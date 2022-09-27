Read full article on original website
Tricia Leah
1d ago
Brooke need to mind her business Douglas was not in any harm all the stuff she has done nobody said she was unfit to raised her kids slept with both daughters but she was not unfit come on story lines Stop doing Thomas wrong he made mistakes and now he move on Bring him a lady friend please so he can have a happy family...As for Liam stay in your lane your are not the father
Reply(1)
27
John Grover
1d ago
Get a grip Brookie. It was ok when you were scared Douglas was going to slip after seeing her kiss Deacon and wanted him to basically LIE/ keep quiet..Brooke needs a massive taste of her own Medicine.
Reply
35
Debbie Tyc
1d ago
Just need a new story line this with Brook Ridge and Taylor is getting old find something new please
Reply
23
