Madison County, TN

WBBJ

Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
JACKSON, TN
Madison, TN
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Society
Tennessee Government
waynecountynews.net

Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing

The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
CLIFTON, TN
WBBJ

Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City

A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
JACKSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges

An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop

A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries

Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
UNION CITY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Georgia-Pacific to establish operations in Madison County

Officials with Georgia-Pacific announced Monday the company will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility in Jackson. Located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, through this project, Georgia-Pacific will create 220 new jobs in Madison County. Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Team of the Week – FFN Week 5 – Haywood Co.

Team of the Week – FFN Week 5 – Haywood Co. See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports. You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.
thunderboltradio.com

Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City

Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
UNION CITY, TN

