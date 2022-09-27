Read full article on original website
Meriden Public Schools employee named Connecticut Paraeducator of the Year
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden Public Schools employee has been named Connecticut’s 2023 Anne Marie Murphy Paraeducator of the Year by the Connecticut State Department of Education. Don Askew was recognized Tuesday for his “whole child” approach to the education. Askew is known for providing extra snacks for students who come to school hungry […]
Haddam Churches Seeking Choir Director/Organist
(September 29, 2022) —The First Congregational Church of Haddam was organized in 1700. In 1844, the minister and a group of parishioners broke away to form the Higganum Congregational Church. Higganum was closer to the river and the commercial center of town. The Higganum sanctuary was dedicated in 1845. Since membership in both churches, as in many Christian churches, has declined, the churches started sharing a minister in 2015. Now the members have agreed in principle to, once again, combine into one church.
Youth Art Classes at The Buttonwood Tree November 5th
(September 29, 2022) —The Buttonwood Tree Performing Arts Center, at 605 Main Street in Middletown, is pleased to announce Youth Art Classes to be held November 5, 2022 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. $10. Sliding scale free, scholarships for free attendance are available. Snack provided, or bring your own.
Opinion: Abolish class rank at Hamden High School
Class rank must be abolished at Hamden High School. The entire system is flawed. Based on recent decisions, the administrators charged with fixing it are only making the system worse. The issue of class rank at Hamden High became an acute concern in June when we, 11th graders at the...
Haddam-Killingworth Town & Community Calendar Sept. 29 – Oct. 6, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, www.townofkillingworth.com or hk-now.com for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. hk-now.com for more information on calendar items. Thursday, September 29. Toddler Tunes – Brainerd Memorial Library 10:00 a.m. Dungeons and Dragons for Teens – Killingworth Library 5:30 p.m. Love2Sign – Killingworth...
Connecticut Parent Leader: Superintendent’s Support for Teacher Who Introduced Woke Worksheet ‘Slap in the Face to Parents’
A leader of Southington, Connecticut’s Families for Freedom organization told The Connecticut Star she views the district superintendent’s support for a teacher who introduced a vocabulary worksheet for high school students, instructing them in the tenets of Critical Race Theory (CRT) and gender ideology, as a “slap in the face to parents.”
In Your Neighborhood: Dennis House emcees 40 under 40 event in Plantsville
PLANTSVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 was in your neighborhood Tuesday night at the Aqua Turf in Plantsville. Some of the state’s rising stars were honored at the Hartford Business Journal’s 40 under 40 event. 40 young professionals under the age of 40 represented fields in business, arts, healthcare and technology and were recognized for […]
Rampant illness impacts Shelton school bus runs
SHELTON — Illnesses have run through the city-run bus company, preventing several bus runs last week, with impacts expected to continue into this week. Superintendent Ken Saranich and Mayor Mark Lauretti, in a joint statement to parents Friday, said the city-owned Shelton Student Transportation Service experienced a 15 percent staff absence due to illness last week.
Middlesex Chamber: Start-Up Incubator Applications Now Open
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (September 29, 2022) —The MEWS+ StartUpMX Incubator is a collaboration among the MEWS+, the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce and a host of local resources and business leaders. It is a fast-paced program for entrepreneurs to refine their ideas, understand fundamental business concepts and work through the initial stages of their business.
Waterbury ShopRite closure disrupts community
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Empty shelves have become a common sight at Waterbury’s ShopRite. “We have four, five Stop and Shops. They could’ve took Stop and Shop and left ShopRite,” said Sharon Porter, Waterbury. Sharon Porter, like many of her neighbors, was devastated when she found the...
Office Hours with… Rohit Sangal
After completing a fellowship at Yale School of Medicine, Rohit Sangal decided to stick around. Now, as a faculty member in the Department of Emergency Medicine, he applies his training — including an M.B.A. — to helping emergency departments (EDs) run more efficiently and improving experiences for both patients and staff.
HK Youth & Family Services Needs Your Help!
Youth and Family Services of Haddam-Killingworth (HKYFS) is in the midst of a strategic planning process to determine a common vision and direction for its agency. The process is designed to engage stakeholders from every corner of our Haddam community. We encourage all Haddam, Higganum, and Haddam Neck residents to take this survey to identify strengths, weaknesses, and current views and needs of HKYFS.
Election 2022/Jessica Kordas: Candidate for Attorney General
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U.S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Accountability Keeps Losing to Public Schooling’s Secrecy
Secrecy triumphed again this month in “public” education in Connecticut. First the Connecticut State Colleges and University System refused to make available to the Journal Inquirer the personnel files of three officials who were sued in an employment discrimination case whose settlement recently cost the state $775,000. The newspaper was seeking to discover why the plaintiff, Manchester Community College President Nicole Esposito, was fired, what the defendants did to prompt her lawsuit, and why the college system decided to reinstate her with such expensive damages.
Pastor says vandalism at Meriden church is a ‘cry for help’
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A pastor with the First Congregational Church says someone spray painted words on their front steps over the weekend. Police are looking for a suspect, but the pastor is not looking to press charges. “I felt angry and then when I saw and read what they...
Health Headlines: Connecticut pediatrician seeing kids hospitalized with COVID, urges vaccinations
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Rocky Hill Pediatrics has been busy seeing sick children since kids began heading back to school. “While we’re seeing a lot of COVID we’re also starting to see some RSV, bronchiolitis, and a variety of other fall viruses,” Dr. Jenny Schwab said. Schwab chairs the Connecticut Children’s Care Network of […]
Election 2022/William Tong: Candidate for Attorney General
Editor’s Note: All candidates for Governor, Secretary of The State, Attorney General, U. S. Senate, 2nd Congressional District, State Senate and State House Districts for Haddam and Killingworth were invited to send a brief statement and a photo to HK-Now.com. These are being posted online as they arrive. They also will appear in Haddam Killingworth News over four Thursdays in October.
Middletown police officer and Army vet battles terminal brain cancer
MIDDLETOWN — Members of the community are raising money for the family of a local police officer and Army veteran battling brain cancer. Officer Matt Silvestrini was first diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma in 2016 at the age of 32, according to a crowdfunding page set up to benefit the family. He went through chemotherapy, radiation treatment and brain surgery, and was free of cancer for five years, the page said.
These Fairfield County Public Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
Five Fairfield County schools were ranked the best public high schools in Connecticut in a newly-released report. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, published its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Connecticut." According to the report, the...
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
