raimi] as a producer on films… actually… the first time I’m gonna work with him as a director is on a remake of Magic. Which is something that we’re working on now. The Anthony Hopkins movie. We’re just actually hearing the final versions of the different takes from writers next week.”
Watch Jamie Lee Curtis Talk About Her Final Day on the Set of 'Halloween Kills' in New Video
While we’ve been looking forward to seeing the final installment of David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, we’re staring into a bittersweet moment. As fans already know, the feature will be the final time that we see Jamie Lee Curtis stepping into the role of Laurie Strode and trading blows with The Shape. As teasers, trailers, and every image that’s come out of the film’s promotion has reminded us, only one will walk away from the final battle in Halloween Ends, leaving us with a mess of mixed up emotions as we approach the film’s October 14 release date.
Black Adam Reveals New IMAX Poster As Tickets Go On Sale
DC's Black Adam movie has debuted a new IMAX poster as ticket for the film go on sale. The latest IMAX-themed one-sheet for Black Adam is your typical superhero (or anti-hero) poster format, with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson towering over things, and the supporting characters of the film – Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan) and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell) photoshopped in beneath him. There's also space on the poster for characters like Professor and Kahndaq resistance fighter Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) and James Cusati-Moyer, whose role we still don't know.
Thora Birch Was Disappointed She Couldn't Return for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
It's officially Hocus Pocus 2 week as the highly anticipated sequel will herald the return of the Sanderson Sisters on Disney+. As we previously learned, however, one of the original cast members that won't be joining the second installment is Thora Birch who played the incredibly brave eight-year-old Dani Dennison who found herself a target of the child-consuming witches alongside her brother Max (Omri Katz) and his girlfriend Allison (Vinessa Shaw). Thanks to scheduling conflicts, the actress and director wasn't able to make it back to Salem, Massachusetts this time around, though she expressed how much she wished she could've been there in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Keanu Reeves Returning for Long-Awaited Sequel, Social Media Goes Nuts
Recently, Warner Bros. confirmed that Hollywood star Keanu Reeves will portray fan-favorite character John Constantine once again in a sequel to the 2005 hit film Constantine. Fans have called for the studio to make a sequel to the blockbuster movie for years. So it’s no surprise many couldn’t contain their excitement after reports came out of the sequel as fans freaked out on social media over the news.
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
'Indiana Jones 5' to Feature Return of Original Franchise Actor
Indiana Jones 5 will feature another returning character – Sallah, played by John Rhys-Davies. Rhys-Davies played Sallah Mohammed Faisel el-Kahir in Raiders of the Lost Ark and Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade in 1981 and 1989, respectively. Last week, Disney announced that he would be back for a third time at the company's D23 expo.
Quentin Tarantino And Steven Spielberg Saw Early Screenings Of Brie Larson’s Disney+ Augmented Reality Short, Creating A 'Full Circle' Moment For The Actress
Among this week’s new Disney+ releases is a short called Remembering, produced and starring Brie Larson, which features a groundbreaking augmented reality component that jumps out of your TV. Larson collaborated on the project with her partner Elijah Allan-Blitz, who wrote and directed it. Ahead of Remembering’s debut, the couple showed the short to a number of major filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino and Steven Spielberg, with hopes their AR creation will inspire the greater filmmaking community.
A shameful sequel everyone tried to forget until recently regains relevance on Netflix
In a turn of events nobody could have foreseen as recently as a few years ago, the Karate Kid franchise is riding the crest of a cultural wave, with Sony announcing just yesterday that a brand new feature film is in the works, while Netflix’s sequel series Cobra Kai remains one of the most popular and talked-about TV shows on the planet.
‘Deadpool 3’ will see Hugh Jackman reclaim a major Marvel movie record
As you may have heard, an atom bomb was dropped on the Marvel Cinematic Universe last night when Ryan Reynolds confirmed that not only has Deadpool 3 claimed the release date a lot of fans suspected it would seize, but Hugh Jackman will be dusting off the claws to return as Wolverine – confirming one of the longest-running rumors we can remember.
How to Watch the Horror Film 'Smile'
The trailer for Parker Finn's feature film debut Smile enticed the internet and drummed up intrigue for this high-concept horror when it was posted to YouTube in June of this year. Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter as she is relentlessly stalked by a terrifying supernatural force that manifests in the smiling faces of those around her. The patient that seemingly infects Rose claims she can see people smiling at her when no one else can. The film has already garnered comparison to popular horror films such as It Follows and The Ring for its premise, involving an unseen terror threatening an untimely end. In a featurette uploaded earlier this month, Finn says that he wanted to make "a film that feels like an escalating nightmare." If his previous works are any indication, he's certainly capable of capturing nightmarish horror.
