(September 29, 2022) —The First Congregational Church of Haddam was organized in 1700. In 1844, the minister and a group of parishioners broke away to form the Higganum Congregational Church. Higganum was closer to the river and the commercial center of town. The Higganum sanctuary was dedicated in 1845. Since membership in both churches, as in many Christian churches, has declined, the churches started sharing a minister in 2015. Now the members have agreed in principle to, once again, combine into one church.

HADDAM, CT ・ 2 HOURS AGO