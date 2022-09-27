Read full article on original website
foxcharleston.com
The Lowcountry Prepares for the Impact of Hurricane Ian
Several sandbag distributions will occur throughout Charleston as residents prepare for Hurricane Ian. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney has more information on where residents can obtain these resources.
LIST: Roads closed due to Hurricane Ian flooding and downed trees
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Multiple roads are closed in the Charleston area as Hurricane Ian bears down on the South Carolina coast. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane on Friday afternoon. See below for a full list of road closures: This list will be updated as additional road closures are […]
View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
Power outages reported across the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 88,918 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. Charleston County- 60619 Berkeley County- 11620 Dorchester County- 16623 Colleton County-56 You can […]
WYFF4.com
Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
Conditions on Coligny Beach deteriorate as Ian nears landfall in SC
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Around noon Thursday, high tide prompted warnings from lifeguards on Coligny Beach, telling beachgoers to avoid the water. Since then, conditions deteriorated, dropping more rain and more wind. Earlier in the day, at Coligny Beach, there were lots of folks who came to watch the waves and most of […]
Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
Tree falls on house in Spartanburg County, South Carolina
Winds caused problems Thursday in the Upstate.
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Information Regarding Reporting Downed Trees and Power Outages
Dorchester County continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Ian which is expected to impact South Carolina later today, September 29, 2022. Impacts to Dorchester County are likely to be heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds late Thursday through Friday afternoon. As with most tropical systems, the potential for isolated tornadoes does exist. Tropical tornadoes are typically weak and short-lived and thus may occur with little to no warning as they are difficult to identify on radar. If a tornado should occur, seek shelter in an interior room and away from doors and windows.
WJCL
Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
live5news.com
WATCH LIVE: Mount Pleasant to update residents on emergency preparedness
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Mount Pleasant will update residents and businesses on their efforts ahead of Hurricane Ian. Thursday’s update is scheduled for 2 p.m. DON’T SEE LIVE VIDEO ABOVE? Click here to watch live. Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie will provide an update...
The Post and Courier
Charleston airport to close when Ian's winds reach 40 mph; many flights already canceled
Several flights in and out of Charleston International Airport have been canceled ahead of Hurricane Ian's expected landfall on the South Carolina coast on Sept. 30. The airport runways, which are owned and shared by Charleston Air Force Base, will be closed when sustained winds reach 40 mph. The airport's...
“Will the bridges close?” Here are Charleston County’s high wind procedures for bridges
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian is expected to bring strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area this week – likely Thursday night into the day on Friday – making travel conditions difficult for some drivers. Many who live in the area often question when – or if – area bridges will shut down during […]
live5news.com
Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Announces Government Closures Due to Storm Impacts
A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Dorchester County until further notice. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that Dorchester County will begin to experience deteriorating weather as early as Thursday evening (9/29/22) with worsening conditions lasting until early Saturday (10/1/22) morning. As a...
Mount Pleasant working to clear drainage ditches
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers may be impacted by preparations for Tropical Storm Ian in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are alternating blocking one lane along Long Point Road while crews with Mount Pleasant Public Services are cleaning draining ditches along the road. The goal is […]
Will the airport close? Charleston International Airport’s high wind procedures
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Tropical Storm Ian is expected to bring heavy rain and strong, gusty winds to the Charleston area on Thursday and Friday. One question many often have with a weather event like this is when–or if–the airport will close and if flights will be impacted by high winds. Charleston International Airport (CHS) […]
iheart.com
Mt. Pleasant Mayor: ‘Please do not wait’ to prepare for Ian
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor said the town will move immediately to its highest level of emergency preparedness based on the latest forecasts on Ian. “Our preparation has been underway for quite some time but with the new forecast, we’re moving to a new level of readiness in response,” Mayor Will Haynie said during a Thursday afternoon briefing.
wfxb.com
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
City of Charleston to provide update on Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on […]