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' Adds 'The Witcher's Freya Allan
The Planet of the Apes franchise is beginning a new chapter as a new title and actor for the latest installment has been revealed. The new film, now titled Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, will reportedly be set many years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes, the epic conclusion to the last trilogy.
What 'Don't Worry Darling's Twist Should Have Learned from 'The Matrix' and 'The Truman Show'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Don't Worry Darling.It is clear from the trailers for Don't Worry Darling that something is not quite right with the idyllic world Alice (Florence Pugh) lives in. She lives as a stay-at-home wife, spending her days lounging with her friends, and has a loving husband who comes home to her every day, ready for dinner and.. As the film itself goes on, it is revealed that Alice's world is something akin to a living nightmare: a world entirely constructed, that she had no choice in being in. When promoting the film, director Olivia Wilde cited multiple inspirations for the script including two late 90s classics: The Matrix and The Truman Show. The connections are great choices, both being films about a character discovering that life is not what they thought but a simulation (The Matrix) or a carefully constructed television program (The Truman Show). Both films use this conceit to explore ideas of reality, free will, and the meaning of life and remain classics to this day. Don't Worry Darling failed to learn a key element from these films: the character (and by proxy, the audience) must learn this twist early, otherwise the film will suffer under the build-up to its reveal, with the ideas behind it becoming secondary.
'Halloween Ends' Featurette Teases a "Crazy Intense" Final Battle Between Laurie and Michael
Laurie Strode and Michael Myers' final confrontation is just over two weeks away and a new Halloween Ends featurette is hyping up their brutal battle ahead. Titled "The Final Battle," it sees Jamie Lee Curtis teasing how both Laurie and Michael have changed since the bloody conclusion of Halloween Kills and how it all sets up for a showdown of epic proportions in her final outing as horror's original final girl.
Corey Feldman & Jamison Newlander Talk ‘The Lost Boys’ and the Horror Films That Shaped Them
As we approach the best season of the year — because we all know Halloween lasts all month — we’re also approaching one of the best times of the year for revisiting old classics. Whether you’re a die-hard scary movie fan or just want to say hello to some of your favorite monsters, it’s time to start pulling out the DVDs (or VHS tapes, if you’re really old school), and, if you’re anything like me, Joel Schumacher’s seminal vampire classic The Lost Boys remains at the top of the stack every year.
Barney the Dinosaur’s Strange and Brutal Legacy Is Explored in ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Trailer
Barney the Dinosaur has enjoyed decades of popularity among little kids, who are the exact target market for the 1992 children's television program, Barney & Friends. The educational values it imparts and the way the dancing and singing dinosaur stands for love, optimism, compassion, and other positive virtues have made the series a fan favorite. Long before the "Baby Shark" song surfaced on everyone's computer screens, the "I Love You" song, made famous by the legendary dinosaur himself, was a worldwide success. However, the trailer for the upcoming limited documentary series, I Love You, You Hate Me, tells another side of Barney the Dinosaur's story—and it delves into the emergence and demise of the popular anthropomorphic character.
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Summons Songs, Sisterhood, and Seasonal Joy | Review
Nearly thirty years ago, Max (Omri Katz) and Dani Dennison (Thora Birch) accidentally resurrected the youth-seeking, child-sacrificing Sanderson Sisters with the Black Flame candle during a full moon on All Hallows' Eve, setting into motion an evening that they and Allison (Vinessa Shaw) wouldn’t soon forget. While very little has changed in Salem, Massachusetts since the Sanderson Sisters were turned into dust in the final act of Hocus Pocus, the sequel (aptly titled Hocus Pocus 2) introduces audiences to a whole new trio destined for an unforgettable Halloween and ushers in a new spooky classic that’s sure to thrill audiences.
There Isn’t Much Horror to ‘American Horror Stories’ When It Relies on Last Minute Twists
The dark revelations in American Horror Story worked because of its season-long length. It had time to develop the story up to a reveal, then deal with the aftermath. That’s what gave poignancy to Violet’s (Taissa Farmiga) death in Murder House. In Hotel, detective John Lowe (Wes Bentley) realizes he’s the savage serial killer he’s been busy investigating. There is only so much time to the episodic format of American Horror Stories. In its sophomore year, Stories is still finding the right balance between its own identity and how much to replicate from its predecessor. The spinoff can get caught up trying to shock rather than be genuinely shocking. The slow-burn episodes are usually guilty of this, going big for a finale to compensate for the gradual developments. In Season 2, not all episodes do this, making for a hit-or-miss watch.
