ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCBD Count on 2

View Charleston area live cams as Hurricane Ian approaches

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Ian is expected to lash the South Carolina coast on Friday after dealing a devastating blow to Florida earlier in the week. Much of the Lowcountry began to feel impacts from the storm on Thursday by way of gusty winds, rain, and some coastal flooding. Those impacts are expected to […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Power outages have been reported across the Lowcountry as Hurricane Ian lashes the South Carolina coast. This page will be updated frequently. Dominion Energy Dominion Energy is reporting that 88,918 Lowcountry customers are without power as of 2:15 p.m. Charleston County- 60619 Berkeley County- 11620 Dorchester County- 16623 Colleton County-56 You can […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Summerville, SC
Government
WYFF4.com

Charleston holds its breath, waiting for Hurricane Ian to make landfall

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston held its breath as Ian began to make its presence known in the coastal Carolina city. Throughout Thursday, the storm's precursors brought strong wind gusts up to 4o miles an hour throughout the afternoon, dark and looming clouds, and flooding. Though rain didn't start in...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Folly Beach braces for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD)- People on Folly Beach are filling up sandbags and taking their last chance to get out of the house before Hurricane Ian comes to the Lowcountry. The beach is another barrier island that will most likely have severe flooding issues. “For us out here, flooding for sure. Storm surge is a […]
FOLLY BEACH, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#News Reporter#Drainage#Hurricane Ian#Fox
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Information Regarding Reporting Downed Trees and Power Outages

Dorchester County continues to closely monitor Tropical Storm Ian which is expected to impact South Carolina later today, September 29, 2022. Impacts to Dorchester County are likely to be heavy rainfall, flooding, and strong winds late Thursday through Friday afternoon. As with most tropical systems, the potential for isolated tornadoes does exist. Tropical tornadoes are typically weak and short-lived and thus may occur with little to no warning as they are difficult to identify on radar. If a tornado should occur, seek shelter in an interior room and away from doors and windows.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Impacts from Ian today through Friday. Tropical wind gusts likely

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Ian will track our way today. The wind will pick up throughout the day with winds at times gusting over 40 mph. Showers are going to develop along the coast throughout the morning. The latest track takes Ian east of Savannah and Lowcountry by Friday afternoon. The...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
live5news.com

Cities across the Lowcountry prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday, the state of South Carolina awaits and prepares for its arrival. Leaders of Lowcountry Public Safety Departments worked together throughout Wednesday to plan and coordinate additional resources to be available in the worst-case scenario. Folly Beach. With...
FOLLY BEACH, SC
holycitysinner.com

Dorchester County Announces Government Closures Due to Storm Impacts

A Tropical Storm Watch is now in effect for Dorchester County until further notice. The latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) indicates that Dorchester County will begin to experience deteriorating weather as early as Thursday evening (9/29/22) with worsening conditions lasting until early Saturday (10/1/22) morning. As a...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Mount Pleasant working to clear drainage ditches

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Some drivers may be impacted by preparations for Tropical Storm Ian in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning. Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are alternating blocking one lane along Long Point Road while crews with Mount Pleasant Public Services are cleaning draining ditches along the road. The goal is […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
iheart.com

Mt. Pleasant Mayor: ‘Please do not wait’ to prepare for Ian

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s mayor said the town will move immediately to its highest level of emergency preparedness based on the latest forecasts on Ian. “Our preparation has been underway for quite some time but with the new forecast, we’re moving to a new level of readiness in response,” Mayor Will Haynie said during a Thursday afternoon briefing.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ENVIRONMENT
WCBD Count on 2

City of Charleston to provide update on Ian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston city leaders Thursday afternoon will provide an update on Tropical Storm Ian and measures they are taking to ensure the city is ready for the storm’s impacts. That update will take place from the Charleston Gaillard Center at noon. News 2 will carry it live in this story and on […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy