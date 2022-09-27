Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 09/27/22 – 09/28/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 09/27/22 and 7 a.m. on 09/28/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Man accused of killing girlfriend, staging it as suicide sentenced to 16.5 years
Note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the sentence. Incorrect information was originally provided by online court records. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend. On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 16 and a half years in prison […]
WBBJ
Tennessee Highway Patrol seeks to fill 130 vacant positions across the state
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is looking for recruits in West Tennessee. Currently, THP has 130 positions vacant across the State of Tennessee. Job duties consist of traffic patrol, crash investigation, and drivers safety education. Starting pay is $46,000 annually. Applicants are expected to pass a physical...
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
waynecountynews.net
Clifton Marina Owners Face Criminal Charges, Investigation is Ongoing
The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission says the owners of Clifton Marina are facing multiple charges dealing with underage consumption and sales of alcohol. According to court documents, Stacy Huntingford and Christopher Huntingford of 111 Harbour Drive, Clifton, TN, were recently served with at least twelve criminal citations for Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor.
WBBJ
Two teens arrested for Sept. 5 shooting, stabbing at Casey Jones Motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two teenagers were arrested Tuesday morning after a shooting, stabbing and robbery at a Jackson motel earlier this month. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed the capture of 19-year-old Sonny Hudson, of Decaturville, along with a 17-year-old juvenile from Clifton. Both are facing charges of attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated robbery.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Mayor Seeks State Information Concerning Cates Landing Riverport
Obion County Mayor Steve Carr says he has inquired about the status of the Cates Landing Riverport in Lake County. Mayor Carr said he spoke with state officials last week during a Governor’s Conference in Nashville, concerning the future of the port.(AUDIO) Carr said the three county partnership has...
WBBJ
Multiple people airlifted from wreck in northeast Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department confirms multiple injuries in a Wednesday evening wreck. JPD reported the crash around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Christmasville Road, between Ridgecrest Road and Bancorp South Parkway. According to police, two helicopters were needed to air lift the parties involved. Details...
Man named Trouble charged with attempted murder in Dyersburg
A man was charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting that left two teens injured Friday night.
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants in Union City
A Martin man was arrested in Union City on Sunday for outstanding warrants. Police reports said an officer was patrolling at the old school on West Florida Street, due to complaints of people sleeping inside the building. When finding the door unsecured, the officer located 45 year old David Smith,...
WBBJ
$6.2 million investment plan approved for Jackson-Madison school employees
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County School Board members held a special-called meeting Tuesday to discuss the future of pay for school system employees. “We’re investing about $6.2 million to our employees, and what that investment looks like is that we’re moving our teacher starting salary to $42,000 ground zero, you walk into our school system you’re going to make $42,000,” said Superintendent Dr. Marlon King.
WBBJ
Drag show, Jackson Pride to go on as planned, officials confirm after closed-door meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — One upcoming event has caused controversy for the past couple of weeks, and Monday, some had the chance to voice their opinions in a closed meeting. A private meeting was held at City Hall to discuss the upcoming drag show that’s taking place at this year’s Jackson Pride Festival.
thunderboltradio.com
Unwanted Visitor at Union City Home Arrested on Various Charges
An unwanted visitor at a Union City home was arrested on various charges. Reports said police were called to 1313 East College Street, where 42 year old Chysea Marney, of Union City, was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway. While speaking with Ms. Marney at the scene, she told...
thunderboltradio.com
Sharon Man Arrested Following Union City Traffic Stop
A Sharon man was taken into custody following a traffic stop in Union City. Police reports said a traffic stop was made in the 1200 block of East Reelfoot Avenue on a vehicle operated by 26 year old Kentis Shuntay Coleman. The officer at the scene reported a strong odor...
Two teens shot outside Dyersburg apartments, police say
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — One man has been arrested and four more people are wanted for attempted murder after two children and a 19-year-old were shot at outside of an apartment complex in Dyersburg, Tennessee, according to the Dyersburg Police Department. Dyersburg Police said the gunfire happened on Price Street...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Council Members Questioned About Personal Memorials at Cemeteries
Union City Council members have agreed to exam their current Ordinance pertaining to memorials placed at their cemeteries. The decision came following the appearance of Darrius Boykin, of Union City, who was recently requested to remove a memorial at East View Cemetery. According to the city Ordinance, the hand placed...
thunderboltradio.com
Georgia-Pacific to establish operations in Madison County
Officials with Georgia-Pacific announced Monday the company will invest at least $425 million to construct a state-of-the-art Dixie manufacturing facility in Jackson. Located in the Highway 223 East Site, a Select Tennessee Certified Site, through this project, Georgia-Pacific will create 220 new jobs in Madison County. Georgia-Pacific’s Jackson plant will...
WBBJ
Team of the Week – FFN Week 5 – Haywood Co.
Team of the Week – FFN Week 5 – Haywood Co. See more scores and highlights at wbbjtv.com/sports. You can reach Zach Jones at zjones@wbbjtv.com with sports news tips and story ideas.
localmemphis.com
On eve of Blue Oval City anniversary, leaders in Stanton continue prep to handle major growth in their small community
STANTON, Tenn. — Tuesday marks one year since the Ford Motor Company announced Blue Oval City. The project will bring thousands of jobs building electric trucks and batteries to Haywood County starting in 2025. Nearby, leaders in the tiny town of Stanton are also preparing for huge growth. Last...
thunderboltradio.com
Vehicles Vandalized on North Division Street in Union City
Union City police were called to investigate the puncture of tires at 207 North Division Street. Reports said officers spoke with 26 year old Christine Joan Martinez, who first noticed a passenger rear tire flat on her 2014 Chrysler car. A 2018 Kia appeared to have been stabbed. Ms. Martinez...
